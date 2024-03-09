Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Losing Its Mojo

Mar. 09, 2024 9:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Apple's growth performance has been disappointing recently, with revenues barely growing and operating income stagnating for two years.
  • iPhone sales volume has been struggling in important markets like China and the U.S. In China, iPhone sales are facing competition from local manufacturers.
  • Apple has been fined €1.8 billion by the EU for market abuse related to the distribution of music-streaming apps, signaling increased regulatory scrutiny.
  • Apple's current valuation at a 27x FWD P/E appears optimistic against the challenging commercial backdrop, suggesting a revaluation may be warranted.
  • I see Apple fairly valued at $139/ share.

Apple iPhone during iOS update

Shubhashish5

I have previously voiced negative sentiment on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock (here, here, here), as I have been concerned about sluggish commercial momentum and lack of any upside catalysts. Today, reflecting on latest data points, I double

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.74K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

King's Ransom profile picture
King's Ransom
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (1.34K)
Are you shorting if you’re this certain?
