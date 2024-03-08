deepblue4you

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

TMFC strategy

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) started investing operations on 01/29/2018 and tracks the Motley Fool 100 Index. It has a portfolio of 100 stocks and a total expense ratio of 0.50%. The underlying index is administered by index provider Solactive AG. It includes 100 large stocks of U.S. companies with a 3-month average daily trading volume of $1 million, selected by a systematic process within stocks recommended or highly rated on The Motley Fool platform. The fund is classified in the "large-cap growth" style.

Constituents are weighted based on market capitalization and the index is reconstituted quarterly. The portfolio turnover rate was only 6% in the most recent fiscal year. This article will use as a benchmark the Nasdaq 100 Index represented by Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), which has the same number of holdings and is classified in the same large-cap growth category.

TMFC portfolio

TMFC is heavier than the Nasdaq 100 in mega-cap companies, with 75% of asset value in this size segment vs. 51% for QQQ:

Size segment in % of assets (Chart: author; data: Fidelity)

Technology is the heaviest sector in the portfolio, yet not so heavy as in QQQ (42.1% vs. 50.7%). Besides technology, the fund also significantly underweights consumer staples relative to the benchmark. It massively overweights financials, although exposure to this sector remains at a reasonable level (12.1%).

TMFC sector breakdown (chart: author; data: TMF, Invesco)

The next table compares the top 10 issuers in the two funds: 7 names are identical and the top 4 appear in the same order. For accuracy, the two share series of Alphabet Inc. have been grouped on the same line for QQQ. Both lists are overweight in technology and communication mega caps, yet TMFC is more concentrated: the top 10 companies represent 60.6% of assets vs. 49.2% in QQQ.

TMFC Weight QQQ Weight MSFT Microsoft Corporation 11.92% MSFT Microsoft Corporation 8.59% AAPL Apple Inc. 10.30% AAPL Apple Inc. 7.56% NVDA NVIDIA Corporation 8.96% NVDA NVIDIA Corporation 6.29% AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 7.15% AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 5.15% GOOG Alphabet Inc. 6.59% META Meta Platforms, Inc. 5.03% META Meta Platforms, Inc. 5.15% AVGO Broadcom Inc. 4.68% BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 3.49% GOOG,GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 4.41% AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.62% COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 2.54% V Visa Inc. 2.23% AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 2.53% JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.18% TSLA Tesla, Inc. 2.44% Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

TMFC is a bit cheaper than QQQ regarding valuation ratios, except for price/cash flow. As reported in the next chart, it also shows higher growth metrics. In summary, The Motley Fool's ETF has better aggregate fundamentals.

TMFC QQQ Price/Earnings 29.95 31.8 Price/Book 6.98 7.22 Price/Sales 4.17 4.93 Price/Cash Flow 22.62 21.62 Earnings growth % 26.03% 23.99% Sales growth % 11.79% 8.77% Cash flow growth % 13.21% 10.61% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity.

Historical performance

TMFC was on par with QQQ until the first quarter of 2020, then it started moderately lagging the benchmark. Nevertheless, price history is too short to assess the fund's long-term potential.

TMFC vs. QQQ since inception (Seeking Alpha)

The gap is about 3% over the last 12 months:

TMFC vs. QQQ, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

TMFC vs. competitors

The next chart compares the characteristics of TMFC, QQQ and three ETFs focused on capital appreciation with different approaches:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG).

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM).

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP).

TMFC QQQ SCHG QMOM SPGP Inception 1/29/2018 3/10/1999 12/11/2009 12/1/2015 6/16/2011 Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.20% 0.04% 0.29% 0.34% AUM $735.26M $257.65B $26.03B $199.02M $4.68B Avg Daily Volume $3.24M $19.77B $134.27M $695.56K $39.55M Holdings 103 102 251 52 77 Top 10 60.6% 49.2% 55% 21.1% 19.9% Turnover 6.00% 22.08% 9.00% 193.00% 49.00% Click to enlarge

TMFC is the most recent fund of this group, the most concentrated in the top 10 holdings, and has the highest fee. It has the lowest turnover: combined with the heavy weight of mega-caps, I see this as evidence of popularity bias in favor of traffic-generating names.

The next chart plots total returns since TMFC's inception. QQQ is still leading the pack, and the Motley Fool's fund is in third position, shortly behind SCHD.

TMFC vs. Competitors since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF is a large-cap growth ETF based on The Motley Fool's analyst ratings and newsletters. Compared to the Nasdaq 100 index, TMFC is more concentrated in the top holdings, but less in technology. It shows better fundamental metrics, but inferior returns since inception. QQQ shows better performance and SCHG is a similar one, both with a lower fee and higher trading volumes.