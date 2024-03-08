PM Images

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is a distressed assets broker in physical and financial assets.

I wrote about the company one year ago, with a Hold rating. At the time, I considered the stock price already discounted most positive developments and that the market was prone to disappointments, as one-time earnings from asset sales would not repeat.

Since that article, the stock has rallied 45% to $4 by July 2023, only to lose those gains to $2.9, close to the publication price.

The original rally was fueled, I believe, by excitement around the company's financial assets segment doing very well in the future. The disappointment mainly came from recognizing loan problems with the company's largest borrower, who concentrated $22 million in loans.

In the long term, I believe the company must radically improve its financial reporting. It should focus more on the brokerage segments and not on lending, which is a much riskier activity where it does not have much experience. This guarantees the stock a Hold rating.

However, I have reasons to believe the company's financial segment will post a fantastic fourth quarter, way above expectations. This might interest more speculative readers for an earnings trade opportunity.

Great year operationally

During 2022, Heritage sold a series of real estate assets as principal via joint ventures and made windfall one-time profits of $5 million.

Despite not having that boost this year, the company is posting even higher operating profits as of the 9M23 period. That has shown up in much improved operating margins that are consistently high (not a one-quarter thing).

When we look at the engines of this improvement, the primary breadwinners are the industrial assets and brokerage divisions. The figures below include income from joint equity ventures (important for the auction and liquidation segment in 2022 and the specialty lending segment in 2023).

HGBL's operating income by division and segment (HGBL's 3Q23 10-Q)

To begin with, the auction and liquidation segment is making more recurring money in 9M23 than in 9M22 despite the lower operating income figures. The reason is that the 2022 figures include the one-time income from the JV sales, whereas the 2023 numbers do not. This means during 2022, the A&L division was probably making $1.5 million recurring, compared to $3.2 million last year.

We can confirm this segment did well by checking the company's auction website, showing close to 30 auctions every quarter, also indicating promising 4Q23 and 1Q24 results,

The refurbishment segment is a subsidiary called American Laboratory Trading, or ALT. ALT acts as principal, purchasing laboratory equipment, refurbishing it, and reselling it. I believe the bulk of the profits come from resale rather than refurbishment. The company believes ALT's good performance is based on lacking capital in the biotech and pharma industries. Therefore, laboratories look for second-hand items when they want to equip themselves.

The brokerage segment also had a great year. This segment is the subsidiary National Loan Exchange, or NLEX. The company is a leader in the electronic transaction of charged-off loan portfolios. Sellers were originally banks and now increasingly fintech institutions, and buyers are specialized credit hedge funds and collection agencies.

The banks have already charged off the loans from their books so that they can sell the debt for $0.1 on the dollar, and the buyer tries to collect. NLEX acts as an agent, connecting buyers and sellers, and makes a commission on the transactions. Sometimes it can act as principal, but I believe this situation is rare.

NLEX's operating income more than doubled in the past year, and I have reason to believe that it will break the buck in 4Q23 (more on this later). The reason is intuitive: with the economy slowing down and higher rates, people have more trouble repaying their auto, credit card, and consumer loans, which get written off and sold to collectors. This increases the amounts transacted via NLEX.

The debt problem

The company's last segment is called specialty lending.

This segment brings together institutions that want to lend to the collectors that buy the charged-off loans in NLEX. HGBL participates in some of these loans, via joint ventures.

The lending segment has been busy. The company's loan receivables jumped from $8 to $20 million on a consolidated basis. Opening the JV accounts reveals that the company holds interest in $37 million in loan receivables. That is a lot of money for a company with $56 million in equity.

One question many readers might have is whether one hand of HGBL is generating the good business of NLEX, and I believe this is not the case. If all of HGBL's lending business bought assets in NLEX's market, that would have generated as much as a $5 million commission (assuming 10% commissions, which is high) for the 9M23 period. The segment generated more than $6 million in operating income. So, I don't believe HGBL is fabricating NLEX's business by lending to its customers.

A second problem is how much experience HGBL has in lending to distressed debt funds. The company has been operating in the physical and financial asset brokerage business for decades, but the lending segment is less than five years old. Young lenders can find themselves in trouble when the cycle changes.

This happened in 3Q23, leading the stock price to spiral down. The company recognized on a note that its largest borrower (representing $21 million of the $37 million committed) had requested an extension of payments.

Management commented that the borrower thought it could collect debts much faster than it eventually occurred. HGBL is confident that the borrower will only take one or two years more to repay the debt but that the loan is secure. Also, if the borrower defaulted, HGBL could go and collect the debts itself.

Based on that confidence and a very loose interpretation of the FED's SCALE method for determining expected credit losses, HGBL only assigned a $1.4 million allowance on its credit book.

This is very low, and investors know that trouble could be more significant. Collectibles like the ones sold at NLEX mature very quickly. After a few months, the probability of collecting a defaulted auto loan falls dramatically. This means that if HGBL's borrower is having trouble collecting, it won't necessarily improve as time goes by. Further, if the borrower is in trouble, HGBL is in no better position to collect those loans. They have no experience in that field.

This could become a big problem, and I believe this reason alone is enough not to have a long-term investment in HGBL until it is resolved. My opinion is that the company should leave this segment altogether. It is risky, the company has no experience in it, and the returns on capital are low (consider $1 million in operating profits from the segment, plus $0.9 million from allowances, or $1.9 million generated in 9 months, over a capital of $37 million, equals a return on capital before taxes of 7% annualized).

Problems with reporting

The debt issue is worsened by several problems with reporting that I don't like about HGBL. Trust is the basis of capital markets and the relationship between shareholders and management teams. If it is difficult to understand the company's reporting, it is difficult (or unadvisable) to invest in it.

First, the company's segment reporting is confusing. The company is divided between asset sales and services on the revenue side. I believe asset sales belong to the physical assets brokerage segment because it acts as principal, but this is not true of all actions. Service would be more related to the financial side, but not always. The problem is that the company defines its segments and divisions differently at the segment reporting level, dividing between physical and financial. It does not show revenue at the segment level and combines the operations from the JVs. This makes comparisons between the income statement and the segment reporting impossible.

Second, the company used the FED's SCALE method to determine expected credit losses from its loan receivables. The FED authorizes the SCALE method for small financial institutions. It is simple: averages for different types of loans' expected credit losses from banks of the system are presented. Small institutions can use these averages if they adjust to their specific circumstances. The loans made by FED banks are among the most standardized and strict in the industry. They are not comparable to HGBL lending to a fund that buys distressed debt portfolios. Still, HGBL uses the commercial credit SCALE rating of 1.4% for its loan book, as if it were lending to auto repair shops or a hair salon.

I believe the company should provide more information about the loans and transform its segment reporting to make the report readable and comparable.

Record quarter incoming

Despite my not very positive view of the company's reporting and treatment of its 'extended maturity' debt problem, I believe HGBL will post a record quarter of profitability, which is way above any consensus metrics.

Consensus has HGBL generating an EPS of 8 cents. This is basically what it has been generating consistently for the year. It makes sense, given that the physical asset segment is conducting the same number of auctions and that the NLEX segment is not very seasonal.

However, there is an indication that NLEX will post a super-record quarter. Management already commented on that possibility on the 3Q23 earnings call, but there is more evidence.

NLEX website posts how many transactions have been closed for the year, at face value. Remember that this face value is heavily discounted when sold in NLEX, so $1 billion in face loans might be transacted for $100 million or $50 million. Still, if you visit the site today, you will find that under 2023 closed transactions, the company lists $12 billion in face value. This is more than four times what the company transacted in 2022. But more importantly, if we go and check the Wayback Machine for November 2023, the site only posted $3 billion in 2023 YTD transactions.

That means that at the end of the year, NLEX transacted a huge loan portfolio, listed on the website as a Top 3 Wireless Carrier for $7.8 billion face value, which is probably going to show up in 4Q23 as operating income in the financial assets brokerage portfolio.

March (above) and November (below) screenshots of NLEX website (NLEX.com)

If this happens, the company could post more earnings from this quarter than for the whole 9M23 period (consider that by November, it had only recorded $3 billion on its webpage and sold another $9 billion in one or two months). Added to the already bullish narrative that HGBL is going to face a secular upcycle because more distressed debt is reaching the market thanks to high rates, could represent substantial upside for the stock.

Valuation and conclusions

HGBL has generated about $11 million in operating income on a TTM basis. As reviewed, this has not been a one-quarter trick but a continued process. With an EV of $100 million and assuming tax rates of 30%, this represents an EV/NOPAT of 13x.

However, this is also a great cyclically high point for HGBL because we are emerging from the zero-rate environment of the pandemic.

The current environment benefits the financial brokerage segment by producing large numbers of charged-off loans that people took at low rates and are now unable to repay.

It benefits the asset segment, specially for laboratory equipment, because zero-rate environment funded startups go out of business and sell their stuff, whereas the new ones have less money and need used equipment.

The multiple on average earnings is actually much higher, considering that before 2022, HGBL averaged $3 to $4 million in operating income with the same business. Averaging the $3.5 million in operating income during the downward portions of HGBL's cycle with today's $11 million yields about $7 million. This represents an EV/NOPAT of 20x, much higher.

Further, more qualitatively, I do not believe HGBL is a desirable long-term investment until the loan problem is resolved or more information is presented.

First, the potential loss from the loan is too high for this issue to be ignored despite the rest of the segments doing well for a good reason. For example, the $21 million tied into this loan represents almost one-third of the company's equity.

Although a complete write-off of the loan would not put the company in financial danger(as the cash has already been lent), the loss would take years of operational profits to recover. At cycle averages at least three years, and during the downward portion of the cycle, up to seven years.

Further, the lack of reporting clarity makes understanding the business and trusting management's narrative challenging. This aspect should also improve before warranting a more significant investment.

However, HGBL can be purchased on a purely speculative basis, with the expectation of an excellent 4Q23 earnings report. This is not to own the stock long-term but to benefit from a short-term change in expectations.