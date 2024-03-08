Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Voyager Therapeutics: A Tortoise With A Shot At Making Gene Therapy Deliver Easier

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Voyager Therapeutics, a drug delivery specialist focused on AAV vectors for gene therapies, has faced many challenges, including partners walking away from deals, disappointing data, and management changes.
  • The company has recently gained momentum through new partnerships and drug programs, attracting more than $8 billion in potential development and commercial milestone payments from three major pharma partners.
  • Voyager's unique TRACER Capsid discovery platform and focus on gene therapy delivery make it an intriguing investment opportunity in the biotech industry.
  • Investors will need to be patient with this company as it targets hard-to-treat CNS disease such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, but it's at the forefront of a promising field and I believe its best days are ahead of it.

3d rendering of a plastic jar with medical pills on a hand truck on blue background

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Voyager - IPO To Present Day: Initial Disappointment, Renewed Promise

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) completed its IPO in 2015, raising ~$81m via the issuance of 5.75m shares priced at $14 per share.

The company's focus is

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.04K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VYGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VYGR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VYGR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.