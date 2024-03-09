JHVEPhoto

I last updated Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) investors in late December, arguing why Micron's improving fundamentals and price action are constructive for a further recovery. My thesis has played out accordingly, as MU re-tested the $100 level, reaching its previous highs last seen in early 2022.

As a result, I gleaned that it would be timely for me to assess whether investors who missed buying MU at its dips should chase the current levels, anticipating further potential upside.

Unless you live under a rock, I believe it is easy to comprehend that the Nvidia-led (NVDA) AI hype has enveloped most corners of the semiconductor value chain. From wafer fab equipment suppliers to chipmakers, Micron's unique role as a leading memory chipmaker shouldn't be understated.

Micron has also launched and commenced volume production in Micron's HBM3E product for AI chips. As a result, it has likely increased investors' confidence in Micron's recovery from its 2023 hammering, potentially outperforming its previous guidance. Micron articulated that its offerings "will be integrated into Nvidia H200 Tensor Core GPUs." Micron's HBM3E solution will begin shipments in CQ2'24 to emphasize its near-term monetization potential. In addition, Micron is confident that its product offers a significant upgrade to the current offering "by consuming approximately 30% less power compared to competing HBM3E offerings." Therefore, it's aimed at helping improve the TCO for its AI chip customers, delivering a more robust value proposition.

Keen Micron followers should also know that Micron will need to compete aggressively with HBM market leader SK Hynix as the memory leaders battle to introduce more efficient memory chips for their customers. SK Hynix is not resting on its laurels, as the Korean memory chipmaker unveiled its plans to invest over $1B to improve its advanced packaging technology and entrench its leadership further. SK Hynix has prioritized "innovative chip packaging techniques" as critical to "maintaining SK Hynix's lead in the HBM market."

Therefore, I believe my thesis that MU operates in a commoditized market is corroborated. SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) will likely need to invest more aggressively to improve their advanced packaging technologies to gain share. With Micron's fiscal second-quarter earnings release coming up on March 20, we should get an opportunity to hear from Micron management on their confidence in share gains against SK Hynix. Investors should also consider assessing insights on how much the expanded AI chips TAM could benefit the leading memory chipmakers, reducing the execution risks of heavy investments and pricing volatility.

Investors who underwent the steep collapse in 2023 should have understood that oversupply risks cannot be understated. Notwithstanding the dramatic earnings surge from Nvidia, justifying the incredible demand for AI chips, Micron doesn't quite have an equivalent moat compared to the AI chips leader. Therefore, I believe it's paramount for investors to assign much lower valuation multiples to MU, even as it looks to gain more share against SK Hynix while fending off the challenges from Samsung.

Analysts have also lifted their estimates for Micron through FY26, anticipating a steep recovery from the AI hype cycle. Based on MU's FY26 adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.6x, it's more in line with its 10Y average of 5.6x, but still has the potential to go lower. Recall from my previous article about commoditized and cyclical players like MU. We want to buy more aggressively when MU's valuation is higher (due to weak earnings, which could be at cyclical lows) but turn more cautious when earnings are expected to peak (lower multiples, but earnings could be at cyclical highs).

As a result, I gleaned that the risks/reward is much less attractive now, if I need to account for an adequate margin of safety. While I didn't assess red flags (sell signals), I believe the opportunity for investors to wait for a steeper pullback before jumping in is apt.

Rating: Downgrade to Hold.

