Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Despite Humira's Challenges, AbbVie's Execution Makes It A Buy

Mar. 09, 2024 2:27 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.19K Followers

Summary

  • AbbVie is a leading pharmaceutical company with a diverse portfolio of products and strong revenue growth.
  • The company has a solid track record of increasing dividends and offers an attractive current yield.
  • Despite the loss of exclusivity on its blockbuster drug Humira, AbbVie has other growth opportunities and a capable management team.

Adalimumab Prescription

Hailshadow

Introduction

The healthcare sector has always been fascinating to me. It combines innovative approaches that can achieve a significant premium for its products with essential products. Therefore, these companies tend to be more resilient to economic uncertainties. One such company is AbbVie (

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.19K Followers
Dividend growth investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABBV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABBV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.