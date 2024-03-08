Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Petrobras: Big Pullback Due To Dividend Surprise

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Petrobras reported weaker-than-expected earnings and a lower-than-expected dividend, causing its shares to drop by over 10%.
  • Despite the weaker-than-expected dividend, PBR remains a high-yielding investment with strong profitability and cash flows.
  • The company's undervalued stock and attractive dividend yield make it an appealing investment option, although political risks should be considered.
Front view of Petrobras Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Company Main Office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

caio acquesta

Article Thesis

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)(NYSE:PBR.A) has reported earnings results that were weaker than expected. On top of that, Petrobras announced a lower dividend compared to what was expected. The market reacted very negatively to this

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
50.01K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL, BP, PBR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

