Nyaaka Photo

On May 2, 2023, in a Seeking Alpha article on Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF), I was not optimistic about the prospects for the marijuana company. The shares were at the $2.48 level when I wrote:

The bottom line is the bearish trend looks set to continue. In the current environment, companies with earnings and cash are king while those burning capital are likely to become a pile of ashes. M&A could be the only way out in a market where cash is king, and investors are looking through lipstick on pigs.

Meanwhile, I pointed out that the future for CURLF and other U.S. marijuana companies was in Washington's hands:

The lack of federal legalization handcuffs the U.S. cannabis industry as it's a roadblock to financing, credit card use, and logistics across state borders. While legalization makes sense from a tax perspective, Washington, D.C., faces a slew of other far more pressing issues.

At $2.48 per share, there was little upside in shorting CURLF despite the overall bearish picture, which was a blessing in disguise as I was dead wrong on the stock, which had doubled at the most recent early February 2024 high.

CURLF shares peaked in early February 2024 short of technical resistance

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. cannabis company that operates in domestic and international segments. CURLF's profile states:

CURLF Company Profile (Seeking Alpha)

After trading at the $2.48 level on May 2, 2023, CURLF shares fell to a $2.289 low on May 4, a significant bottom.

One-Year Chart of CURLF Shares (Barchart)

The one-year chart shows CURLF's impressive rally to $5.80 per share on Sept. 15, 2023, before correcting to $2.51 on Oct. 30. The volatile stock then made higher lows and higher highs, reaching a slightly lower $5.79 on February 2, 2024, before running out of upside steam. CURLF was at the $4.18 level on March 8, 2024.

Curaleaf Earnings: Disappointing revenues - Factor Grades provide few clues

On March 6, 2024, CURLF released its latest earnings, a 9-cent per share loss on EPS, missing consensus estimates by 5 cents. Revenues of $345.27 million, which were 2.05% lower on a year-on-year basis, beat estimates by $7.63 million. While the company missed its EPS estimates, the revenue growth was impressive. On the March 6 earnings call, Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said:

With that work behind us, we are prepared and energized to capitalize on the industry catalyst Curaleaf is uniquely positioned to leverage, including new or forthcoming adult-use states such as New York, Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania, and key European countries like Germany, the UK, and Poland. On the European front, Curaleaf International grew 63% year-over-year in the fourth quarter driven by strength in the UK, Germany, and Poland. Despite smaller markets, we are also building brand awareness in Switzerland and Sweden. There is no one better positioned than Curaleaf to fully leverage these opportunities in Europe. It has taken us three years to assemble the platform we have today, and there are no existing companies with nearly the scale and breadth of operations that we possess.

CURLF shares closed at the $4.69 level on March 5 and dropped to a $4.00 low on March 7, post earnings. The shares rebounded to the $4.18 level on Friday, March 8.

Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades for CURLF reflect the bullish price action over the past months but are a mixed bag.

Factor Grades for CURLF (Seeking Alpha)

As the chart shows, the rising share price and the earnings caused valuation to drop from a D- to an F, and momentum fell from A- three months ago to a B- reading after the shares ran out of upside steam. Meanwhile, growth at an A- and revisions at B rose over the past months, while an A- in profitability remained unchanged from three months ago. The Factor Grades do not present a compelling investment case at $4.18 per share, but CURLF's position may be the best reason for a higher share price over the coming months if the regulatory stars line up for the sector.

Curaleaf is the top marijuana company by market cap

At the $4.18 per share level, CURLF had a $3.12 billion market cap. In my May 2, 2023, Seeking Alpha article, at $2.48 per share, the company's value was $1.76 billion, making it the third leading cannabis company by market cap. At that time, 41 companies had a combined market cap of $14.64 billion.

Leading Cannabis Companies by Market Cap (companiesmarketcap.com)

The chart shows that CURLF's share price appreciation has pushed the company into the top spot in the sector. Since May 2, CURL's market cap has moved 74.4% higher, while the market cap of 41 companies has increased by 26.2%. CURLF outperformed the other companies in the sector, as the company has attracted more investment activity since early May 2023, indicating positive sentiment.

U.S. federal legalization is critical

In a Feb. 7, 2024 Reuters article, the authors wrote:

Federal legislation pertaining to cannabis reform, once a political oddity, now commands significant resources and attention in Congress. With numerous bills under consideration, the landscape is both dynamic and complex. These proposed laws cover a wide spectrum, from complete federal legalization to specific industry nuances like legal protections for ancillary businesses and equity considerations.

The slim Republican majority in Congress could be a roadblock to federal legalization this year, but with Democrats looking for an advantage in the November 2024 election, marijuana legalization, which has widespread support, looks inevitable. Federal legalization, which allows for financing and credit card use and erases logistical state-to-state roadblocks, would likely cause a herd of investment capital into the sector. With the top market cap, CURLF shares could soar when legalization becomes a reality.

Levels to watch in CURLF stock

The recent price action in CURLF shares has yet to destroy the overall bullish trend.

Two-Year Chart of CURL Shares (Barchart)

The chart highlights technical resistance at the September 2023 $5.80 per share high. Above that level, it could be clear sailing to the December 2022 $7.90 peak. Technical support is $4.00, the March 7 low, the Oct. 31, 2023, $2.51 low, and the April 2023 $2.19 bottom.

While CURLF's management has positioned the company for growth, federal legalization remains the critical factor for significant share appreciation. A sweep by Democrats in the November 2024 election could accelerate federal legalization, while a Republican victory may mean the debate will continue.

CURLF Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha)

The balance sheet shows a decline in cash, short-term investments, and current assets since 2021, which could become problematic the longer federal legalization takes. However, sentiment remains positive on the company that leads the publicly traded U.S. cannabis companies.

I was wrong in May 2023, as CURLF has survived, and its share price has thrived. The company's management has positioned CURLF as a leader when Congress legalizes the U.S. marijuana business. CURLF's future could be in the hands of legislators in Washington, D.C.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.