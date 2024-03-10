Arand/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Brembo (OTCPK:BRBOF) (OTCPK:BRBOY) is one of the world’s largest developers and manufacturers of braking systems for automotive vehicles. It doesn’t just manufacture the brake discs, but has now also developed entire braking systems that are being installed in cars and motorbikes.

As you can see above (from the 2022 annual report), the company has a worldwide footprint. And although it is an Italian company, the vast majority of its revenue is generated outside of Italy and in excess of half its revenue is even generated outside of Europe. This makes Brembo a true international player, but it also means FX fluctuations can play an important role, as Brembo reports its financial results in EUR.

Brembo has its primary listing in Italy, where it's trading with BRE as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume exceeds 400,000 shares, which represents just under 5M EUR per day. There are currently 323M shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of just over 3.6B EUR.

The strong cash flow generation in 2024 creates opportunities

Interestingly, the company wasn’t hit too hard by the inflation numbers as Brembo was able to increase its revenue by 6.1% to 3.85B EUR while the EBITDA increased by 6.5% thanks to a slightly higher EBITDA margin.

As you can see below, Brembo reported a total revenue of 3.85B EUR and the EBITDA of 666M EUR was mainly thanks to a much lower increase of the COGS: There was an increase of just 1.7% to 1.79B EUR and that was obviously very beneficial to the margins even despite seeing an increase of the other operating costs by almost 15% while the personnel expenses increased by almost 11%.

The 666M EUR EBITDA indeed represented a 40.6M EUR increase compared to 2022, and as the depreciation and amortization expenses increased by less than 4%, the EBIT jumped by in excess of 8% from 383M EUR to 414M EUR. Unfortunately, the net interest expenses quadrupled to just over 34M EUR, but the average tax rate decreased resulting in a net profit of 307.3M EUR, of which 2.3M EUR was attributable to the minority interests. This means the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Brembo was approximately 305M EUR, representing an EPS of 0.94 EUR per share. This is the first time Brembo has reported a net profit of in excess of 300M EUR. The company is proposing to pay a dividend of 0.30 EUR per share, which is a nice increase from the 0.28 EUR per share it paid out last year. The dividend withholding tax rate in Italy is 26%. Even after redomiciling the company to The Netherlands, which will allow for a more flexible capital structure, Brembo confirmed it would still have Italy as its fiscal residence, so I'm assuming there will be no changes in the dividend tax rate.

One of the elements I appreciate in Brembo is its ability to convert paper profits into actual cash flow. The reported operating cash flow generated during 2023 was just under 660M EUR, but this includes a small contribution from changes in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, and after adjusting the cash flows for taxes paid versus taxes owed and after deducting the 93M EUR lease payments and the 2M EUR cash payment to minority interests as well, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 476M EUR.

We know the total capex exceeded 400M EUR, as Brembo spent 369M EUR on tangible PP&E investments and just under 44M EUR on intangible assets. While this means the underlying cash flow appeared to be just 63M EUR – which is just a fraction of the reported net profit of 305M EUR – keep in mind, Brembo has been investing pretty heavily in its expansion plans.

And that’s clearly visible in the cash flow statement. The total amount of depreciation and amortization expenses recorded during 2023 was 252M EUR, but the combination of capex and lease payments exceeded 500M EUR.

The in excess of 400M EUR in investments is related to a previously announced expansion plan as the company wanted to invest half a billion in Mexico, China and Poland. The total capex will be lower in 2024 as the company has guided for a total investment of 350M EUR this year, and this includes the construction of a new brake disc manufacturing plant in Thailand. This will allow the company to gain market share in the motorbike sector as that will be the focus of the new plant, which will have a production capacity of 700,000 brake discs per year. The construction of the new Thai plant should be completed this year, as Brembo anticipates kicking off production in Q1 next year.

With a historic ROI in the high teens, I have no problems with Brembo’s expansion plans. In fact, due to the low sustaining capex, there's plenty of cash to fund the growth initiatives.

On the Q4 conference call, management guided for a maintenance capex of 65-70M EUR. Assuming this is solely related to the PP&A investments and the 44M EUR in intangible capex is related to capitalized R&D, the total capex + lease payments would be just over 200M EUR per year, which is approximately 50% lower than the depreciation and amortization expenses. This means that while the reported net income was 305M EUR, the underlying net sustaining free cash flow was likely just over 350M EUR. And divided over the current net share count of just over 323M shares, this represents a sustaining free cash flow of just under 1.10 EUR per share.

Investment thesis

The combination of being a leader in its sector and seeing the stock trade at a free cash flow yield of almost 10% makes Brembo very appealing. Additionally, the net financial debt is just 284M EUR excluding the lease liabilities, which represents just 0.5 times the EBITDA adjusted for lease payments. This also means that at the current share price, the EV/EBITDA multiple of Brembo is just 7. While that is not necessarily low for car component suppliers, Brembo is different due to its higher end applications and ability to also service the motorbike market. And being able to deploy the majority of the 350M EUR of sustaining free cash flow in growth makes Brembo an interesting compounder.

I currently have no position in Brembo, but I expect to deploy a portion of my incoming cash flow related to the anticipated call of the Textainer preferred shares I own into Brembo.

