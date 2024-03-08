This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.
TMFC strategy
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) started investing operations on 01/29/2018 and tracks the Motley Fool 100 Index. It has a portfolio of 100 stocks and a total expense ratio of 0.50%. The underlying index is administered by index provider Solactive AG. It includes 100 large stocks of U.S. companies with a 3-month average daily trading volume of $1 million, selected by a systematic process within stocks recommended or highly rated on The Motley Fool platform. The fund is classified in the "large-cap growth" style.
Constituents are weighted based on market capitalization and the index is reconstituted quarterly. The portfolio turnover rate was only 6% in the most recent fiscal year. This article will use as a benchmark the Nasdaq 100 Index represented by Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), which has the same number of holdings and is classified in the same large-cap growth category.
TMFC portfolio
TMFC is heavier than the Nasdaq 100 in mega-cap companies, with 75% of asset value in this size segment vs. 51% for QQQ:
Technology is the heaviest sector in the portfolio, yet not so heavy as in QQQ (42.1% vs. 50.7%). Besides technology, the fund also significantly underweights consumer staples relative to the benchmark. It massively overweights financials, although exposure to this sector remains at a reasonable level (12.1%).
The next table compares the top 10 issuers in the two funds: 7 names are identical and the top 4 appear in the same order. For accuracy, the two share series of Alphabet Inc. have been grouped on the same line for QQQ. Both lists are overweight in technology and communication mega caps, yet TMFC is more concentrated: the top 10 companies represent 60.6% of assets vs. 49.2% in QQQ.
|
TMFC
|
Weight
|
QQQ
|
Weight
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
11.92%
|
MSFT
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
8.59%
|
Apple Inc.
|
10.30%
|
AAPL
|
Apple Inc.
|
7.56%
|
NVIDIA Corporation
|
8.96%
|
NVDA
|
NVIDIA Corporation
|
6.29%
|
Amazon.com, Inc.
|
7.15%
|
AMZN
|
Amazon.com, Inc.
|
5.15%
|
Alphabet Inc.
|
6.59%
|
META
|
Meta Platforms, Inc.
|
5.03%
|
Meta Platforms, Inc.
|
5.15%
|
AVGO
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
4.68%
|
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|
3.49%
|
GOOG,GOOGL
|
Alphabet Inc.
|
4.41%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
2.62%
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
2.54%
|
Visa Inc.
|
2.23%
|
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
|
2.53%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
2.18%
|
Tesla, Inc.
|
2.44%
Fundamentals
TMFC is a bit cheaper than QQQ regarding valuation ratios, except for price/cash flow. As reported in the next chart, it also shows higher growth metrics. In summary, The Motley Fool's ETF has better aggregate fundamentals.
|
TMFC
|
QQQ
|
Price/Earnings
|
29.95
|
31.8
|
Price/Book
|
6.98
|
7.22
|
Price/Sales
|
4.17
|
4.93
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
22.62
|
21.62
|
Earnings growth %
|
26.03%
|
23.99%
|
Sales growth %
|
11.79%
|
8.77%
|
Cash flow growth %
|
13.21%
|
10.61%
Source: Fidelity.
Historical performance
TMFC was on par with QQQ until the first quarter of 2020, then it started moderately lagging the benchmark. Nevertheless, price history is too short to assess the fund's long-term potential.
The gap is about 3% over the last 12 months:
TMFC vs. competitors
The next chart compares the characteristics of TMFC, QQQ and three ETFs focused on capital appreciation with different approaches:
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG).
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM).
- Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP).
|
TMFC
|
QQQ
|
SCHG
|
QMOM
|
SPGP
|
Inception
|
1/29/2018
|
3/10/1999
|
12/11/2009
|
12/1/2015
|
6/16/2011
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.50%
|
0.20%
|
0.04%
|
0.29%
|
0.34%
|
AUM
|
$735.26M
|
$257.65B
|
$26.03B
|
$199.02M
|
$4.68B
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$3.24M
|
$19.77B
|
$134.27M
|
$695.56K
|
$39.55M
|
Holdings
|
103
|
102
|
251
|
52
|
77
|
Top 10
|
60.6%
|
49.2%
|
55%
|
21.1%
|
19.9%
|
Turnover
|
6.00%
|
22.08%
|
9.00%
|
193.00%
|
49.00%
TMFC is the most recent fund of this group, the most concentrated in the top 10 holdings, and has the highest fee. It has the lowest turnover: combined with the heavy weight of mega-caps, I see this as evidence of popularity bias in favor of traffic-generating names.
The next chart plots total returns since TMFC's inception. QQQ is still leading the pack, and the Motley Fool's fund is in third position, shortly behind SCHD.
Takeaway
The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF is a large-cap growth ETF based on The Motley Fool's analyst ratings and newsletters. Compared to the Nasdaq 100 index, TMFC is more concentrated in the top holdings, but less in technology. It shows better fundamental metrics, but inferior returns since inception. QQQ shows better performance and SCHG is a similar one, both with a lower fee and higher trading volumes.
Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
Comments