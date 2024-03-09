Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Retire With 9-12%-Yielding Monthly Dividends: SPYI Vs. JEPQ

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Passive income from dividend ETFs can provide some key benefits.
  • Moreover, high-yielding monthly paying ETFs like SPYI and JEPQ add even greater benefits.
  • We compare SPYI and JEPQ and share our view on which is the better buy right now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Financial growth, Interest rate increase, Interest rate financial

Ton Photograph

Generating lucrative monthly passive income from dividend ETFs can be truly life changing:

  1. The monthly passive income can help keep your mind calm and rational during market volatility since the psychological boost of seeing regular cash flow hit your account

If you want access to our Portfolio that has crushed the market since inception and all our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing high yield-seeking investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 1,700 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 166 reviews.

Our members are profiting from our high-yielding strategies, and you won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
19.49K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (11.53K)
Happy with JEPI over the last couple of years.. adding on pullbacks and dripping those dividends every month.. one day this will be a nice little monthly check for us.
n
nevio skull
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (111)
In Jan you liked jepi more, wazzup with diz?
always enjoy your writing.
A
Allen Rothman
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (249)
Thanks for the article. Learned something.
m
mhoesel1
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (146)
I'll take a look at the SPYI fund and possibly begin a position next week...with triple witching day next Friday, that might be a good day to start. Thank you for the detailed information. I have been in JEPQ and JEPI for over a year now and have really enjoyed the gains and monthly divis.
C
CWL7433
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (15)
Meanwhile, JEPI's sector breakdown is heavily overweight technology: I think you ment JEPQ.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPYI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.