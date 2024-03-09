Weekly Indicators: Sharp Bifurcation In Short Leading And Coincident Timeframes

Sergey201982/iStock via Getty Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

February data included another strong headline jobs number, but a sharp increase in the unemployment rate. Average hourly wages continued their slow YoY deceleration. the ISM non-manufacturing index continued its string of positive numbers.

But January factory orders declined.

In the rear view mirror, in Q4 both labor productivity and unit labor costs increased.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 5.68%, down -0.12% w/w (1-yr range: 5.41-6.80 )

) 10-year Treasury bonds 4.08%, down -0.41% w/w (3.30-4.93)

Credit spread 1.60%, up +0.29% w/w (1.36-2.42).

(Graph at Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: -0.40%, down -0.05% w/w (-1.07 - -0.17)

10 year minus 3 month: -1.30%, down -0.12% w/w (-1.89 - 0.21)

2 year minus Fed funds: -0.85%, down -0.06% w/w.

(Graph at 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

6.85%, down -0.23% w/w (6.16 -8.03 )

With no new highs in interest rates in the past 4 months, their rating improved to neutral last week. The short end of the interest rate curve has been varying between neutral and negative, and continued negative this week.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps up +11% to 140 (125-208) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -3.5 to 137.5 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY -8% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -11% (NSA)

Refi apps up +8% w/w (SA)

Refi apps YoY down -2% (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at Our Charts )

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.1% w/w

Up +2.9% YoY (2.7% - 11.9%).

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

Mortgage rates, like bond yields, made multi-decade new highs almost 4 months ago. Additionally, purchase mortgage applications several months ago sank to repeated new long term lows. Refinancing has turned higher YoY, albeit from nearly non-existent levels one year ago, but this week turned negative YoY again. Purchase mortgages recently improved from their bottom, before turning down again with higher rates in the past several weeks. This week they were higher again, and the YoY comparisons indicate a significant rise off the bottom as well, so their rating improves to neutral.

Real estate loans declined by 1/3rd from their peak YoY% change in August 2023, turning neutral, and late last year sank below 1/2 of their 12 month high, the last housing indicator to turn negative. They are continuing to worsen, despite a small countertrend YoY move this week.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. January data was just released last week:

M1 m/m down -0.5%, YoY Real M1 down -11.1%

M2 m/m down -0.2%, YoY Real M2 down -5.1%.

No recession has happened without a YoY real M1 negative, or YoY real M2 below +2.5%. Real M2 fell below that threshold in March 2022. Real M1 also turned negative as of May 2022.

Corporate profits (Q4 actual + estimated) from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 32)

Q4 2023 actual up +0.09 w/w to 55.56, down -5.7% q/q

Q1 2024 estimated down -0.01 to 55.10, down -0.8% q/q.

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported. This rating changed from negative to neutral to positive when Q3 profits made a new all time high. Q4 declined sharply from that, and at the moment Q1 profits are not expected to meaningfully improve. Averaging the two still results in a negative rating of -3.25%.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index up +0.05 (less loose) to -0.47 (-0.03 - -0.62)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +0.04 (less loose) to -0.45 (+0.16 - -0.59)

Leverage subindex up +0.06 (tighter) to +0.08 (+1.61 - -0.51).

In these indexes, lower = better for the economy. The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. The leverage index has been increasingly positive for the past several months, but this week turned neutral. The adjusted index had improved beyond its breakeven point, briefly turning positive and then oscillating between neutral and positive. This week it is neutral again.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from the late Jeff Miller’s “Weighing the Week Ahead

Miller Score (formerly "C-Score"): down -35 w/w to 209, -17 m/m (154 9/22/23 - 315 on 6/14/23)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: down -0.0990 to -0.7760 (1.2072 3/17/23 - -.8170 1/26/24) St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index

BCIp from Georg Vrba: up +0.1 w/w to +18.1 as of 3/7/24 iM's Business Cycle Index (100 is max value, below 25 is recession signal averaging 20 weeks ahead).

The Miller Score is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 means no recession. This number fell below that threshold at the beginning of August 2021, so not only is it negative, but we are now well into the “recession eligible” time period.

The St. Louis Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. It is near its 12 month low, so is very positive.

The BCIp, deteriorated sharply earlier last year below its recession-signaling threshold, but then improved sufficiently so that IM rescinded the recession signal. In the past several months, this has bone back below the 0.25 recession threshold. IM has updated its accompanying text to say that one measure is signaling a recession to begin in 17 weeks +/-7 weeks, while a second measure is not signaling recession at all.

Trade weighted US$

Down -0.03 to 121.37 w/w, up +0.4% YoY (last week) (broad) (117.41 - 124.28) (Graph at Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index

Down -1.15 to 102.74 w/w, down -1.75% YoY (major currencies) (graph at link) (99.58-107.35).

Early in 2023 both measures of the US$ turned positive. Five weeks ago, for the first time since then, the US$ as to major currencies turned slightly higher YoY, changing its rating to neutral. Five weeks ago it was joined by the broad measure. The major currencies measure reverted to positive two weeks ago, followed last week by the broad measure. But the broad measure retreated to neutral again this week.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +0.78 to 98.00 (95.40 2/23/24 -108.75)

Down -6.3% YoY (Best: +52.3%; worst -25.3%).

(Graph at https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/index/bcom?countrycode=xx.)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

139.76, up +1.91 w/w (132.17 12/8/23-159.99 3/10/23)

Down -11.5% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7, 2022).

The total index made a new low one week ago, so is negative. Several months ago, industrial commodities moved back into the middle of that range, so turned neutral, but declined again six weeks ago, suggesting global weakness. In the past several weeks they have rebounded, but not enough to change their rating.

Note, importantly, that because this particular decline in commodity prices may reflect increased supply rather than destruction of demand, the message of a nearly -10% YoY decline may have been very different from usual. On the other hand, the FRBNY’s “Global Supply Chain Pressure Index,” a monthly indicator, went just above 0 in November for the first time since January, indicating slight tightness, before declining slightly back below zero in December. I suspect this indicator is giving its “normal” reading again.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Down -0.3% to 5123.69.

Since we have had multiple new all time highs, but no new lows in the past 3 months, this indicator is very positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week) (no reports this week)

Empire State up +43.1 to -6.3

Philly up +12.7 to -5.2

Richmond up +11 to -5

Kansas City up +17 to -2

Dallas up +16.1 to +5.2

Month-over-month rolling average: up +9 to -3.

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. Since spring 2022, these gradually declined to neutral and then negative. Recently they became “less negative,” but reversed in the last several months. The indexes showed solid improvement in February, right up to the cusp of turning neutral.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

217,000, unchanged w/w

4-week average 212,250, down -750 w/w.

(Graph at St. Louis FRED.)

The 4 week average had been higher by 5% or more YoY for most of this year, but not at levels which have in the past triggered a “recession warning.” Since late summer things improved considerably, warranting a neutral rating. Claims for most of the past month have been lower than they were one year ago, warranting a rating change to positive. Six weeks ago, because they turned higher YoY, and so reverted to neutral. But now they are lower YoY again, so are positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Unchanged at 90 w/w

Down -10.3% YoY (low -12.9%- high +0.9%).

During 2022, the comparisons at first slowly and then more sharply deteriorated, and by early this year had turned negative. After improving somewhat, since last autumn YoY comparisons faded again, and has had its worst YoY readings since the pandemic lockdown months since the beginning of this year. It is frankly recessionary.

Tax Withholding (from the Department of the Treasury)

$307.2 B for the last 20 reporting days this year vs. $291.6 B one year ago, +$15.6 B or +5.3% YoY.

After being negative briefly in late 2022, in January of 2023, these turned back positive, and stayed very positive until November. Since then they have oscillated between being negative and positive for several weeks at a time. For three of the last five weeks, they turned negative YoY once again. But several times, including this week, they have been positive.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil down -$1.85 to $77.87 w/w, up +5.7% YoY ($66.74 - $98.62)

Gas prices up +$.10 to $3.35 w/w, down -$0.04 YoY

Usage 4-week average down less than -2.9% YoY.

(Graphs at

.)

Oil prices briefly were slightly into the bottom 1/3rd of their 3 year range, and so turned positive, then reversed four weeks ago, but are once again in the lower part of that range. Gas prices are also down near the lows of their 3 year range, and so are positive. Mileage driven turned negative for 5 weeks before turning positive 3 months ago. This week it was once again negative.

Note: given this measure’s extreme volatility, I believe the best measure is against their 3 year average. Measuring by 1 year, both are positive.

Bank lending rates

5.31 Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), down -0.01

5.43 LIBOR down -0.01 w/w (0.10130- 5.47) (graph at link).

The TED Spread has been discontinued, and LIBOR is in the process of being discontinued. At the suggestion of a reader, I am beginning to track the SOFR instead. Unfortunately, SOFR has only been in existence since 2018, so there is no track record has to how it might behave around normal recessions (vs. the pandemic). Over the past 5 years, it does appear to have matched the trend in LIBOR.

But because of its very brief track record, although I will report it I will not be including it in my list of indicators in the conclusion, at least for now.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Up +0.30 to 2.37 w/w (Low 0.90 March 14, 2023 - high 2.94 Jan. 11, 2024).

This measure remained in a neutral range during most of 2023 before breaking above 2.0, changing its rating to positive, off and on since September. Three weeks ago it had its highest reading in several years, before sliding back into neutral territory five weeks ago. This week it was positive again.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table) State of the Restaurant Industry | OpenTable

March 6 seven day average -6% YoY.

I have been measuring its 7 day average to avoid daily whipsaws.

Open Table’s data since last April has generally shown a YoY% decline in the range from -2% to -7%, and was again this week.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +3.1% YoY, 4 week average +2.8% (high 6.0% in October 2023; low -0.4% July 13, 2023) United States Redbook Index.

The Redbook index gradually deteriorated from extremely positive in early 2022 to neutral by the end of that year, to negative by last summer, before rebounding since then. Comparisons faded somewhat during December, before rebounding again in the month since Christmas. In the past month it has faded again. The link above goes to a 5 year graph to best show the comparison.

Consumer inflation by Truflation (Independent, economic & financial data in real time on-chain)

Down -0.08 to +1.63% YoY (High 6.22% 2/2/23 - Low 1.34% 2/2/24).

This recent addition is a daily update to inflation, similar to the “billion prices project” of the last decade (which required a subscription). I have not added this to my list below of coincident or leading indicators, but needless to say it is an up-to-the-moment reading on this very important indicator.

Real Consumer Spending

Up +1.5% YoY (12 month high 4.0% 2/2/24; 12 month low -1.4% March and May 2023).

This metric premiered at the beginning of this year. One of my most important mantras is that consumption leads employment. Real retail sales have a long history of doing so, but are only reported on a monthly basis.

The weekly result is derived simply by subtracting YoY inflation as measured by Truflation by the YoY change in nominal consumer spending as measured by Redbook. While it will be somewhat noisy, it should anticipate changes in the monthly measures ahead of time. It backed off considerably from the 12 month high it set one month ago, but it is still positive.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -4.3% YoY

Intermodal units up +12.0% YoY

Total loads up +3.9% YoY.

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report.)

Shipping transport.

Harpex up +13 to 1200 (810 - 4586 ) up +140 to 2251 (530-2937) (graph at link).

Rail data has been very volatile since early 2023, with lots of volatility from positive to negative and back again. This week it was mixed again.

Harpex backed off all the way to new lows earlier in 2023. BDI traced a similar trajectory, rebounding sharply early in 2023 and then retreating just as sharply, and remains negative - until early this year, when it increased suddenly to a 1 year+ high, before declining just as abruptly. Its rating has changed back to neutral. The BDI may be reflecting the turmoil in the Red Sea and Suez Canal traffic due to Houthi attacks, and the decision to re-route some traffic around the Cape of Good Hope instead. It is now in the top 1/3rd of its 12 month range, so the rating changes to positive.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production ( American Iron and Steel Institute)

Down -0.6% w/w

Down -3.4% YoY (worst -10.0% Dec 2, 2022).

In spring 2022, this metric turned negative, but the YoY comparisons gradually improved. It generally and gradually improved in 2023, and has been positive now for a number of months. Six weeks ago it returned to negative.

Summary And Conclusion

Below are this week’s spreadsheets of the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings. Check marks indicate the present reading. If there has been a change this week, the prior reading is marked with an X:

Long leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Corporate bonds ✓ 10 year Treasury ✓ 10 yr-2 yr Treasury ✓ 10 ry. - 3 mo. Treasury ✓ 2 yr - Fed funds ✓ Mortgage rates ✓ Purchase Mtg. Apps. ✓ X Refi Mtg Apps. ✓ Real Estate Loans ✓ Real M1 ✓ Real M2 ✓ Corporate Profits ✓ Adj. Fin. Conditions Index ✓ Leverage Index ✓ Totals: 1 6 7 Click to enlarge

Short Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Credit Spread ✓ Miller Score ✓ St. L. Fin. Stress Index ✓ US$ Broad X ✓ US$ Major currencies ✓ Total commodities ✓ Industrial commodities ✓ Stock prices ✓ Regional Fed New Orders ✓ Initial jobless claims ✓ Temporary staffing ✓ Gas prices ✓ Oil prices ✓ Gas Usage ✓ Totals: 7 1 6 Click to enlarge

Coincident Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Weekly Econ. Index ✓ X Open Table ✓ Redbook ✓ Rail x ✓ Harpex ✓ BDI ✓ X Steel ✓ Tax Withholding ✓ X TED (deleted) LIBOR (deleted) Financial Cond. Index ✓ Totals: 4 2 3 Click to enlarge

The long leading indicators have slowly continued to improve. Having not made a new high in the last four months, bond yields are now neutral. Even though mortgage applications are still negative YoY, they have clearly risen off their bottom, so have now also turned neutral. But the yield curve measures, real money supply, and real estate loans remain negative.

Several of the short leading measures also recently turned more positive, as stock prices continue to soar, and real consumer spending continues to hold up. The main significant negatives are temporary staffing, as well as those associated with manufacturing.

Coincident indicators are also very mixed. Generally consumer metrics are positive, and ones associated with manufacturing are negative.

My mantra so far this year has been that if the longer term background continues to get “less bad,” I would expect more short leading and coincident indicators to follow suit, setting the table for a good economic 2024. With weekly fits and starts, this still appears to be happening.