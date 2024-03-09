lechatnoir

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) expects to open 22 new stores in 2024, may continue benefiting from online store growth and e-commerce, and reports $438 million available to acquire shares. These factors and the current valuation of 5x-6x EBITDA are good reasons to buy JWN. There are some risks because the total amount of debt is not small, future EPS may be lower than expected, and failed marketing campaigns could occur. With that, I believe that JWN is cheap right now.

Nordstrom

With a hybrid distribution model that includes e-commerce channels and retail distribution stores, this company offers a wide variety of clothing and footwear brands by gender and price.

Although the company divides its operations between Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, in the aggregate, both make up a single operating segment, always dedicated to the distribution and sale of products manufactured by third parties. By the end of 2023, the company had stores in addition to its digital stores and the mobile application for purchasing products.

In broader terms, the company seeks to maintain an offer of products from different ranges that are accessible at low purchase prices, including loyalty programs and promotional campaigns, as its strategy, to approach and retain its customers.

As noted, the operations are brought together in a single operating segment that includes the activities of Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. The operation of these two brands is similar, and they maintain relationships with the same suppliers. The biggest difference is that Nordstrom Rack usually offers clothing on promotions and at low prices, while Nordstrom offers products at standard prices.

In my view, the intelligent operation that the company has managed to develop has to do with its integrated sales and distribution channels, allowing it to carry out electronic sales on the same day, without the need to increase its inventory levels. This has been the highlight of the strategy over the last two years, bringing its day-of-purchase delivery capacity to more than 60 stores in the 20 largest markets where it participates.

This model is completed with three fulfillment centers that are responsible for processing and distributing customer orders. The company has six storage centers that fulfill a similar role, aimed at supplying their physical stores, and an integrated processing center that allows order and distribution logistics for both the internal functioning of the company and the supply of products to consumers.

After the recent quarterly earnings release, I think that it is a perfect moment for reviewing Nordstrom's business model. The company delivered better than expected quarterly earnings, revenue of $4.4 billion and better than expected EPS Normalized of $0.96. In addition, in the last 90 days, 5 analysts increased their EPS revisions for the new quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In my view, the outlook given for the year 2024 is worth noting. Net sales are not expected to increase significantly. Management noted net sales growth close to -2% and 1%. The EBIT margin is expected to be close to 3.5%, and the EPS would be close to $1.65-$2.05. The market did not react well to the new guidance. The stock price recently declined. With that, I think that some analysts seem to forget that the company trades significantly undervalued as compared to peers. Trading multiples stand at close to 6x EBITDA, and the price/cash flow ratio is close to 3x-4x.

Source: Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

Nordstrom recently reported a significant amount of cash worth $628 million, with accounts receivable of $334 million and merchandise inventories worth $1888 million. Given the amount of liquidity and the current ratio, which appears to be larger than 1x, I do not see any liquid issue any time soon.

Property and equipment stood at close to $3177 million, with operating lease right-of-use assets worth $1359 million, goodwill of $249 million, and total assets of $8444 million. The asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x. Hence, I believe that the balance sheet appears quite healthy.

Source: Quarterly Report

With regard to the total amount of liabilities, given the total amount of accounts payable, accrued salaries, and current liabilities, many stakeholders are financing the operations of Nordstrom. They do seem to appreciate the business, which, I believe, is ideal. Having said that, Nordstrom reports some debt that investors may need to take into consideration.

In particular, accounts payable stand at close to $1236 million, with accrued salaries, wages, and related benefits of $244 million, current portion of operating lease liabilities worth $240 million, and current portion of long-term debt of $250 million.

Also, with long-term debt of $2.612 billion, other liabilities stood at close to $535 million. The debt/EBITDA ratio appears close to 2.5x, so I am not really concerned about the total amount of debt.

Source: YCharts Source: Quarterly Report

Online Traffic Conversion

With 19 new stores opened in 2023 and improved traffic conversion reported on the company's website, in my view, we could expect net sales and FCF margin growth in the near future.

Source: Investor Presentation

In addition, the company recently announced that the launch of a new digital marketplace, amplification of the brands, and scalability could bring banner growth. The company discussed these matters in a recent quarterly presentation given to investors.

Source: Investor Presentation

Branding And Partnerships

The company appears to be signing very interesting partnerships with other legendary brands, like Paul Smith, which has been in business since 1970. As a result, I believe that Nordstrom may receive a significant push, thanks to the association with Paul Smith. Nordstrom may learn quite a bit about the way the new partner makes business and offers new designs. The new know-how will most likely bring new ideas, and may accelerate net sales growth. In this regard, I think that investors may learn a bit more about this recent partnership.

Nordstrom is excited to partner with Paul Smith and bring his sense of style to life for our customers through clothing, food and drink. The Paul Smith Clubhouse will feature Paul Smith's Signature Stripe - an iconic anchor for the brand. Customers will discover the brand's various hues throughout the space, from the solid wall coverings to special glassware and furniture that replicate one of the many colors of Paul Smith's Signature Stripe. Source: Company's Announcement

New Stores For 2024

In a recent presentation, Nordstrom noted new stores to be opened in 2024. In total, the forecast included close to 22 new stores, which are also expected to receive growth thanks to digital efforts.

Source: Investor Presentation

In the last quarterly report, Nordstrom reported a total of 359 stores. If the company opens 22 new stores, we would be talking about an increase of 6% in the total number of stores. With these figures, I believe that assuming net sales growth of more than 4% would make sense.

Source: Quarterly Report

Repurchase Of Shares, And Lowering Leverage Ratio Below 2.5x

With that, about the expectations for 2024, I also believe that it is worth noting that the leverage ratio is expected to decrease below 2.5x in 2024. As a result, I think that we could see improvements in the EV/FCF ratio. In addition, with $438 million available to acquire shares, I think that the market may see some increases in demand. As a result, the stock price could increase.

Source: Investor Presentation

My Financial Expectations In The Best Case Scenario

Under this case scenario, I assumed 2033 net earnings of close to $81 million, with the following adjustments to reconcile net earnings to CFO. First, I assumed 2033 depreciation and amortization expenses of about $306 million, with asset impairment close to -$23 million, right-of-use asset amortization worth $272 million, and deferred income taxes of about -$521 million. In addition, I also took into account 2033 stock-based compensation expenses of about -$8 million.

Moreover, with change in operating assets and liabilities including accounts receivable of $365 million, 2033 merchandise inventories of about $2238 million, prepaid expenses and other assets close to -$2635 million, and changes in accounts payable worth $556 million, I included accrued salaries, wages, and related benefits of -$43 million.

Finally, with changes in other current liabilities worth $706 million and lease liabilities close to -$377 million, 2033 CFO would be about $1466 million, with 2033 capital expenditures of -$784 million and 2033 FCF worth $683 million.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

For the assessment of the exit multiple, I took a look at previous EV/FCF multiples. Nordstrom trades at about 13x-16x FCF, so I assumed that a multiple of about 13x would make sense.

Source: YCharts

Now, with a WACC of 8.1% and EV/FCF of 13x, the implied enterprise value would be close to $8.7 billion. Besides, the equity valuation would stand at $6.48 billion, and the fair price would stand at $40 per share.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

My Financial Expectations In The Worst Case Scenario

Under my worst-case scenario, I assumed a smaller FCF growth than that in the previous case scenario. My numbers included net earnings of about $484 million, with 2033 depreciation and amortization expenses worth $201 million, asset impairment of about -$25 million, right-of-use asset amortization worth $236 million, and stock-based compensation expense of close to -$20 million.

In addition, with change in operating assets and liabilities including accounts receivable of $354 million, merchandise inventories worth $2202 million, and prepaid expenses and other assets worth $39 million, I also included accounts payable of -$2296 million.

In addition, with accrued salaries, wages, and related benefits worth -$41 million, other current liabilities worth $670 million, and lease liabilities of -$322 million, 2033 CFO would stand at $1311 million. Finally, with 2033 capital expenditures of $-784 million, 2033 FCF would be $528 million.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

Under this case, with a WACC of 10% and EV/FCF of 10x, the implied equity valuation would stand at $2.1 billion, and the fair price would not be far from $13.5 per share.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

Competition, And Risks

The competition for this company is undoubtedly high since it is not reduced or limited to a single type of competitor, but rather encompasses a large number of retail clothing and footwear distribution stores throughout the United States.

In addition, it must be taken into account that the competitive particularities of each of the markets change depending on the presence of other brands and stores.

Besides, we must add the competition that exists in digital channels to attract consumers to purchases via electronic commerce. In any case, the company is confident that its low-price offering standard and communication strategies to include loyalty programs and different promotions that attract new consumers allow it to maintain competitive margins in its favor.

In the perspective of the communication and marketing campaigns that the company can carry out on its own brand, there are a series of risks that have to do with the correct reading of the trends of the fashion markets and the needs to adjust to the customer demands. This is undoubtedly the most abstract part of the business, since it is impossible to anticipate what is going to happen in this sense. However, it is the company's obligation to stay abreast of brand product launches and market trends.

There are risks that arise from the high concentration of shares in the hands of the founding family, which currently stands at close to 30% of the total, and the complications that this could bring in the future.

As a result, either individually or acting together, they may be able to exercise considerable influence over matters requiring shareholder approval, including the election of directors or other matters impacting our management or corporate governance. In addition, as reported in our periodic filings, our Board of Directors has from time to time authorized share repurchases. While these repurchases may be partially offset by share issuances under our equity incentive plans and as consideration for acquisitions, the repurchases may nevertheless have the effect of increasing the overall percentage interest held by these shareholders. Source: 10-k

Finally, in addition to the risks linked to possible economic crises or discussions in the operation of its supply chain, I believe that the reduction in the activities of one of its segments in Canada represents a risk to the internal organization of the company and cost margins.

My Takeaway

Nordstrom recently announced beneficial expectations about 22 new stores to be opened in 2024, decreases in the leverage ratio, and $438 million available to acquire shares. These details in combination with new partnership agreements with legendary brands like The Paul Smith Clubhouse make the company a buy. There are risks from lower EPS than initially expected, failed communication campaigns, or risks related to the debt. However, Nordstrom appears cheap at its current price mark.