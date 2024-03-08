Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Voyager - IPO To Present Day: Initial Disappointment, Renewed Promise

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) completed its IPO in 2015, raising ~$81m via the issuance of 5.75m shares priced at $14 per share.

The company's focus is on the delivery of adeno-associated virus ("AAV") gene therapies, and it has been able to attract some notable "big pharma" partners seeking to collaborate on the development of new drugs targeting the central nervous system ("CNS") indications.

French pharma giant Sanofi (SNY) was amongst the first, agreeing to a partnership with Voyager worth ~$100m up front (cash and shares), and pledging up to $745m in milestone payments based on the success of programs targeting Parkinson's disease ("PD"), Friedreich's ataxia ("FA") and Huntington's disease.

Ultimately, however, Sanofi opted to walk away from a Parkinson's gene therapy, VY-AADC intended to help patients respond more favorably to PD therapy levodopa, which had shown some early promise, in 2017, and exited the partnership altogether in 2019, by which time Voyager's founder and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") also had parted ways with the company.

In 2020, another big pharma partner, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), walked away from a deal to develop therapies for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, which was valued at $1.2bn based on potential milestone payments, and with its Parkinson's drug development floundering, and clinical holds placed on studies of its Huntington's disease candidate, the company announced a "strategic shift and leadership transition" in May 2021, confirming the departure of its CEO Andre Turenne, and resignation of its Chief medical Officer ("CMO") Omar Khwaja.

In short, despite its share price achieving highs of ~$28 in early 2018, and June 2019, Voyager's shares performed poorly in the midst of disappointing data, management changes, and partners walking away from deals, slipping to a value of ~$3 per share at the beginning of 2022.

Since reaching that nadir, although all of its assets remain preclinical nearly a decade on from its IPO, Voyager's share price has recently gained some momentum owing to new partnerships, and new drug programs.

Voyager - current partner programs (Voyager Corporate Presentation)

As we can see above (source: Voyager presentation), Voyager now has partnerships in place with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), Swiss pharma giant Novartis AG (NVS), rare disease specialist Alexion - now part of Anglo/Swedish company AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO). Taken together, these partnerships pledge >$8bn in development and commercial milestone payouts.

The partnerships focus on many of the same indications as those agreed with Sanofi and AbbVie, but many of the candidates are "next-generation," and Voyager also has developed a proprietary pipeline of assets, as we can see below:

Voyager - current pipeline (Voyager presentation)

The upshot of this preclinical progress and new deals with partners is that Voyager stock is now worth >$9 per share, valuing the company at >$500m.

The Novartis deal was struck at the beginning of January this year, and, according to a press release, involved an up-front payment of $100m, with $20m invested in Voyager stock, and "up to $1.2 billion in preclinical, development, regulatory and sales milestones, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales of products incorporating Voyager's TRACER capsid." The partnership revolves around capsids targeting spinal muscular atrophy ("SMA"), and Huntington's Disease.

Last week, Voyager announced that "the joint steering committee with its collaborator Neurocrine Biosciences has selected a lead development candidate in the Friedreich's ataxia ("FA") program," triggering a $5m milestone payment from a partner prepared to pay out as much as >$5bn in potential milestones.

As such, and following a $100m fundraising completed after the Novartis deal was announced, at $9 per share, Voyager was able to declare a pro forma cash position of $431m as of the end of 2023, which management says, together with "anticipated milestones/reimbursements" provides a funding runway into 2027 - good news for shareholders and prospective investors. Net income in 2023 was reported as $123m, against a $46.4m loss in 2022, on $41m of collaboration revenues.

Voyager's Technology and Portfolio Overview

For a listed biotech to have no clinical stage assets more than a decade after going public is surprising, and typically would be interpreted as a reason not to invest, but developing gene therapies that can be successfully delivered to target cells is an extremely complex business, and the rewards for developing such a therapy are significant. Therefore, Voyager should be considered as a 3-5 year investment, although there are numerous catalysts in play that could provide one-off share price spikes this year and next.

In its 2023 annual report / 10-K submission, Voyager discusses its unique technology as follows:

Our TRACER Capsid discovery platform is a broadly applicable, RNA-based screening platform that enables rapid discovery of AAV capsids with robust penetration of the blood-brain barrier, or BBB, and enhanced CNS, tropism observed in multiple animal species, including NHPs. TRACER allows us to identify proprietary AAV capsids, the outer viral protein shells that enclose genetic material that makes up the vector payload. We believe that these TRACER Capsids have the potential to significantly enhance the activity and safety of our single-dose gene therapy product candidates, which we expect to be delivered with systemic infusions, as compared with conventional capsids.

In short, better delivery equals better treatment, with more of the drug product finding its way to where it is most needed. According to genengnews.com:

According to a 2021 article by McKinsey & Company analysts, 82% of the gene therapies in development at the time were using AAV vectors. The next most popular technology, a system based on lentivirus vectors, is used by just 10% of candidates. Moreover, AAV vectors have been the industry's go-to gene delivery system for therapeutics for decades.

The likes of Novartis' SMA drug Zolgensma, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (SRPT) Elevidys, indicated for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.'s (BMRN) hemophilia A drug Roctavian, all use AAVs, but they are complex and expensive to design and manufacture and can be toxic if used in higher doses, so there's unquestionably an unmet need for better AAVs, even if alternative delivery mechanism, such as the lipid nanoparticles ("LNPs") used in messenger-RNA COVID-19 vaccines, provide tough competition in the space.

In its 10-K submission Voyager names competing companies developing AAV capsids as:

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT), Affinia Therapeutics Inc., Apertura Gene Therapy, LLC, Capsida Biotherapeutics, Inc., Capsigen, Inc., Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., Kate Therapeutics, Inc., and Shape Therapeutics Inc.

Meanwhile, companies developing AAV gene therapies - which can be considered both rivals and potential partners, include:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM), Akouos, (acquired by Eli Lilly and Company, or Eli Lilly), Alcyone Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD), Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (acquired by Bayer), Astellas Gene Therapies, Beacon Therapeutics, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), Encoded Therapeutics, GenSight Biologics S.A, Homology Medicines, LEXEO Therapeutics, LogicBio Therapeutics (acquired by AstraZeneca), MeiraGTx, Neurogene, Novartis, Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Prevail Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Eli Lilly), REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Roche Genentech Inc.), Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) and uniQure N.V. (QURE).

Very few of these companies are much further along the development path than Voyager, and anyway, what ultimately matters in this field is the quality of the product, not how quickly it can be developed. If Voyager's capsid delivery is proven to be best in class, more and more pharma will likely be prepared to pay more and more for access to the technology.

Nevertheless, progress through the clinic is clearly important - a company cannot survive on its potential alone - and therefore it may be interpreted as good news that Voyager plans to make multiple Investigational New Drug ("IND") applications (an IND must be approved by the FDA before in-human clinical studies can begin) and move several assets into Phase 1 studies this year and next.

upcoming catalysts (Voyager presentation)

As we can see above, there are plans to file an IND for wholly owned anti-tau antibody VY-TAU01, directed against Alzheimer's, and to begin a Phase 1b clinical study this year. By mid-2025, an IND is expected to be filed for the proprietary ALS program, allowing proof of concept studies to begin, and at least two more INDs for partnered programs submitted, including the Neurocrine-partnered FA program.

Looking Ahead - Can Slow and Steady Win The Race?

In this type of space, where multiple biotechs and pharma are all searching for a similar breakthrough - faster, less expensive, and more accurate delivery of gene therapies - the technology is so complex that for a layman - perhaps even for an industry insider - it's extremely hard to predict which platform may succeed, and which may fail.

What impresses me most about Voyager is its ability to keep attracting big pharma partners. Granted, its first two partners ultimately chose to terminate their collaborations, but not before paying out sums in the triple-digit millions, which has allowed Voyager to stay afloat, keep spending on R&D, and ultimately, bring its share price back up to levels that are not too heavily discounted to the IPO price.

Eventually, Voyager will have to deliver tangible signs of success either within its proprietary portfolio or for one of its partners, and ultimately, management does not want its partners to walk away - such events have typically led to senior management departing the building.

When an experienced AAV campaigner like Novartis opts to partner with Voyager, however, it's arguably as close as you can get to validating the company's technology, in the absence of clinical data. Additionally, some potted highlights of pre-clinical studies are worth considering.

Within the ALS program, for example, Voyager notes in its 10-K:

When we announced the selection of a development candidate in the fourth quarter of 2023, we disclosed that, in an NHP study, the candidate demonstrated a 73% reduction of SOD1 in cervical spinal cord motor neurons following a single intravenous dose in cynomolgus macaques. The candidate also demonstrated robust knockdown of SOD1 across all levels of the spinal cord and motor cortex. Further, the candidate demonstrated an ability to transduce both neurons and astrocytes, two cell types thought to play an important role in ALS.

The reality is that SOD1-ALS is a small market opportunity in which Biogen's QALSODY already is approved, but positive data from this project would arguably increase Voyager's market cap valuation even more than actual revenues, thanks to the validation of the technology platform.

Turning to Alzheimer's, this is a huge indication of ~6m patients, still crying out for better therapies, despite the approval of Biogen and Eisai's LEQEMBI, and likely approval of Eli Lilly's donanemab this year, given both of these therapies target removal of the sticky clumps of amyloid beta that build up in the brains of AD patients, and both have been associated with potentially fatal instances of brain swelling in clinical studies.

Tau is similar to amyloid and its removal is believed to be positive for arresting the onset of Alzheimer's and potentially slowing down rates of cognitive decline. According to Voyager:

In March 2024, we will present data at the AD/PD 2024 Conference demonstrating that a single intravenous administration of our tau silencing gene therapy in mice expressing human tau resulted in broad AAV distribution across multiple brain regions and dose-dependent reductions in tau mRNA levels of up to 90%, which were associated with robust reductions in human tau protein levels across the brain.

There's also a tau-silencing program in place that's expected to enter the clinic within 2-3 years. There's less information available about the data underpinning partnered projects, covering FA, Huntington's, and Parkinson's, but again, these are diseases in urgent need of better therapies, and Voyager has an exciting opportunity to improve delivery - arguably as important as the gene therapy itself.

It has to be said that Voyager's progress to date has been checkered, to say the least, but this ought to be contextualised against the fact that slow progress is a characteristic of this industry, and if or when a breakthrough does come, it will likely be worth billions of dollars, perhaps double-digit billions of dollars, to the company that makes it.

For context, witness the market cap of Intellia Therapeutics surging past the $10bn mark in 2021 when the company became the first to make edits within cells of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis patients in vivo using a lipid nanoparticle approach.

Concluding Thoughts - Why I'd Be Prepared To Make A Small Investment In This "Moonshot" Company

It can be difficult to make the case for biotechs with low market cap valuations, with a track record of failure, developing drugs for some of the hardest-to-treat indications in all of medicine. Nevertheless, after taking a reasonably long look under the bonnet of Voyager, my conclusion is that I'd be prepared to open a small position at the current share price.

It's entirely possible that all of Voyager's proprietary and partnered assets fail to make the grade, although the same is true of any biotech company - many companies enjoy multi-billion dollar valuations despite not having commercialized a drug in decades of trying.

There are several things I like about Voyager, however. Firstly, I see drug delivery as probably the biggest obstacle to progress within the pharmaceutical industry, and as such, I suspect that even if programs do not succeed, the company will never be short of collaboration partners, or achievable development milestone payouts.

Secondly, I see parallels between what Voyager is trying to achieve, and for example, what the like of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), and Dice Therapeutics - now part of Eli Lilly - were trying to achieve when they first surfaced in the first decade of the 21st Century.

These companies were tasked with finding a way to deliver RNA or oligonucleotides to patients effectively - it was well known that RNA interference could work, but delivery was the missing link. Although they have not by any means solved the issue, Alnylam and Ionis have both commercialized several valuable drugs and seen their valuations grow substantially as they chip away at the delivery issue.

In my view, Voyager has positioned itself to achieve something similar in time, in the AAV space - it took Alnylam and Ionis more than a decade of trying before they won a single drug approval, but because these achievements are so rare, the rewards on offer are huge, meaning Voyager stock, although risky, equally has massive upside potential.

Thirdly, I admire the way Voyager has been able to maintain a level of continuity - and the ability to attract deep-pocketed pharma - despite experiencing some high-profile setbacks and losing some high-profile members of the management team. That speaks to a company that, more likely than not, has some good technology, and is determined to see it succeed (although an alternative, more cynical view might be that the company is a "cash cow" being milked by management).

Fourthly, Voyager has plenty of cash, and finally, I believe that the pharmaceutical industry is getting better and better at solving drug delivery issues, but also that there is still some way to go. A perfect environment, in fact, for a company such as Voyager, given partners are prepared to spend heavily and be patient.

Ultimately, Voyager ought to be considered a risky investment because its revenue streams are uncertain, its disease targets are ambitious, and it has a high dependence on support from partners. But the fact the company has survived 10 years as a listed company and looks to be in a better place than it has ever been, with a decade's research underpinning its latest projects, yet trades at a discount to the IPO price, makes this a speculative investment opportunity, but one I find intriguing, and would be prepared to add as a riskier element to my biotech/pharma portfolio.