DNY59

Being an income investor can be rewarding in many ways. While I now have a fair amount of income from investments to cover a good portion of my monthly recurring expenses like utilities, food, and entertainment, it would have been daunting if that was my goal from the outset.

That's why I'd always recommend to start small, like being able to cover daily meals or the cost of gas/EV charging, and build from there. By setting mini goals like these, one may be surprised to find how quickly these achievements can stack up into real, meaningful cash flow.

One way to achieve these goals could be BDCs that are designed for income, like Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), which I last covered in July of last year with a Buy, highlighting its growing NII/share and robust origination activity. While the stock has risen by just 2.5% since then, income investors are rewarded primarily by dividends, and GLAD hasn't disappointed, with a 9.3% total return since my last piece.

In this article, I revisit the stock and provide key updates around its NII/share and NAV/share performance, as well as overall portfolio health, and determine whether if the stock remains a 'Buy', so let's get started!

Why GLAD?

Gladstone Capital is an externally-managed BDC that's been run by its founder, David Gladstone, since inception in 2001. It's also one of the first BDCs to focus on making loans to the lower middle-market, as defined by U.S. businesses with $3-$25 million in annual EBITDA.

Unlike its peer BDC, Gladstone Investment (GAIN), GLAD operates more like a traditional BDC with higher exposure to secured loans, which represent 90% of its portfolio. Moreover, 73% are first-lien secured loans, which gives GLAD asset-level protection in being the first in line for principal recovery in the event of a borrower default.

Rather than being exposed to a wide swath of industries, GLAD has taken the approach of investing in what it considers as its core competencies in just 12 industries. Most of GLAD's loans (78%) are sponsor-backed by private equity, upon which portfolio companies can usually rely for strategic and financial guidance.

As shown below, Business Services, Healthcare/Education, Manufacturing, I Aerospace/Defense, and Beverage/Food/Tobacco comprise GLAD's top segments comprising 89% of the portfolio.

GLAD Portfolio Mix (Investor Presentation)

As of year-end 2023, GLAD has a $750 million portfolio at fair value that's spread across 51 portfolio companies. Rather than focus on expanding the number of portfolio companies, GLAD has taken the approach of focusing on expanding existing relationships and exposure in its Non-Top 5 investments. As shown below, the average investment size has grown from $13.3 million in Q1 to $14.7 million in Q4, while the Top 5 investments as % of Fair Value has declined by 150 basis points over the same time period to 24.8%.

GLAD Portfolio Characteristics (Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, GLAD continues to demonstrate solid execution in its first quarter results released on February 5th, with growth in weighted average yield on investments and NAV per share.

This is reflected by steady growth in GLAD's weighted average investment yield from 13.1% in Q1 to 13.9% in Q4, driven in large part by higher interest rates, as 88% of GLAD's loan portfolio is floating rate. GLAD's portfolio remains healthy with 99.6% of loans being rated as 'Performing' as of the end of Q4, representing a slight 10 bps improvement since from 99.5% in Q1 and Q3.

Moreover, GLAD's NAV per share has continued to grow every quarter from $9.06 at the end of 2022 and $9.39 in Q3'24 to $9.61 in Q4, driven by retained earnings after paying the dividend and net realized appreciation in the investment portfolio. GLAD has demonstrated fairly consistent NAV/share performance over the past 10-year period, with overall growth in NAV/share since 2020. GLAD's NAV/share now sits at the highest level since 2014, as shown below.

GLAD NAV/Share 10-Yr Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to GLAD include the potential for an economic downturn due to inflation and high-interest rates, which could put additional stress on borrowers. As shown below, while weighted average EBITDA at portfolio companies have grown sequentially since 2022, with a large uptick in Q4 (a good thing), total weighted average leverage has also risen from around 3.5x to 4.0x, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

This pressure may ease, however, as the Fed Chairman recently stated that it's 'not far' from cutting rates. Plus, GLAD's investments in second lien debt tends to be more conservative in nature in industries like consumer durables, and this segment is seeing declining leverage to slightly below 3.0x, as shown above.

Looking ahead, I would monitor GLAD's portfolio leverage, as material upward movements in this metric could be a signal of declining portfolio health. In addition, I would also monitor interest rate movements as it relates to the Fed's Open Market Committee, as lower rates could result in yield compression.

I believe GLAD is well-positioned in a potentially lower interest rate scenario, as it carries a low debt-to-equity ratio of just 83%, sitting well below the BDC average of 117% and the BDC statutory limit of 200%. Management noted its ability to leverage up to make up for interest rate contraction, as noted during the recent conference call:

Lastly, I would say, yes, we are going to increase our leverage as the spreads probably start to contract with interest rates coming down. We're obviously, skewed very much towards the fixed cost of capital right now. Having a strong equity base will allow us to put on assets and optimize our capital structure, and allow us to continue to maintain the level of dividend coverage that we're going to look for to try to continue to maintain the dividend level at or above where it is today. So, we'll grow into that leverage level with higher assets over the course of the next 12 to 18 months.

Importantly for income investors, GLAD currently yields 9.7% and the dividend is protected by a 110% NII-to-Dividend coverage ratio. This coverage leaves GLAD with buffer room to either grow the dividend or invest in opportunistic growth.

Lastly, I continue to see value in GLAD at the current price of $10.23 with a Price-to-NAV of 1.06x, which is actually less than the 8% premium to book value that GLAD traded at when I last visited it in July. Considering GLAD's low amount of leverage, which gives it opportunities to grow, and solid track record of NAV/share preservation and growth, I believe GLAD could reasonably trade at a 10-15% premium to NAV without risk of being overvalued. As shown below, GLAD currently trades toward the low end of its valuation range over the past 5 years, outside of the early pandemic period during 2020.

GLAD P/Book 5-Yr Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, GLAD's focus on core competencies and strong relationships in its portfolio companies has resulted in steady growth in NAV/share and continued NII/share growth, particularly in this higher interest rate environment. It also carries a low debt-to-equity ratio, there giving it the capacity to leverage up, especially if interest rates decline, to fund incremental investments. With an appealing 9.7% yield and an attractive Price-to-NAV ratio, I continue to see value in GLAD. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.