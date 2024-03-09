Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford Wins As Electrification Stalls

Mar. 09, 2024 2:00 AM ETFord Motor Company (F) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.8K Followers

Summary

  • F has outperformed expectations, with the promising FY2024 guidance and excellent supplementary FQ1'24 payouts demonstrating the safety of its dividend investment thesis.
  • It is apparent by now that its legacy businesses remain the backbone of the company, with robust consumer demand and expanding profit margins.
  • With the moderated EV cash burn well balancing the UAW headwinds, we may see F continue to deliver excellent bottom lines ahead, further aided by the stable balance sheet.
  • Combined with the excellent support at current levels and the management's intensified hybrid efforts, the stock has been upgraded as a Buy.

electric and gasoline car concept

Tomwang112

We previously covered Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in December 2023, discussing its uncertain prospects then, attributed to the reduced EV productions through 2024 and the intensified competition from multiple legacy/ start up automakers.

With the moderated EV cash burn

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.8K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About F Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.