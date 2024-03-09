Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ethan Allen: A 4% Yielding Dividend Stock With Occasional Specials And Double-Digit Upside Potential

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Ethan Allen is a lesser-known interior designer and manufacturer of quality home furnishings.
  • The company's latest quarter showed missed estimates but strong operating margins and improving gross margins.
  • Ethan Allen is shareholder-friendly, paying occasional special dividends and growing the regular dividend, with a current yield of over 4%.
  • The company has no debt on its balance sheet and offers investors the potential for double-digit upside to its price target of near $43 a share.
  • Due to their business model, the company is greatly impacted by interest rates and changing consumer spending habits.

Introduction

While researching its more well-known peer Leggett & Platt (LEG), I came across Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD). I'm constantly in search of quality dividend-paying stocks that I can add to my portfolio, especially those

Retired Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years.

Thanks everyone for dropping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend-paying stocks. Also let me know in the comment section what you think of Ethan Allen. Do you currently hold? Do you think they’re a stock worth owning?
