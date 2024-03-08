DNY59

The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (NYSE:FRA) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors can use in pursuit of their goals. The fund has a very attractive 11.46% yield at the current share price, which is not exactly surprising. After all, as I have pointed out in various previous articles, floating-rate leveraged loan closed-end funds tend to have higher yields than those debt funds that invest in traditional fixed-rate bonds due partly to the inverted yield curve. As we can clearly see here, short-term bonds and loans have substantially higher interest rates than long-dated securities:

U.S.TreasuryYieldCurve.com

This is partly driven by the market expecting that interest rates will be substantially lower in the future than they are today. This is not exactly surprising considering that the Federal government is currently spending more than $1 trillion annually on debt service and the U.S. national debt is rising by about $1 trillion every 100 days. At some point, the Federal Reserve will be forced to reduce interest rates simply to avoid a situation in which servicing the national debt becomes untenable.

For now, though, floating-rate leveraged loan funds such as the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund are able to take advantage of this because the interest rate on most leveraged loans is based on short-term interest rates rather than long-term interest rates. This has caused the income of these funds to be significantly higher than that of ordinary bond funds, and thus they can pay out higher distribution yields. Here is how this fund’s yield compares to that of some of its peers:

Fund Distribution Yield BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund 11.46% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) 11.39% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) 10.65% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) 11.78% Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD) 11.38% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the fund’s distribution yield is right in the same ballpark as most of its peers, with the notable exception of the Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust, which is considerably lower. Overall, though, it does not appear that investors will have to sacrifice much in terms of income in order to add this fund to their portfolios.

As regular readers can likely recall, we previously discussed the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund back in December. It has been a somewhat interesting market environment since that time. The stock market has remained strong, with the S&P 500 Index (SP500) seemingly reaching new highs every day. However, we see the thesis that I outlined in my previous article playing out in the bond market, as investors have become somewhat less confident that we will see the Federal Reserve reduce interest rates in 2024 to the degree that the market was expecting. As such, bond prices have actually fallen since the start of this year, although they have ticked up over the past two or three days.

However, one of the defining characteristics of floating-rate securities is that their price tends to be remarkably stable regardless of the market environment. This does not always extend to the share price of floating-rate funds though, as closed-end fund share prices do not always perfectly track the underlying portfolio. Regardless, we can see that the fund has delivered a decent performance since the date that my previous article on it was published. The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund is up 5.88%, significantly outperforming both the floating-rate index (FLOT) and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG):

Seeking Alpha

In truth though, investors in this fund have done even better than this share price performance suggests. This is because the fund follows the same basic model as all other closed-end funds. In short, the fund pays out most to all of the profits that it earns from its portfolio to the shareholders via distributions. This is the reason why its distribution is so substantial. It also means that we need to consider the distribution in any performance analysis, since that represents a real return to shareholders that they can use to grow their wealth through reinvestment. When we do that, we see that investors in this fund are up a whopping 7.99% since the date of our previous discussion on it. This is, once again, much better than either of the indices:

Seeking Alpha

This is certainly a return that will appeal to any income-focused investor. After all, a 7.99% gain in just under four months by itself is rather impressive, but the fact that a not insignificant portion of that return came from the fund’s distribution is nice for anyone who wants some spending money to help them support themselves in the face of today’s high inflation.

For the most part, the thesis that I presented for this fund remains true today. The fund should generally be a good income vehicle as long as interest rates remain high, and recent economic data makes it very difficult to make a case for near-term interest rate cuts. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article. The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund released its annual report a few weeks ago, which will naturally include some good information about how well the fund performed during the second half of 2023 so we will want to focus our efforts on discussing that to ensure that the fund can actually afford the distribution that it pays out to its shareholders.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income while ensuring the preservation of principal. As is usually the case with BlackRock funds, the website provides a very detailed explanation of how the fund plans to achieve this objective:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in floating rate debt securities, including floating or variable rate debt securities that pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or which reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). The Fund invests a substantial portion of its investments in floating rate debt securities consisting of secured or unsecured senior floating rate loans that are rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

It should not be especially difficult for the fund to obtain reasonable principal preservation by investing in floating-rate debt securities. After all, as I pointed out in numerous previous articles (such as this one), floating-rate debt securities tend to be incredibly stable in terms of price. For example, take a look at the ten-year chart for the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, which tracks the Bloomberg US Floating Rate Note < 5 Yrs. Index:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, with the notable exception of the early 2020 “everything” sell-off that was caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the index has been very flat and largely unaffected by interest rates or macroeconomic changes. The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund largely invests in the same assets as the index ETF so we can assume that its net asset value should exhibit similar stability. This is mostly true, but the fund’s portfolio has unfortunately not been as resilient to macroeconomic changes. Here is the fund’s net asset value charted against the index over the same ten-year period:

Seeking Alpha

The biggest issue that we can see here is the fund’s leverage. The sell-off in the early stages of the pandemic did much more damage to this fund than it did to the index and it never recovered from that. This is hardly the only fund to have this problem, though. After all, take a look at all of the leveraged loan closed-end funds mentioned in the introduction to this article:

Seeking Alpha

We can pretty quickly see that they all took heavy losses from the pandemic in the early stages. The leverage here is the problem, as that amplifies declines and can lead to forced asset sales due to margin calls and similar events. Thus, there is a real tradeoff here between the preservation of principal and extra income. In terms of total return, all of these funds beat the index by quite a lot over the ten-year period:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, for the most part, the leveraged strategy works to benefit the shareholders over the long term. This is almost certainly because events such as the pandemic or other things that will pose problems for leveraged entities tend to be few and far between. However, this does mean that buying the index exchange-traded fund is a better way to achieve preservation of capital than the fund, although that does require sacrificing a lot of total return. Personally, I am willing to sacrifice a bit of safety in exchange for a much higher yield and return.

In the quote provided earlier in this article, it was stated that the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund invests a substantial portion of its assets into securities that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase. This can be easily seen by looking at the credit ratings that have been assigned to the assets in the fund’s portfolio:

BlackRock

This is a bit different than what we saw the last time that we discussed this fund. In particular, the fund has increased its exposure to BBB-rated securities at the expense of deep speculative-grade (CCC and below) securities. This is something that might be comforting to more risk-averse investors, especially because BBB-rated securities are actually investment-grade. The fund itself pointed this out in the annual report:

The investment advisor increased the Fund’s position in BBBs, while decreasing the extent of its overweight in CCCs.

The fund manager did not actually provide a reason for the increase in BBB securities, although it may have something to do with predictions of rising defaults due to the higher interest rates in today’s environment. Business Insider points this out in a late December article that includes a helpful chart from Apollo Global Management (APO):

Business Insider/Apollo Global Management

We can see that default rates started rising as soon as the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in 2022, which is not especially surprising. One of the biggest problems in the American economy over the past ten years or so has been so-called “zombie firms” that are being kept alive by the incredibly low interest-rate environment. They did not have sufficient cash flow or profits to handle increased interest expenses, so now they are beginning to default in greater numbers than in the past. It is less likely that BBB-rated issuers fall into this category than CCC-rated issuers, so logically the fund may want to move its money more into those securities to reduce the risk of losing money due to defaults.

Admittedly, though, that is speculation on my part, as the fund’s management did not specifically state why it increased the fund’s weighting to BBB securities and decreased the weighting to CCC securities (while still maintaining an overweight to CCC versus the benchmark index). Overall, though, that change is still something that risk-averse investors should appreciate.

Revisiting The Thesis

Over the past several weeks, and for a few months, we have seen a number of articles on various financial sites suggesting that the Federal Reserve will soon deeply cut interest rates and end the shine of floating-rate leverage loan funds like the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund. The market itself shares this belief, although it is not as optimistic as it was at the start of the year. As I pointed out earlier in the article, fixed-rate bond prices are actually down year-to-date, which is exactly what I expected would happen as the market begins to wake up to the reality that high-interest rates will probably be with us for longer than expected.

Last week, Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, made the case for zero rate cuts in 2024. His argument was largely the same as the one that I have been presenting in this column over most of this year. In particular, the economy is far too hot to justify rate cuts and inflation appears to be getting worse. The second of these points does not fit well with the “disinflation” narrative that we have been hearing in the media, but consider the following:

Mr. Torsten shared this chart in his report:

Apollo Global Management

That clearly shows that inflation has been getting worse over the past few months. I have previously shown a chart that shows the month-over-month change in the core consumer price index:

Trading Economics

As we can clearly see here, the general trend is that the core consumer price index has been rising ever since the Federal Reserve last raised rates in July. This certainly shows a very different picture of inflation than the official narrative. Indeed, with the notable exception of October’s numbers, this actually makes it easier to argue for a rate hike as opposed to any sort of rate cut in the near term. After all, cutting rates now could very easily cause the consumer price index to start rising more rapidly and force the Federal Reserve into a tight corner.

The measurement that the Federal Reserve typically uses to monitor its progress in fighting inflation is supercore (the price of core services excluding shelter) as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditure index. That measure increased by 0.6% month-over-month in January 2024, which is 7.2% annualized. That was the highest month-over-month and annualized figure in more than two years:

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

As the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City points out:

Supercore prices – the prices of core services excluding housing – as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditure price index jumped by 0.6 percent from December 2023 to January 2024, the largest monthly increase in more than two years. As supercore expenditures account for more than half the weight of the PCE core bundle, the contribution from the surge in supercore inflation (green bars) drove monthly core PCE inflation up to its highest level since January 2023.

This is yet another data point that shows that there remains a lot of work to be done before interest rates can be reduced. While I highly doubt that the central bank will raise rates further due to the aforementioned issues with the national debt and Federal deficit, it is very difficult to make the case that interest rates should be reduced unless the central bankers are willing to abandon their fight against inflation.

If the Federal Reserve does indeed stand pat with interest rates in 2024, the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund should continue to perform well. The nice thing about floating-rate leveraged loan funds is that their performance directly correlates with interest rates. The fund’s income is high when rates are high, and it quickly declines if interest rates are cut. Thus, if the Federal Reserve simply maintains interest rates or increases them for some reason (as the data suggests it should), investors in this fund should be able to continue to enjoy a very high yield and income from their position in the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of that objective, the fund invests in a portfolio that consists of floating-rate leveraged loans and similar securities. One of the defining characteristics of these securities is that they deliver most, if not all, of their total return to investors in the form of direct payments. After all, their price tends to be remarkably stable in most economic and market environments, so capital gains are difficult to come by. The yield on these securities also tends to be fairly high because the loans that the fund holds in its portfolio are mostly speculative-grade securities that have high-interest rates to compensate for the risk of default losses. The fund collects all of the money that it receives from the assets in its portfolio, and it even uses leverage to allow it to receive payments from more securities than it could own with only its equity capital. It then pays out this money to its investors after subtracting its own expenses. We might assume that this would allow the fund’s shares to boast a remarkably high yield.

This is indeed the case, as the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1238 per share ($1.4856 per share annually), which gives the fund an 11.46% yield at the current share price. As was mentioned in the introduction, this is a very attractive yield in today’s market environment, and it generally compares pretty well to most other floating-rate funds.

Unfortunately, the fund has not been particularly consistent with respect to its distributions over the years. As we can see here, the fund’s distribution has been both raised and lowered several times over its history:

CEF Connect

This may, admittedly, be a bit of a turn-off for any investor who is seeking to receive a safe and secure income from the assets in their portfolios. However, it is pretty typical for a leveraged loan fund to have a variable distribution such as this. These funds have an income that varies based on the interest rate environment, and they have a rather limited ability to earn money from other methods. Thus, these funds will almost always change their distribution based on the short-term interest rate, with a little bit of a lag. In this respect, the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund can almost be thought of as a money market fund with a substantially higher yield.

As is always the case, we should have a look at the fund’s financial statements to ensure that it can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want the fund to be distributing more than it can afford and unnecessarily depleting its net asset value. That scenario greatly reduces the long-term viability of the fund.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. This is a newer report than the one that we had the last time that we discussed this fund, which is rather nice to see. After all, the most recent increase in the federal funds rate came in July, which would have been after the semi-annual report’s covered period. As such, this latest report will cover a period of time in which interest rates were higher on average, so we can see how well the fund is sustaining the distribution increase that it implemented since that time. It is also nice to have an updated report so that we know how our investment is progressing.

During the full-year period, the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund received $470,204 in dividends and $55,911,518 in interest from the investments in its portfolio. When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund reported a total investment income of $56,864,461 over the full-year period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $43,607,565 available for shareholders. That was, unfortunately, not enough to cover the $46,561,462 that the fund actually paid out in distributions. This is quite concerning, as we would ordinarily prefer a leveraged loan fund to be fully funding its distribution out of net investment income.

However, there are other ways through which the fund can earn some money. For example, floating rate securities do sometimes fluctuate in price, although they are much less volatile than just about anything else. The fact that the fund uses leverage amplifies these movements though, and so it might be possible to obtain a bit of profit from trading these securities. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they still do result in money coming into the fund.

The fund had a certain amount of success at earning money from these alternative sources. For the full-year period, the fund reported net realized losses of $3,879,473, but this was more than offset by $22,981,359 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net asset value increased by $16,147,989 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

The fund did technically manage to cover its distributions during the period, but I will confess that I am not impressed. The annual report states that $2,494,734 of the total distribution was a return of capital compared to no return of capital distributed in the full-year 2022 period. As a general rule, we do not generally see return of capital distributions from leveraged loan funds at all, as they almost always distribute net investment income solely. As such, we may want to keep an eye on the fund going forward, as this is not a great sign if it continues.

Valuation

As of March 6, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a net asset value of $13.25 per share but the shares trade for $13.02 each. This gives the fund’s shares a 1.74% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is nowhere near as attractive as the 3.11% discount that the fund’s shares have averaged over the past month, so it might be possible to obtain a slightly better price by waiting for a little bit.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there could be several reasons to expect that the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund will continue to perform reasonably well in 2024. The economy and inflation seem to be causing problems with the rate cut narrative, as inflation is showing no signs that it is actually improving. Indeed, cutting rates now would almost certainly cause another inflationary spike, and the Federal Reserve does not want that. As such, the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund appears to still be a very reasonable way for an income-seeking investor to achieve their goals today.