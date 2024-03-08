Luckie8

Introduction

Elevated mortgage rates.

Subdued consumer confidence.

Sticks inflation at above-average levels.

An aggressive Federal Reserve hiking cycle.

Above, I listed a few recent economic developments.

If you hadn't followed the stock market over the past few years and only had the info above, where do you think homebuilding stocks would be trading?

Probably lower, right?

Looking at the chart below, we see that homebuilders have done the exact opposite. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is currently trading at $106.

That's almost 60% higher compared to one year ago and close to 100% above its 2022 lows.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, Seeking Alpha readers believe that while rates have come down a bit, we are unlikely to enter a good time to buy a home.

In fact, the results weren't even close, as more than 60% believe that economic conditions do not warrant the purchase of a home.

Seeking Alpha (Wall Street Breakfast)

In this article, we'll discuss why homebuilders are doing so well and what we can expect in 2024.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the details!

Build, Build, Build!

Generally speaking, homebuilding stocks have been fantastic proxies for interest rates. When the market expected rates to fall, investors started to buy homebuilders. When investors expected the opposite to happen, they sold or even shorted homebuilders.

The reasoning behind it was very straightforward: higher rates hurt housing demand. Lower rates stimulate demand, creating the need for more homes.

Looking at the chart below, we see that the relationship between the 30-year mortgage rate (the inverted red line) and the XHB ETF is not perfect. However, bigger trends in the past have always been supported by rates.

TradingView (XHB, 30Y Mortgage Rate)

For example, when rates peaked in 2018, "everyone" jumped into homebuilders, as housing demand was expected to accelerate.

When rates started to bottom in 2021, homebuilders sold off severely.

However, that changed. While rates continued to rise, homebuilders took off like there was no tomorrow.

This headline from July 19, 2023, perfectly hits the nail on the head (pun intended):

Wall Street Journal

Rates rose so fast to such elevated levels that homeowners who had locked in low rates prior to (or during) the pandemic did not sell their homes, fearing they had to take on more expensive debt to buy a new property.

Millions of American homeowners have been reluctant to sell because they can't afford to give up the low mortgage rates they have now. Only 1.08 million existing homes were for sale or under contract at the end of May, the lowest level for that month in National Association of Realtors data going back to 1999.

In other words, a market that was starving for more supply was met with higher rates and higher prices.

One can imagine what this does to affordability.

The chart below shows that housing affordability hasn't been this bad since the onset of the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell just came out, making the case that there is a "structural housing issue" in the United States based on a lack of supply.

This is clearly visible in the market, as the National Homebuilders Association noted the following in its most recent homebuilder sentiment report for the month of February:

Buyer traffic is improving as even small declines in interest rates will produce a disproportionate positive response among likely home purchasers. [...] And while mortgage rates still remain too high for many prospective buyers, we anticipate that due to pent-up demand, many more buyers will enter the marketplace if mortgage rates continue to decline this year.

As a result, the NAHB Housing Market Index is starting to bottom.

Data by YCharts

This is what D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), the nation's largest homebuilder said during its latest earnings call:

Although inflation and mortgage interest rates remain elevated, our net sales orders increased 35% from the prior year's quarter as the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points is still limited and demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable.

Based on this context, Bloomberg just noted that mortgage rates in the U.S. are dropping again - for the first time since early February.

Looking at the chart below, we see that this is indeed the case.

FreddieMac

However, mortgage rates remain elevated, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage yielding close to 7%.

In other words, affordability may be improving. However, it's a long shot until we reach levels that I expect to have a meaningful impact on homebuyers.

If mortgage rates continue to drop without normalizing, homebuilders should, technically speaking, enjoy both supply and demand tailwinds.

With that in mind, I am seeing some headwinds.

Supply Is Coming Back

The supply situation caused homebuilders to skyrocket.

What if supply improves?

What if supply improves because some people are forced to sell?

I cannot stop thinking about these two questions, as we need to keep one thing in mind: the longer rates (in general) remain elevated, the more it will pressure the economy.

For example, Americans are now spending as much on interest on non-mortgage debt as on mortgage debt. Both are close to $600 billion annually.

Bloomberg

As a result, we are seeing cracks in credit quality, with delinquency rates for auto and credit card loans at multi-year highs. Both metrics have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels by a wide margin.

PPG Macro

Hence, I believe we are at a point where supply increases may be "forced."

On March 7, Redfin noted a turnaround:

New listings rose 13% from a year earlier nationwide during the four weeks ending March 3, the biggest increase in nearly three years. The boost in new listings helped bring the total number of homes for sale up 1.7%. Following eight months of declines, February is the first month the number of homes for sale has increased on an annual basis.

Using the chart below, we see that active listings are now higher compared to the prior three years.

Redfin

Meanwhile, rates are still elevated. Even worse, the costs to service housing payments are roughly $2,700 per month. That's even higher than last year.

Redfin

In other words, I do not expect that supply is coming back because it's suddenly so affordable to take on new debt. That simply isn't the case.

This is what Bloomberg wrote on the new supply/demand dynamics:

The mortgage "lock-in effect," with borrowers clinging tight to sub-4% loans, is beginning to loosen its grip on the housing market. But change is likely to be slow as both buyers and sellers come to terms with interest rates that the Federal Reserve has signaled won't get much lower for a while, and purchase prices that are still rising across much of the country.

Not only are slightly lower rates helping but as prices have continued to rise, some investors want to cash out.

As we can see below, the Case-Shiller home price index is up 6% year-over-year and at an all-time high.

Data by YCharts

Using the table below, we see that some of the hottest markets are now seeing rapid increases in new supply, which - I believe - cannot be explained by the small decline in mortgage rates.

Bloomberg

While poor credit conditions may be a driving factor, the aforementioned Bloomberg article also highlighted elevated insurance costs and a new supply of apartment buildings.

This year, the U.S. is expected to see close to 700,000 new apartments. That's the highest since 1974. Two-thirds of these buildings are being built in Texas and Florida.

A lot of investors that bought single-family homes and apartments now have to compete with that while still having to deal with elevated expenses.

Furthermore, what's interesting is that last year we saw the bottom in mortgage delinquency rates. While conventional loans are still seeing very low credit risks, FHA delinquencies have started to pick up. They are now close to 11%.

As always, poor credit scores are the first to show weakness.

Mortgage Banker Association

Hence, I have to say that I do not believe that the "higher for longer" argument is bullish for homebuilders on a longer-term basis.

While there is no doubt that the U.S. market needs more supply, we could see an unexpected increase in supply if people are forced to sell their homes.

Once people start selling, new supply could force prices to be pressured, triggering new supply to hit the market. It's a domino effect that I also expect to occur in commercial real estate, as some of the weaker REITs I'm monitoring have started to sell assets to service debt costs (I'll write an article on this soon).

For now, it seems to be mainly profit-taking, while some may be selling to reduce costs.

However, we are getting closer to a scenario where supply growth may strengthen, potentially boosted by weaker credit conditions and higher unemployment.

Although the U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, the unemployment rate is now at 3.9%, with increasing upside momentum.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg calls this a "gradual downshift."

It also does not help that inflation is sticky, as we are currently seeing an upswing in underlying inflation.

Apollo Global Management

As a result, the market is becoming more hawkish again. The implied probability that the Fed Funds rate will be above 4.50% on November 7 is close to 80% again. It was close to 10% in January.

CME Group

All things considered, I cannot give a bullish rating on homebuilders.

While supply is still constrained, the rally that started in 2022 has priced in a lot of demand growth, and I cannot get myself to view the increase in supply as a very bullish thing.

Hence, I have become a bit more careful, as I have significant homebuilding exposure through railroads, building material distributors, and The Home Depot, Inc. (HD).

Please feel free to disagree with me, but in light of challenges like declining debt quality and sticky inflation/elevated rates, I want to see stock price weakness before I turn bullish on homebuilders.

Takeaway

In a surprising turn, homebuilders have defied economic odds since 2022, soaring despite elevated mortgage rates and subdued consumer confidence.

The correlation between interest rates and homebuilder stocks, once strong, has weakened.

Yet, while supply constraints persist, the recent surge in listings suggests a shifting landscape.

Rising mortgage delinquencies and persistent inflation hint at underlying challenges.

Despite a strong job market, uncertainties loom, as confirmed by a slowly accelerating unemployment rate.

While the need for housing supply remains high, the rally in homebuilders may have overpriced future demand.

For now, I remain careful, waiting for signs of market correction before turning bullish on the sector.