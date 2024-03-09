Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Major Regulatory Approvals Coming For Stereotaxis In The Next 10 Months

Mar. 09, 2024 12:58 AM ETStereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) StockJNJ, ABT
Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
Summary

  • The Magic catheter human trial was successful. All 20 patients had acute success and there were 0 adverse events.
  • Stereotaxis submitted the Magic catheter to EU and US regulators, with expectations of CE Mark approval in May or June.
  • The company reported $4.56 million in sales in Q4, missing estimates due to installation timing.
  • Stereotaxis plans to submit the semi-mobile robot to regulators in Q2. The firm expects it to be approved in Europe in mid-2024 and in the US in Q3.
  • The $20.6 million cash position is enough to get the company to breakeven and launch its new products without additional financing.

Closer Stereotaxis Coverage Coming

In this article I will review the "Open EP Robotic Lab" presentation Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) gave on March 1st in which it revealed the results from the EU

Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
