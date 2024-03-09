burcu onter/iStock via Getty Images

Closer Stereotaxis Coverage Coming

In this article I will review the “Open EP Robotic Lab” presentation Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) gave on March 1st in which it revealed the results from the EU Magic human trial and the March 4th Q4 earnings report. I will continue covering Stereotaxis on a quarter-by-quarter basis since the company is on the brink of numerous regulatory submissions and approvals in 2024.

As a reminder, management said it would start the Magic catheter human trial, which is needed for CE Mark, late in 2023. They said they would submit a PMA supplement to the FDA for Magic, which would potentially have enhanced data, by year end. The data is from the CE Mark human trial. Stereotaxis planned to submit the semi-mobile robot to regulators in Q1 right after the catheter submissions. The Synchrony system, which is the display computer system used to complete the procedures in another room, was projected to be submitted to regulators soon after the semi-mobile robot. Synx, the app doctors can use to collaborate, has been in internal testing and was projected to launch in the intermediate term, with no exact timing given.

Management has been guiding for about 2 Genesis installations per quarter due to the extensive backlog. Stereotaxis CEO David Fischel claimed on the November call multiple Genesis orders were near completion. Finally, management projected Genesis would be approved in China in Q1 2024. Stereotaxis got Genesis approved quickly in 2020 in the US & Europe, but China’s regulatory process has been more of a black box. The company is relying on EverPace to update them on the process.

Human Trial Was Successful In Lithuania

Stereotaxis applied to 3 countries to get approval to undergo the Magic human trial in Europe for CE Mark re-submission. Each hospital can do 30 procedures (90 total); only 20 procedures in total are needed for re-submission. Two countries accepted the trial. Magic was used in hospitals in Lithuania & Denmark. The EP from Lithuania presented his 20 patient procedure findings on March 1st. The study went as expected which is ideal when testing a new medical product.

If you didn’t watch the December 2021 investor presentation, you never got a complete overview of Magic’s advancements compared to the J&J (JNJ) Thermocool catheter which has been used in all robotic magnetic procedures for the past 15+ years. Obviously, the financial components of owning the catheter are important because that’s where a majority of the recurring revenue comes from and it has high gross margins (over 80%). We also can’t ignore the technical improvements because this will increase usage and improve patient outcomes. The Magic catheter is the ultimate expression of what RMN technology can be.

Stereotaxis Presentation

As you can see from the image above, Magic has a helical fluid channel which distributes the saline evenly for efficient catheter cooling (remember the catheter burns heart tissue). This allows for a lower flow rate. Specifically, the flow rate is 10 milliliters per minute instead of 30 milliliters per minute. In some instances, the high flow rate in the older Thermocool catheter has prevented EPs from doing an ablation because it increases risks to patients with renal issues. Magic has a rounded golden tip which increases the angles it can ablate. The catheter is incredibly flexible and must maintain contact with the beating heart. As you can see below, the older Thermocool couldn’t work at some angles because of its cylindrical shape.

Stereotaxis Presentation

The Thermocouple is at the distal tip instead of being imbedded in the electrode. Magic is now designed to support high power short duration ablations. It’s still too early to tell how prominent this function will be because there is limited data on its effectiveness in pulmonary vein isolations. Finally, Magic has 6 evenly distributed magnets instead of the 2 shaft magnets in Thermocool which increases stability. Magic’s increased magnets allows the smaller semi-mobile robot to control the ablation procedure. Robotic magnetic catheters are known for stability and navigation because they are controlled via the tip and are flexible. Stereotaxis said during its 2021 investor presentation the control improvement is in the equivalent of a car gaining power steering.

Stereotaxis Presentation

Now let’s look at the specifics of the Lithuanian study which was done at Vilnius University Hospital Santaros Klinikos by Professor Germanas Marinskis and Associate Professor Gediminas Račkauskas. As you can see below, all procedures had acute success and there were 0 adverse events. There were 4 PVC procedures and 16 SVT procedures. I’m not surprised Magic works well, but it’s good to see it finally being used on humans after almost 3 years of waiting. Stereotaxis has a 10 site 300 patient prospective study set up now which will continue after Magic gets CE Mark as a post market clinical follow up study.

Stereotaxis Presentation

Review Of The Quarter

Stereotaxis reported $4.56 million in sales and burnt $2.6 million in Q4. I was expecting a $1-$2 million burn, but this doesn’t change my perception of the balance sheet which I will delve into later in this article. Sales missed estimates by $3.14 million which is large on a percentage basis, but not relevant to the success of the business because it was caused by installation timing.

Each Genesis with an X-Ray system costs about $1.8 million. Instead of installing 2 Genesis systems, Stereotaxis installed none. However, not installing the robots in Q4 isn’t that big of a deal because they likely were installed in Q1. Stereotaxis guided for $7 million Q1 sales; it usually doesn’t give specific quarterly sales guidance. Since the quarter is already nearly over, I’m confident that those 2 installations already occurred by the time of the call. Orders require several hundred-thousand-dollar downpayments and none have gone through. On the negative side, no additional systems to those 2 delayed ones will be installed in Q1.

Stereotaxis expects 80% of its $14.7 million backlog to be installed in the next 12 months, but we’ve seen construction delays since the pandemic started which actually accounts for Genesis’ entire history. New installations working successfully in the field beget new orders. These delays have inhibited order momentum. The other limiting factor to replacements (Niobe to Genesis) has been the failed thesis that X-Ray machines hitting 10 years old would catalyze a replacement. The pandemic hurting hospital budgets made hospitals realize X-Ray machines can last longer than the typical 10 year cycle.

Stereotaxis received 1 new Genesis order since the November call. I was expecting 3 new orders because David said he had multiple strong leads. Technically, this isn’t terrible because I was expecting 3 replacement orders, but the firm got 1 greenfield order in Germany. Greenfield orders are better than replacement orders because they expand the userbase. Recurring sales from disposables have high gross margins, while robot installations currently have very low gross margins (8% in 2023) because of the high fixed overhead expenses. Recurring sales will increase after the Magic catheter is approved.

Recurring sales were hurt by J&J catheter shortages which have been popping up sporadically in the past ~5 quarters due to competitive pressures from J&J. I view it as bullish that J&J feels the need to compete with little Stereotaxis. J&J might not be looking forward to competing with the full suite of Stereotaxis products. These catheter shortages aren’t a long term threat because Magic will replace Thermocool upon approval. J&J will stop making magnetic catheters at the end of 2025.

J&J is about to lose the catheter revenue, so they aren’t interested in supporting Stereotaxis’ platform. Furthermore, Stereotaxis is actively switching EP users to the Abbott (ABT) Ensite X mapping software, away from J&J’s CARTO software. CARTO has modestly more share, but I’ve read that EPs who have made the switch to Ensite X like it much better. Stereotaxis is championing an open ecosystem, but they clearly view Ensite X more favorably.

In 2023 recurring revenue fell from $21.3 million to $18 million. These are high margin missing sales. Despite this decline, the yearly cash burn fell from $10.8 million to $9.1 million. There has been a natural decline in the burn rate because most of the heavy R&D investment for its new products is over. The new products in the innovation plan are on the cusp of regulatory submissions and approvals. The decline in recurring revenue came from the loss of royalties from the J&J catheter and the catheter shortages. About $2 million came from the loss of royalties and $1.3 million came from shortages. You can argue slightly more than $1.3 million came from shortages because the install base is slightly larger than it was in 2022. Neither will be an issue once Magic is approved.

Including the 1 German Genesis order, Stereotaxis has 24 total Genesis orders since it was approved 4 years ago with 12 being greenfield orders. Clearly, the replacement cycle hasn’t reached its goals. I estimate there are still around 80 Niobes out of the approximately 100 robots in the active install base. The vast majority of those Niobes can be upgraded in the next couple of years. Only China has been installing new Niobes in the past few years (which don’t need to be upgraded).

The company’s $14.7 million backlog (8-9 robots) will likely fall to slightly over $12 million in Q1 once the 2 installations are included assuming Stereotaxis doesn’t get any new orders in the next 2 months. I expect 0-1 new order between the March report and the May call. Not having an approved new catheter for Genesis limits potential system orders. With J&J ending its support of Thermocool at the end of 2025, I could see hospitals waiting for Magic’s approval before pulling the trigger on an order. Therefore, I expect Magic’s approval to re-stimulate the upgrade cycle.

Magic Was Submitted To EU & US Regulators

In tandem with its quarterly report, Stereotaxis announced it submitted the Magic catheter to both EU and American regulators. The 20-person human trial in Lithuania started in early January and likely ended in late January considering that 8 procedures were done after the trial’s first week. The trial started slightly later than I expected, but Stereotaxis was able to put together the re-submission quickly because they only needed to add in this trial. Management refused to tell us when the FDA submission was made. My inkling is that since Stereotaxis wanted to include the human trial as enhanced data, they waited for it to finish before the submission.

I think Stereotaxis will get CE Mark for the Magic catheter in May or June. The review process will be much quicker than last time because the regulators only need to look at one addition trial. The same reviewers will be looking at the submission as last time which should further streamline the process. The stock will spike on this news because the catheter transforms the company into a profitable growing business with strong recurring revenue. It limits the downside which investors love. On the negative side, some EU countries require tenders before Magic can be used extensively which will create a 6-month paperwork bottleneck. If Magic is approved in Europe in May or June, I think almost all European EPs will be using it by the end of the year since scaling up manufacturing shouldn’t be an issue. Plus, with multiple hospitals already having used it via trials, the uptake will be natural.

The FDA submission is a PMA supplement based on a catheter Stereotaxis got approved but didn’t sell over 15 ago. Stereotaxis added human trial and animal study data to create a robust submission. Analysts wanted to know when it was submitted because there is typically a 180-day response timeline. David Fischel downplayed this specific timeline on the call. He claimed this is the start of a discussion with the FDA which we will know more about in the coming months. I’m assuming Stereotaxis made the submission in late February. We might find out on the May call where the discussions with the FDA are headed. Either the FDA will approve Magic in late August or they will ask Stereotaxis to provide additional data.

I was most fearful of the FDA requiring a 6 month follow up period, but David reminded me that the EU human trial will have 6-month-old follow up data before the FDA decides on Magic. If the FDA wants US patient data, I think Stereotaxis could complete an acute trial in less than 6 months because they already designed a trial and getting an approval to do one in the US should be quick. If the FDA wants more than 20 patients of data Stereotaxis can submit the expanded EU study with 300 patients that is currently underway. Given Stereotaxis’ close relationship with the FDA, I believe Magic will get FDA approval in Q3. If the FDA requires additional information, I believe it would only result in a 6-month delay.

Updated New Product Timelines (Submissions & Approvals)

Before I update the other new product timelines, I’ll mention the approval of the Genesis in China was pushed back from Q1 to mid-2024. It’s hard to gauge how solid that timeline is. Stereotaxis gets updates from EverPace every month or so. Everpace obviously believes an approval is coming soon because they submitted their own catheter made in partnership with Stereotaxis to Chinese regulators recently. Stereotaxis will get a royalty on this catheter. I believe Magic will get approved in China about 6 months after it gets CE Mark which could be year-end. I wanted Genesis to get approved in China in Q1 so we could get optimism about a few new Chinese orders while we wait for Magic’s CE Mark, but that has passed. I still expect a few new Genesis orders from China soon after its approval, but that likely won’t be the main catalyst for the stock in 2H 2024.

Stereotaxis plans to submit the semi-mobile robot to regulators in Q2 which is a couple months after they guided for, but in line with my pre-earnings estimate. Some investors are so upset with the timelines getting pushed back, they don’t believe it will happen soon. However, I do because I looked at the commentary surrounding the timelines. In 2022, management was talking about having working prototypes. In 2023, it was still talking about mechanical, electrical, and software development. Now, they are describing a 1-2 month period of internal and external formal testing along with additional time for putting together documentation for a submission. I expect regulatory submissions in May. Submissions might be announced on the May call or management will describe them as weeks away.

Stereotaxis expects the self-shielding semi-mobile robot to be approved in Europe in mid-2024 and approved in America Q3. Stereotaxis has recent experience with robot approvals with Genesis which means they know how to go through the final steps to get approval. The goal was to get the semi-mobile robot approved in-line with Magic’s approval. This tips their hand in that they expect Magic to get FDA approval in Q3. This was the first call where they discussed what will occur after the approval which shows this time is different. After approval, Stereotaxis will be showing off the robot, gearing up the supply chain, and integrating it with various X-Rays for a commercial launch early next year. We might get initial qualitative demand commentary on the Q3 November call. I’m sure the semi-mobile robot will be highly discussed at the October SCRN conference.

Synchrony is the next generation display hardware used to control the robot from another room. Stereotaxis is still finalizing the hardware, firmware, and software for Synchrony which is easier to install (thinner cable conduits) and much smaller than the current Odyssey system (fits under a desk instead of taking up a room). The goal is to start formal regulatory testing in Q2 with a submission in the summer. If it gets submitted in August/September and approved in the fall, I can see why Stereotaxis would wait to launch the semi-mobile robot until early next year. I can’t see the semi-mobile robot launching without Synchrony.

I’m not concerned with Synchrony getting approved quickly. It has taken so long to develop because the company has been working on so many projects simultaneously. Synchrony is much easier to develop than the semi-mobile robot. There is some risk the submission takes a little longer because development is still being finished up, but I fully expect an approval by year-end at the latest.

Synx is the connectivity app that doctors will use to discuss methods and advancements. This is critical to Stereotaxis’ digital surgery plan which includes collaboration, connectivity, and streamlined workflows. It is currently being used internally and will be soft launched this year. There will be a hard launch early next year with Synchrony. Synx will have a SaaS business model.

The guidewire and guidecather family of devices have the potential to expand the use case for magnetic robotics outside of catheter ablations for arrythmias. It transforms robotic magnetic navigation into an endovascular platform technology. The 5 indications Stereotaxis is going after initially are neurointervention, coronary angioplasty, peripheral interventions, tumor embolization, and AAA grafts. These are multi-billion-dollar opportunities.

Stereotaxis plans to submit the first guidewire to regulators in mid-2024 with an approval coming late in the year. The firm has been working with its contract manufacturer to build the 1000 guidewires needed for regulatory submission in the past few months. This is broadly in line with the Q2 target discussed on the November call. Stereotaxis plans to have an innovation day to showcase all the new use cases of the guidewire after it’s submitted. Look out for an event this fall.

Cash Position Discussion

Considering that high margin recurring revenue fell from $21.3 million in 2022 to $18 million in 2023, negative free cash flow improving from a burn of $10.8 million to $9.1 million was solid. I expect a burn rate of about $2 million per quarter until Magic gets CE Mark. The company had $20.6 million in cash as of year-end 2023. I conservatively expect about $4 million burned in the next 2 quarters. That’s conservative because most of the R&D expense for its new products is over; plus, it will earn almost $1 million from the EU prospective study. Then, I expect the firm to burn $1 million per quarter in Q3 and Q4 as Magic ramps. I project the firm to nearly reach free cash flow neutral by Q1 2025. Therefore, I believe Stereotaxis can reach breakeven with the cash it has. It will burn about $6 million in 2024 and start breaking even next year.

Magic will scale quickly because the EU prospective study will encourage early adoption and Osypka has experience with scaling manufacturing. David said on the call getting the entire install base in Europe and America by year-end to start using Magic is a little aggressive. I expect American EPs to be fully onboard with Magic by early next year if it’s approved in Q3.

David isn’t going to burn money with reckless abandon once the new products are launched. The firm will gradually hire more people to work with hospitals to be in line with the industry average of one employee per hospital. Magic catheter sales will fund this. The improvement in the catheter technology, the greater salesforce, and the end of catheter shortages will increase procedure volumes which will help profitability.

The initial salesforce for the semi-mobile robot will be repurposed Genesis sellers who will become more efficient because the installation timeline will compress from 6 months to 1 weekend. Plus, the semi-mobile robot will be available for lease which makes it less daunting for hospitals to acquire. The semi-mobile robot will sell at higher volumes which will leverage the high fixed cost base, increasing gross margins. Semi-mobile gross margins will be much higher than current Genesis gross margins.

Stock Price Should Trend Higher

The biggest near term catalyst for Stereotaxis stock is the Magic catheter getting the CE Mark. With the announcement of the submission on March 4th, this approval is on schedule. It’s impossible to say when the market will price this in, but the stock will certainly go up significantly on the day Magic is approved. I think the stock rose from the $1.40s to above $3 on this anticipation. I don’t think the slight installation delay and the disappointing number of Genesis orders will keep the stock down much longer. Each approval de-risks the balance sheet and the growth story which will lead to a higher stock price.

3 Biggest Risks

The 3 biggest risks to the innovation plan are the timing of the China Genesis approval, the timing of the guidewire submission, and the FDA decision on Magic. However, none pose long term risks to the company. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if Genesis is approved in China by year-end instead of mid-year. It will eventually get approved since it has been on the market for 4 years in the US and the EU and hasn’t had any safety issues.

Since the guidewire’s design is complete, I think the submission timeline is largely de-risked. However, it’s still possible something comes up in the final stages of producing the 1,000 guidewires needed for 510(k) submission, causing another delay.

In reviewing the Magic submission, I could see the FDA wanting 6-month follow up data along with data from more patients before granting approval. However, that information will already be available by this summer via the European prospective study. I don’t think Stereotaxis will be asked to do a feasibility trial in America. American hearts are the same as European hearts. The FDA doesn’t like to ask companies to provide more than what’s necessary to prove safety and efficacy. However, if Stereotaxis is asked to do so, I think an American trial could be completed quickly like I mentioned earlier.