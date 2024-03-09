The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The Olstein All Cap Value Fund's Class C average annual return for the one-year, five-year, and ten-year periods ended 12/31/23, assuming reinvestment of dividends and capital gain distributions and deduction of the Olstein All Cap Value Fund's maximum CDSC of 1% during the one-year period, was 10.39%, 9.53%, and 6.41%, respectively. Per the Fund's prospectus dated 10/28/23, the expense ratio for the Olstein All Cap Value Fund Class C was 2.16%. Performance and expense ratios for other share classes will vary due to differences in sales charge structure and class expenses. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than performance quoted. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please go to our website at www.olsteinfunds.com. The above represents the opinion of the Manager and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. The references to securities are not buy or sell recommendations but are intended to be descriptive examples of the Funds' investment philosophy and are subject to change. Do not make investments based on the securities referenced. A full schedule of Fund holdings as of 12/31/23 is contained in this report and is subject to change. This information should be preceded or accompanied by a current prospectus, which contains more complete information, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Olstein Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A current prospectus may be obtained by calling (800) 799-2113 or visiting the Olstein Funds' website at www.olsteinfunds.com. The Olstein Funds follow a value-oriented investment approach. However, a particular value stock may not increase in price as the Investment Manager anticipates and may actually decline in price if other investors fail to recognize the stock's value or if a catalyst that the Investment Manager believes will increase the price of the stock does not occur or does not affect the price of the stock in the manner or to the degree that the Investment Manager anticipated. Also, the Investment Manager's calculation of a stock's private market value involves estimates of future cash flow which may prove to be incorrect and, therefore, could result in sales of the stock at prices lower than the Fund's original purchase price. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Regarding the Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund, an investment in a portfolio containing small- and mid-cap companies is subject to additional risks, as the share prices of small- and mid-cap companies are often more volatile than those of larger companies due to several factors, including limited trading volumes, products, financial resources, management inexperience and less publicly available information. The activist strategy invests in stocks of underperforming companies and any shareholder activism might not result in a change in performance or corporate governance. These stocks could also experience less liquidity and higher share price and trading volume volatility than stocks of other companies. The Russell 3000® Index is an unmanaged index that seeks to represent the broad U.S. equity universe accounting for approximately 98% of the U.S. market capitalization. The Russell 3000® Value Index measures the performance of the broad value segment of U.S. equity value universe. It includes those Russell 3000® companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. The Russell 3000® Value Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer of the broad value market. The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index created by Standard & Poor's Corporation that includes a representative sample of 500 leading companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy and is considered to be a broad-based indicator representing the U.S. stock market performance in general. The Russell 2500® Index measures the performance of the small to mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe, commonly referred to as "SMID" cap. The Russell 2500® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index. It includes approximately 2,500 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 2500® Value Index measures the performance of the small to mid-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 2500® companies that are considered more value oriented relative to the overall market as defined by Russell's leading style methodology. The Russell 2500® Value Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer of the small to mid-cap value market. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Index returns do not reflect payment of any expenses, fees or sales charges an investor would pay to purchase the securities the Index represents. Such costs would lower performance. One cannot invest directly in an index. Cash flow is the net amount of cash and cash- equivalents being transferred into and out of a business. At the most fundamental level, a company's ability to create value for shareholders is determined by its ability to generate positive cash flows, or more specifically, maximize long-term free cash flow. Free cash flow represents the cash a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets. Unlike earnings or net income, free cash flow is a measure of profitability that excludes the non- cash expenses of the income statement and includes spending on equipment and assets as well as changes in working capital from the balance sheet. The price- earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is the ratio for valuing a company that measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings.