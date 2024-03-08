Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Consider Selling Amidst Insider Selling And Stretched Valuations

ValueAnalyst
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock is overbought with near-unanimous "buy" ratings.
  • Insider selling raises concerns about potential for a correction.
  • Nvidia's current valuation metrics suggest future underperformance.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the darling of the entire world, and that's the problem.

This article dares to challenge the prevailing sentiment. While the company's accomplishments are undeniable, a confluence of factors suggests a contrarian approach may

ValueAnalyst
You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (40)

ValueAnalyst
Article Update Today, 5:38 PM
Comments (5.84K)
Thank you everyone for reading my article! If you have any questions or comments, please let me know in a comment below, and I’ll try to reply to everyone. I look forward to a respectful and fruitful debate!
viralproducts
viralproducts
Today, 6:08 PM
Comments (116)
I agree with your thesis. Predicting we will see some hyped up price pump around the March 18 Nvidia conference and SMCI getting added to S&P followed by a slow bleedoff from April (tax season) through next year for both stocks with some volatile swings in-between. Both are overheated and due for corrections
C
Charlie Moonger
Today, 5:50 PM
Comments (10)
I'm not worried. I've been in and out of this 'stonk' many times and every time I sold it just kept rocketing up. Trimmed after earnings and here we are, still up 100 bucks even after this selloff. Had I just held my shares, including some purchased near the 2021 top, I would have made a lot more money.

Of course this time could be different because the rally is entirely driven by the AI story and nobody knows how that's gonna turn out. But that's just the nature of the game.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@Charlie Moonger This time could also be different for other reasons: Valuation is higher, for example, or interest rates have been higher for longer, etc.
C
Charlie Moonger
Today, 6:12 PM
Comments (10)
@ValueAnalyst If you believe the guidance and AI hype, the forward multiples are actually lower than the historical average, are they not?

Of course, growth at this scale must eventually come down. At this rate GPU chips would have to be one of the largest industries in the country by next year!
p
pittinvestor
Today, 5:44 PM
Comments (188)
I’ve owned NVDA for a few years…3rd qtr of 2026 or 2027 is around when i’ll think about it LONG NVDA
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@pittinvestor Regardless of valuation?
p
pittinvestor
Today, 6:05 PM
Comments (188)
@ValueAnalyst So you believe that in lets say for argument sake the 3rd qtr of 2025….you believe that NVDA will be lower at that time that it is today? Me…i believe it wlll be higher
J
John the Baptist
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (352)
Did Jenson sell, no!! Thats all that matters.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 5:43 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@John the Baptist Jensen has sold $100M+ of stock in the last twelve-month period.
sigalum profile picture
sigalum
Today, 5:54 PM
Comments (781)
@ValueAnalyst Gimmie a break. He owns $60 BILLION of stock (at $800/sh) either directly or indirectly. Are you expecting him to not sell ANY to buy some nice stuff given the job he’s done for shareholders. Tens of millions is jack s*it.
w
whipsawed
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments (204)
@ValueAnalyst If those jackets Jensen wears are real leather (not vinyl like the jacket I wore in high school), then they ain't cheap, so he gotta sell some shares !!!
J
John the Baptist
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (352)
Just wait to see all the new products on Mrch 19!!

The AI expansion and the 26 billion in revenue rather than 24billion estmated next quarter is coming. Remember Jensen estimates conservatively.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@John the Baptist What new products will Nvidia announce?
L
LosesMoney
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (1)
@John the Baptist I would be interested in hearing about these new products as well. Staying long fwiw.
Falestini profile picture
Falestini
Today, 5:32 PM
Comments (665)
Gotta love this after-the-fact heroism; NOT!

I wouldn't panic. It is possible this reversal will continue next week; however, it probably won't. And comes March 18th the climb resumes

* NVDA still up for the week
** Big boys decided and sold the top, while retail investors like me and you watch and argue over SA articles- pathetic.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 5:37 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@Falestini I submitted my article first thing in the morning, as you can see in the first chart in my article.The editorial process and related edits naturally take time.
Falestini profile picture
Falestini
Today, 6:12 PM
Comments (665)
@ValueAnalyst
Your article was published Mar. 8th in the afternoon.
A screen shot of a graph isn't a reliable indication. No offence - not personal.
fouz1976 profile picture
fouz1976
Today, 5:30 PM
Comments (21)
Insiders can sell for a varierty of reasons!! You call yourself ValueAnalyst yet you fail to undrstand that companies like Nvidea if bought at a wonderul price then they should be held forever...It seems you have missed the boat and now you want the stock to drop so you can open a position!! Good luck...
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@fouz1976 I might open a position if it drops to $200 per share.
fouz1976 profile picture
fouz1976
Today, 5:44 PM
Comments (21)
@ValueAnalyst anything can happen but it will be in my opinion impossible!
sigalum profile picture
sigalum
Today, 5:57 PM
Comments (781)
@ValueAnalyst It will likely drop to $200 after it splits, so you’ll get your entry.
D
Dow500k
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (555)
And that’s just the insider selling they legally have to disclose. God knows how many shares are being dumped by middle managers.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@Dow500k Great point!
ProtoCola profile picture
ProtoCola
Today, 5:44 PM
Comments (498)
@Dow500k *Not a middle manager, but sold entire $NVDA Profit Sharing Allocation of 401(k) ~$950 on the way down from $975 earlier this AM !!!
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@ProtoCola interesting! Thanks for sharing
A
Alfredo Martinez
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (1.45K)
When insiders are jumping ship, so should you.
sigalum profile picture
sigalum
Today, 6:00 PM
Comments (781)
@Alfredo Martinez Jensen owns $50 billion in NVDA stock. If you were him you wouldn’t sell any, *ever*?
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 6:01 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@Alfredo Martinez It’s an indication
r
rmatthews1182
Today, 5:22 PM
Comments (42)
No
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 5:42 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@rmatthews1182 Great counter-argument
F
Faig
Today, 5:05 PM
Comments (1)
This is all great, but why did you publish it today? It’s easy to write this kind of bold analysis after the stock is down 6% in one day and started a clear downward trend.
n
notre
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (1.83K)
@Faig He’s still going to be wrong because Nvda is going to move up.
shaderhacker profile picture
shaderhacker
Today, 5:34 PM
Comments (1.3K)
@Faig Because he would look like an b$%$ if it was up again. He would've done better with writing an article about super micro instead. Nvidia will cross 1k/share this year. I don't care if it corrects. I'll buy more.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (5.84K)
@Faig I submitted my article first thing in the morning, as you can see from the first chart in my article. The editorial process and related edits naturally take time.
