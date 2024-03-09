Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Egypt: Bold Moves

Mar. 09, 2024 1:00 AM ETEGPT
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar-Egyptian pound exchange rate has been devalued by 38%.
  • The Egyptian equity market, as represented by the EGX 30 index, has risen by 68% in local currency terms and is essentially flat in US dollar terms since September 2023.
  • Egypt’s difficult financial adjustment, along with a pledge of structural reform under the IMF program, is likely to increase domestic confidence and boost investment.

The Sphinx by the Pyramids of Giza in the desert of Egypt

Anton Aleksenko

Egypt has made the adjustment investors were waiting for. The US dollar (USD)-Egyptian pound (EGP) exchange rate has been devalued by 38%, and the government has agreed to an increase in its loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to US$8 billion.

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.5K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EGPT--
VanEck Egypt Index ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.