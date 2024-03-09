onurdongel

Summary

Following my coverage of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), for which I recommended a hold rating due to my near-term negative outlook on the business, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I remain pessimistic about PLNT's near-term outlook, as the 4Q23 results showed no significant signs of improvement. FY24 guidance was obviously weaker than FY23 performance, and given that the hurdles to growth are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, I don’t see any catalyst that could drive a strong recovery. As such, taking a more conservative approach, I have reduced my model horizon to focus on FY24 and assumed PLNT will achieve the long-end of FY24 guidance.

Investment thesis

Despite PLNT's 7.7% system-wide compensation growth in 4Q23, 7.6% growth in franchise compensation, and 8.7% growth in corporate-owned compensation, as well as the addition of about 200,000 new members in the quarter, bringing the total number of members for FY23 to about 18.7 million, I remain unconvinced that a robust turnaround is on the horizon. There is just too much uncertainty in the near term for me to take a bullish view on the stock at the moment.

Management has specifically called out that FY24 is going to be a transition year and has guided a new store opening guide of 150 for FY24, lower than the 165 reported in FY23. Not only were new openings guided to be down, comparable sales were also guided to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range (5 to 6%), vs. the typical high-single-digit percentage growth. I see this as a bigger problem than the lower unit openings because the underlying reason is that mature stores are ramping up slower. This has huge implications because PLNT’s store mix is becoming increasingly mature as the pandemic heavily impacts the number of new stores (the pressure is still ongoing, as I discuss below). New stores are important from a growth perspective because they bring elevated growth to the group in their first few years of opening. Now that new stores are not coming online as fast as they did in the past, from a mix perspective, overall group sales are going to be heavily steered by the growth of mature units (slow growth). While stores built in late FY22 and early FY23 have significantly closed that gap, FY24 comps will be impacted by a higher mix of mature stores.

On top of that, there doesn't seem to be a quick fix for the longer development timeline, which is still a major drag on unit growth (currently 12–14 months vs. 6–9 months historically). The main problem is still the lack of supply and capacity growth in retail space (i.e., little new construction). Within the spaces that are available, demand is high, which means the cost of rental is going to go up. That, combined with the high interest rate environment and the high cost of construction, drives the overall cost of operating the business way up, making it harder for franchisees to “get past the ROI hurdle." On the other hand, investors who are bullish on the company could argue that management is actively collaborating with franchisees to create smaller box formats. These formats reduce investment costs, increase visibility, and open up previously untapped trade areas, all of which boost the total addressable membership potential. However, my view is that smaller stores would mean weaker unit economics, as a small gym and workout area means lower capacity for members (and other “value-added services” like locker rooms). Finally, exclusionary clauses at certain sites that do not permit fitness centers remain a massive hurdle to development. I see this as a structural burden on the company because it is a problem with regulations and contracts.

Another wild factor that is beyond anyone’s control—the weather—is likely to continue pressuring PLNT 1H24 performance (until early summer). My expectation is that the horrible cold weather is going to keep most of the US population at home, which means fewer gym goers. This should also impact the willingness of franchisors to open stores, as they are likely to wait for the weather to calm down before taking the risk of opening more units. Finally, while the company noted its ongoing search for a permanent CEO is beginning to wind down, the news of CFO Tom Fitzgerald retiring in August creates another layer of uncertainty at the management level.

Valuation

Own calculation

I remain pessimistic about the PLNT's near-term outlook, as things remain uncertain. In contrast to my previous model, which was anchored on FY25 estimates, I have shortened my horizons to simply focus on FY24 as uncertain mounts. Taking a conservative approach, I assume PLNT to grow at the low end of management’s FY24 guidance, 6% at the topline, and 10% at the EBTIDA line. With this view, I expect to see continued pressure on valuation as the market is likely to continue adopting a wait-and-see approach before turning positive (i.e., re-rate valuation upwards). With these assumptions, my target price for PLNT is $59.40

Conclusion

My recommendation is still a hold rating for PLNT to hold due to mounting uncertainties and a weaker near-term outlook. FY24 guidance suggests a significant slowdown in new store openings and comparable sales growth compared to historical trends. This is primarily due to longer development timelines caused by limited retail space availability, rising costs, and regulatory hurdles. In addition, cold weather in the first half of 2024 could further dampen gym membership growth. The ongoing CEO search and CFO retirement also create uncertainty at the leadership level.

While there are potential long-term positives like smaller store formats, these might come with tradeoffs in unit economics. Overall, the risks outweigh the rewards for PLNT in the near term. The stock is likely to remain under pressure until there are signs of a turnaround.