Runway Growth: Venture Growth BDC Now On Sale After Q4 Earnings Drop

Summary

  • Runway Growth Finance is a specialty finance company that provides flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies.
  • The company reported Q4 2023 earnings, which led to a 14% drop in its stock price.
  • Runway announced a new joint venture with Cadma Capital Partners, which will focus on financing private and sponsor-backed late- and growth-stage companies.

Man with leg up falling from sky

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

While there are many publicly traded BDCs available for investors to choose from, there are only a handful that focus on lending to venture capital and late-stage growth companies. One of the largest of those and

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RWAY, TRIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

A
Alr8908
Yesterday, 10:14 PM
Yup! You and I totally agree on this one. Grabbed 2000 shares when the big drop happened today. It is interesting that RWAY was hit with a total of 4 downgrades at what appears to be approximately around the same time. Wondering if that did not trigger an auto-sell for 1 or 2 institutional holders. To your point the size of the drop does not make sense compared to other BDC's that reported similar troubles. I see no reason this will not re-bound next week at least to some extent.
e
efims
Yesterday, 10:07 PM
I bought TPVG yesterday with similar situation 😀
d
daddy stockbucks
Yesterday, 10:45 PM
@efims me too. TPVG re-initiared Wednesday, RWAY today. Easy money shortterm- or long. Disappointing earnings + sustained dividend = perfect buy point. Over and over again. Thanks panickers!
