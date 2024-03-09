Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Elections: Do Markets Care Who's In The White House?

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
900 Followers

Summary

  • The upcoming U.S. presidential election is going to dominate the news cycle over the coming months.
  • While these short-term headlines have the power to create market volatility, over the longer term, markets have historically been indifferent to who occupies the White House.
  • The market has performed strongly under both parties, and has proven to instead be more influenced by the broader business cycle.

Presidential election 2024 in United States of America

gguy44

The upcoming U.S. presidential election is going to dominate the news cycle over the coming months. While these short-term headlines have the power to create market volatility, over the longer term, markets have historically been indifferent to who occupies the White House.

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
900 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.