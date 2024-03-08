BDC Weekly Review: Banks Are Back

sshepard

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of February.

Market Action

BDCs were lower this week, underperforming the broader income market. This was mostly due to a number of worse-than-expected results from companies such as HRZN, TCPC and FSK.

Systematic Income

The sector's valuation retraced slightly back to its longer-term average. Recent earnings disappointments have put a spotlight on stressed borrowers in some BDC portfolios.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

For much of the past year a common theme in the BDC space went like this. Several factors have driven a lending pullback by the banks which caused private lenders like BDCs to claim a lot of the lending business previously controlled by the banks. Hung loans in the post-COVID environment as well as the CRE debacle and the mini bank crisis of 2023 has refocused bank attention on building up capital which limited how much new lending they could do. Historically, private credit has been relegated to the middle-market space - an area mostly ignored by the larger banks. However, the growth of the asset class has delivered enough capital into the hands of private credit managers that they can now digest deals previously only large enough for banks.

This theme was so popular that many analysts expected a wave of new opportunities for BDCs and a sustainable step-up in BDC performance. We have been pretty skeptical of this theme as discussed in a couple of previous Weeklies. And now the pendulum appears to be swinging back towards the banks as they are retaking lost ground and squeezing direct lenders out through sheer size and pricing.

The key driver of the reinvigorated bank lending picture is the CLO market - the biggest driver of the bank / syndicated loan sector. CLO debt is trading at very tight spreads which makes CLO arbitrage possible and which, in turn, generates bank appetite to lend.

Separately, banks have had some time to digest loans they took on in 2022 amid rising rates and which they had trouble shifting. This has renewed their lending appetite and put more pressure on private lenders like BDCs which are being pushed to drop fees and spreads on new loans.

On the other side of the coin, private equity sponsors are putting pressure on direct lenders to keep loans with them, demanding 0.5-1% of discount. Any borrowers looking at the spread premium of the average private loan vs the average syndicated loan in the chart below will be tempted to give banks a call.

FT

Many borrowers are moving back to banks from private markets including the energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie and insurance broker Ardonagh, among many others. Banks are, once again, closing larger transactions - for example, several banks combined to lend KKR $5bn to buy a stake in a health-tech company Cotiviti - undercutting direct lenders by close to 2%.

That said, bank lending appetite appears to be focused on the higher-quality part of the market. Co-head of Oaktree recently said that bank demand for single-B credit for example is less robust which still leaves an opportunity for direct lenders. Ultimately, what is likely to happen is a restoration of a balance across lending markets where higher-quality, larger-borrower, simpler deals will lean to the cheaper syndicated / bank loan market with the rest tilted towards the direct lending market.

Although direct lenders have shown they can do bigger deals, there are only a handful of upper middle-market players so there is a cap as to how much they can absorb.

Ultimately, our view has been that the story of direct lenders eating banks' lunch was overblown and indeed that's how it is playing out. Investors who expected a huge stepup in BDC performance will be disappointed. However, this quick normalization across the broader lending market is not bad news for private lenders and is certainly no reason to avoid BDCs.

Market Commentary

Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) reported a good quarter with a +3.5% total NAV return - slightly above the median. Net income and the NAV both rose. Non-accruals remained near zero. The company has outperformed the sector each quarter since its IPO.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) is coming apart at the seams. The NAV fell nearly 7% and the company delivered the second quarterly return of around -3%. Non-accruals blew up to 10% at cost. The 1Y total NAV return works out to -4% or about 16% below the median BDC (i.e. -4% vs +12%). HRZN is a stock that will make people swear off any kind of market efficiency. Even before the last two disastrous quarters, the stock has been an underperformer. And yet it is trading at a premium of 23% to book.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The chart below highlights our view that the fair-value valuation of the stock is well below its current level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Stance And Takeaways

Q4 results have shown that the BDC sector is clearly separating into companies whose portfolios are experiencing stress and those that are holding in well. We continue to focus on lenders with higher-quality underwriting like that of GBDC, BXSL and ARCC, among others. These companies are more likely to deliver differentiated results in a relatively fragile environment for borrowers.