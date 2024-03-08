Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XHB: Homebuilders Defy Gravity, Is The Party Over?

Mar. 08, 2024 4:02 PM ETSPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Homebuilding stocks have performed well despite elevated mortgage rates and subdued consumer confidence.
  • The relationship between homebuilding stocks and interest rates is not perfect, but bigger trends have been supported by rates.
  • Housing affordability is at its worst since the Great Financial Crisis, but there is potential for improvement if mortgage rates continue to decline.
  • Sticky inflation and elevated rates are starting to fuel higher supply, which is likely caused by declining credit conditions. If this turns into more "forced" selling, we could see pressure on homebuilders.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

House Wooden Frame

Luckie8

Introduction

  • Elevated mortgage rates.
  • Subdued consumer confidence.
  • Sticks inflation at above-average levels.
  • An aggressive Federal Reserve hiking cycle.

Above, I listed a few recent economic developments.

If you hadn't followed the stock market over the past few years

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.57K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (8.28K)
Agreed. This is an instance where it is prudent to be careful.
Ten cuidado!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:31 PM
Comments (12.05K)
@ndardick Thanks! Have a great weekend!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XHB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XHB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XHB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.