Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sometimes, Good News Is Good News

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
858 Followers

Summary

  • The US equity market has been at one of those junctures recently that could go one of two ways. Glass half empty, or glass half full?
  • Happily for those of us who like to see the stock prices trending in the upward direction, the glass half full crowd seems to be winning the day.
  • The central point of contention has been thus: can Mr. Market overcome his bitter disappointment at once again being wrong, so very wrong, about how many interest rate cuts are in store for 2024.

Hand flipping wooden cube block to change between up and down with percentage sign symbol for increase and decrease financial interest rate and business investment growth from dividend concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The US equity market has been at one of those junctures recently that could go one of two ways. Glass half empty, or glass half full? Happily for those of us who like to see the stock prices trending in

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
858 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.