Medical Properties Trust: Down, But Not Out (Rating Upgrade)

My last Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) article in December here, suggested a price rebound or bounce was in order, after steep losses all year. The idea was a price basing pattern was evident, and a short squeeze could develop without warning to push the price +30% to +50% higher. Alas, only a minor +10% to +15% gain appeared, before succumbing to more bad news regarding it problematic tenant Steward Health Care System.

I have no doubt assets write-downs and extra costs related to dealing with this tenant will be the future in 2024. However, with over 400 hospitals owned worldwide in nine countries, Medical Properties business model remains very diversified for asset locations in the less-cyclical medical field of the REIT industry. In other words, a recession in the U.S. or elsewhere should cause less damage to its long-term underlying worth, than numerous other alternative investments.

My continuing view is the massive increase in short selling since 2023 has "mechanically" pushed the share quote well below any natural rate of valuation. Plus, it seems to me the shorts have convinced themselves the price slide is logical proof of horrible future results from the company (this circular logic may be quite flawed in my view). My contrarian view is plenty of bad news has already been factored into the price, where a less turbulent 2024 may cause a short squeeze frenzy of buying and propel the quote dramatically higher over time.

Clear Undervaluation

For sure, if management can hold things together and get through a tough 2023-24 period, the stock appears amazingly undervalued. Of course, it has looked undervalued since its price high of $24 in early 2022.

Funds from operations and revenue estimates by Wall Street have not backpedaled much over the past year, which is a good thing. While short sellers are likely betting MPW's cash crunch is certain to lead to bankruptcy, some other level-headed and experienced analysts appear to be not as sure. FFO estimates are currently projected by analysts to stabilize around $1.20 per share. The price to FFO ratio of 3.7x is a good 70% discount to sector averages.

Seeking Alpha Table - Medical Properties Trust, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made March 6th, 2024

Other fundamental measures are just as inexpensive. For value investors, multiples on sales and book value can be terrific corroborating evidence of cheapness. For MPW, the early 2024 valuation lows on sales and book value are about the same as the Great Recession real estate collapse of 2008-09. 3x sales and 0.36x tangible book value are 60% and 80% discounts respectively to company averages back to 2006.

YCharts - Medical Properties Trust, Price to Trailing Sales & Tangible Book Value, Since 2006

Seeking Alpha's relative computer-scoring system gives MPW an A+ Valuation Grade, when measured against comparable REITs today. For those willing to thumb their noses at conventional wisdom, plenty of underlying worth may now be available for purchase.

Seeking Alpha Table - Medical Properties Trust, Quant Valuation Grade, March 7th, 2024

Short Interest

In my opinion, trading for 37 years, there is not a physical way for Medical Properties to be priced under $5, absent the extra selling by a monster short interest effort over the last year. Below are charts of just how aggressive the selling of "borrowed" shares has become to completely turn the supply/demand dynamics for the share quote upside down. Over the past three years, an extra 190 million shares have been pre-sold into the marketplace.

YCharts - Medical Properties Trust, Price vs. Shares Carried Short, Since 2006

Today, MPW is one of the most heavily shorted equities on Wall Street, with almost 33% of outstanding shares and 46% of "float" hitting the market to generate the self-fulfilling goal of a lower stock quote. The question becomes will another REIT fish make a bid for the company at its ultra-cheap valuation, will management or private equity step up to take MPW under their wings, will business trends improve to the point that shorts cover, or will economic headwinds drive the share price even lower in 2024?

YCharts - Medical Properties Trust, Short Interest Positioning, Since 2006

Sellers Disappearing?

I honestly didn't have any interest in following, much less buying Medical Properties a year ago. Usually, it's wise to wait for a stronger risk/reward setup to develop in a stock hit by tremendous selling pressure. That's the place MPW shares have been reaching for since November.

A variety of bullish momentum indications have been appearing in my research during February-March. In many respects, improved buying and a drop in selling since mid-January looks similar to the June-July period last year, pictured below with a green horizontal arrow. Since late January, the Negative Volume Index (slow volume days recorded), 14-day Ease of Movement calculation, and 20-day Chaikin Money Flow reading have swung positive in combination, much like the early summer period that supported a +40% stock price advance.

StockCharts.com - Medical Properties Trust, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume, Author Reference Point

Even more interesting is my Renko chart research, which is now highlighting an almost total lack of sellers, following the near panic liquidation phase of January. In terms of share supply/demand balance, we may have reached an inflection point. It's possible short sellers have maximized their damage to price and are re-evaluating if they want to continue holding short.

You can draw and create all sorts of variations of bars for Renko charts, but this design forces us to look at price change only, disregarding time intervals. Then we track the volume necessary to produce each bar (or block). My research formulas specifically hunt for when high-volume selling disappears. After a significant price decline and washout event, pinpointing a change in tune by short sellers can help identify (not always of course) when it's safer to buy a long position in a security. At this stage, we are hoping to put short covering (extra buying volumes) at our back to blow bigger gains into our brokerage account than available in a stock with more natural supply/demand balance.

For MPW specifically, extremely low volume has been able to push price higher without much effort (highlighted with the green box), reversing the same scale of losses caused by record-high selling. This two or three-bar reversal on low volume is what catches my attention. The chart setup is again mirroring the early June period (blue arrow). In addition, my unique Negative Volume Index indicator (at the bottom of the chart) is screaming less buy volume has become necessary to generate nice price gains than weeks before (yellow arrow). Thinking ahead, what will happen to price if buy volumes pick up and sell volumes remain low?

StockCharts.com - Medical Properties Trust, 2-Year Renko Chart, Author Reference Points

Final Thoughts

In many respects, Medical Properties is the inverse investment setup of NVIDIA (NVDA), perhaps the most loved stock of the day. While NVDA is tremendously overvalued on trailing (and future) stats, with everyone clamoring over themselves to buy a position, an incredible undervaluation for MPW is being ignored by the masses, with short sellers dumping the price to likely unsustainable lows in early 2024. If you are a contrarian searching for a reversion-to-the-mean long idea, Medical Properties should be near the top of your research list.

I believe short sellers and bears are assuming hospital asset sales will not be enough to repay debts coming due, with problems beyond the Steward mess. Yet, insiders and management have been very willing to add to their stakes on the huge price dump. Which horse are you willing to bet on?

Nasdaq.com - Medical Properties Trust, Insider Trading Activity, March 6th, 2024

A forward-indicated dividend yield of 13% is nothing to sneeze at (reduced from 19% on trailing payments), and short sellers must cover this cost on borrowed shares to remain in their positions. At the new lowered rate of $0.60 annually, the dividend coverage ratio on FFO is a solid 2x number. Compared to other REITs with payout ratios in the 1.5x to 1.0x range of FFO today, I feel comfortable MPW can maintain its stated dividend going forward. I will acknowledge, such is not guaranteed, while some investors are speculating, the distribution will be cut again to save money to repay debts.

What could wrong with a bullish forecast? Plenty is the answer. My biggest worry is, rising interest rates could hurt the REIT property resale market and increase operating costs at MPW. A rotten commercial loan marketplace exists in America, with lenders pulling back liquidity for most all borrowers, while increasing credit terms for new capital. This setup has not helped MPW's lack of liquidity and cash burn of late. You can read a great bear-centric overview of the financial trainwreck in shares as explained by Seeking Alpha analyst Labutes IR in an article posted this week here. The bearish outlook summary was stated succinctly as,

While MPW can manage its liquidity in the short term by selling assets, this is not sustainable over the long term and huge refinancing needs in 2025 and 2026 are likely to lead the company into serious financial distress, most likely not leaving much value left for shareholders.

My view is things change in the economy and marketplace, sometimes for the better. When recession hits, the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates, which will encourage new loans to MPW at better terms, at the same time as lower discount rates on investment allow hospital property prices to climb again.

I am hoping to get a price pullback into the low $4-area on an overdue stock market decline generally soon. All told, a drop in the S&P 500 of -5% or -10% could open an even smarter buy opportunity in Medical Properties Trust. On the chart, $4.00-ish should provide decent support, as many highs and lows have bounced off this area. A minor retracement of the February-March gains wouldn't be the worst news for bulls or shorts wanting to cover.

However, I cannot guarantee a price setback will appear. If you are a long-term investor hunting for high upfront yields, MPW is definitely an accumulation proposition in the middle $4's today. So, I am upgrading my official rating from Hold to Buy with this article.

The super-bullish outcome for Medical Properties is lower interest rates in the economy support the business and force short sellers to cover en masse. If this happens, a $10 share quote could again become reality sometime in 2025. A normalized price to sale, price to book value, and P/FFO ratio gets you there. I would say MPW is a higher-risk opportunity, meaning a drop to zero cannot be ruled out. If your starting point is $4 a share, with equal odds of hitting $0 or $10 per share in 18-24 months, I will take my chances and collect the dividend along the way.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.