EGAN: Misunderstood AI Growth Story At A Mouthwatering Valuation

Mar. 08, 2024
Philaretos
Summary

  • eGain's shares dropped after the non-renewal of two customers, but management remains optimistic about the prospects of its core knowledge management business.
  • eGain's generative AI product, AssistGPT, has the potential to drive significant new logo wins.
  • With nearly half its market cap in cash trading at 9x EBITDA, we feel that the market is misunderstanding the company's growth prospects.
  • We see a path to EBITDA tripling by FY26 in our bull case, resulting in a material undervaluation at current levels.

Intro

We believe that an investment in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) represents an inexpensive way to gain exposure to long-term generative AI tailwinds. Shares sold off sharply after the company reported its F2Q24 earnings on February 8 due to the

Equity Research Analyst

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

