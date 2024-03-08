Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Reasons AstraZeneca Stock Can Rise In 2024

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AstraZeneca PLC has seen a modest 3% price rise in the past year, but there are positive factors that could drive price upside in 2024.
  • The company has improved revenue guidance for 2024, after guidance beating 2023 numbers. It also sustains a healthy EPS guidance.
  • Recently received approvals in the U.S. and China can prop up revenue growth, and its continued dividend payouts and attractive forward P/E can positively impact the stock price.

AstraZeneca

hapabapa

Oncology-focused pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has had an underwhelming past year at the stock markets, with just a 3% price rise. However, the limited price change detracts from the fundamental positives of the stock. Here, I look at 5 aspects that set

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
1.73K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (3.71K)
Love to know this. Love the UK pharma, also own GSK.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AZN
--
AZNCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.