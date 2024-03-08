Lindt & Sprungli Q4: Sales Growth Continues, But Volume's Slowing

Ekaterina79

Investment Thesis: I rate Lindt & Sprungli as a hold at this point in time given the slowdown we have been seeing in volume growth.

In a previous article back in September 2023, I made the argument that Lindt & Sprungli (LDSVF) has the capacity for upside going forward, on the basis of continued growth in EBIT margin and a steady net debt to EBIT ratio.

Since then, the stock has ascended to a level of $12,515 at the time of writing:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Lindt & Sprungli has the ability to see continued growth from here, taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Lindt & Sprungli as released on March 5, we can see that organic growth is up by 10.3% for the full year, with the majority of this originating from price growth.

Lindt & Sprungli: FY23 Results Presentation

I previously made the argument that I would be paying significant attention to whether volume will account for a greater portion of organic growth going forward - as I had expressed my concern that sales growth is becoming increasingly price-driven.

From the heatmap below, we can see that this trend has continued - with price growth now at an 11-year high at 10.1%, and volume growth at 0.2%. Organic sales growth overall is also down by 0.5% from that of last year.

Figures sourced from historical Lindt & Sprüngli full-year results presentations. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn visualization library.

In this regard, we can see that price is still responsible for the majority of sales growth - and growth itself has started to plateau as volume growth has been declining in response.

From a financial standpoint, we can see that earnings per share is up by nearly 20% on that of last year, while net debt is up by 65% over the same period.

Lindt & Sprungli: FY 2023 Results Presentation

Moreover, net debt as a share of EBITDA is up to 86% from that of 56% in the previous year:

2022 2023 Net debt 571 943 EBITDA 1017.7 1093.9 Net debt to EBITDA (%) 56.11% 86.21% Click to enlarge

Source: Net debt and EBITDA figures sourced from Lindt & Sprungli Annual Report 2023. Net debt to EBITDA calculated by author.

As mentioned in my previous article, one significant reason for the rise in net debt has been down to a drop in cash and cash equivalents - in part due to an ongoing share buyback program which is set to end on July 31, 2024.

Lindt & Sprungli Annual Report 2023

From this standpoint, while continued growth in earnings is encouraging, I take the view that Lindt & Sprungli needs to see a rebound in volume growth to further support and a reduction in net debt following the completion of the ongoing share buyback program.

To summarise, my key takeaways from the most recent earnings report are that while earnings per share has been maintaining an upward trajectory, this is significantly due to the impact of share buybacks. Moreover, the same has also seen net debt levels go higher. While sales growth has continued, this has been predominantly price rather than volume-driven.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, my view is that volume needs to see a rebound in growth to justify further long-term upside.

Moreover, I had previously expressed my view that Lindt & Sprungli needs to be able to boost free cash flow going forward, in order to offset the higher debt load incurred from share buybacks.

However, we see that free cash flow has fallen from that of last year, in part due to higher cocoa inventories and capital expenditures:

Lindt & Sprungli: Financial Year 2023

Moreover, while we have been seeing strong growth in EBITDA per share - a significant portion of this represents artificial growth as a result of the share buybacks.

ycharts.com

In this regard, I take the view that the range of $10,800-$12,800 that we have seen over the past year represents the fair value range for Lindt & Sprungli at this time. While the stock may see growth in excess of this level in the short-term due to rising earnings as a result of share buybacks - I am of the opinion that longer-term growth for the stock will ultimately be sustained if we see a significant rebound in volume growth as well as improvement in free cash flow growth and a reduction in net debt.

My reason for taking this view is that when looking at a one-year price chart for Lindt & Sprungli, we can see that in spite of the fact that earnings have been seeing substantial growth over this period - price has remained within the range of $10,800-$12,800 while EV to EBITDA has also remained within a range of approximately 21-27x over this period.

In my view, this signals that investors are effectively disregarding the impact of stock buybacks on EBITDA growth - and price is likely to remain within this range until such time that we see signs that earnings growth is being driven by volume once again. In this regard, I continue to take the view that the stock needs to see volume growth to justify further long-term upside.

I am optimistic that Lindt & Sprungli can sustain demand in spite of higher prices - as evidenced by the strong performance of the premium Lindor brand across the United States. Specifically, I would look for evidence that volume growth can return to a range of between 3-5%, which marks the range in growth that we saw before the pandemic.

As regards the company's strategy going forward, Lindt & Sprungli has affirmed that Lindor has remained the most important product line for the company as a whole. Lindor Pralines continued to see double-digit growth in 2023 across all regions, and has recently introduced non-dairy Lindor Oatmilk truffles to the U.S. market. The company anticipates that rising cocoa prices will mean that further price hikes are necessary in 2024 and 2025, and the company's continued focus in expanding the Lindor brand is to ultimately further attract less price-sensitive customers and focus on expanding sales of this premium product line.

In my view, this strategy has the potential to succeed if we can see volume growth revert back to the 3-4% range. While organic growth as a whole is showing signs of slowing back to pre-COVID levels following high levels of inflation, I would expect that volume demand should rise back to the range seen pre-COVID. While price growth has been lifting sales, volume growth of 0.2% is lower than average and indicates a certain degree of price sensitivity among customers.

Risks

In terms of the potential risks to Lindt & Sprungli at this time, a continuing rise in cocoa prices could place significant pressure on earnings growth going forward - as this could lead to a situation whereby Lindt & Sprungli must keep raising product prices just to cover increased production costs.

Moreover, while Lindt & Sprungli has positioned itself as a luxury provider in the chocolate and confectionery market and continues to see strong demand across the Lindor brand in North America, the company has still been seeing a slowdown in volume growth in spite of this.

In this regard, I take the view that even if we see demand continue to remain stable - further rises in cocoa prices has the potential to hinder earnings growth.

Conclusion

To conclude, Lindt & Sprungli has continued to see organic sales growth - but this has predominantly been due to price growth. As a result, I take the view that Lindt & Sprungli is a hold until such time that we see a rebound in volume growth and a reduction in net debt.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.