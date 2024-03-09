The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)
On July 25, 2023, RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation), a multi-national Aerospace & Defense company, reported that its subsidiary, Pratt & Whitney, identified a manufacturing quality issue with certain powdered metals in certain GTF engines produced in prior years, which required an accelerated fleet inspection. During its earnings conference call in July, the company indicated that the issue affected approximately 1,200 engines, 200 of which had to be inspected by mid-September because of their time in service. The remainder would need inspection over the next twelve months. The quality issue did not impact engines currently being produced. Following the July 25th disclosure of the engine issue, the price of the company's stock fell approximately 10%.
On September 11, 2023, the company provided an update on the financial impact of the engine issue, as well as details of its remediation plan. RTX recorded a pre-tax operating profit charge in the third quarter of 2023 of approximately $3 billion, which reflected Pratt & Whitney's estimate of the losses to be incurred by Pratt & Whitney's 51% share of the joint venture that makes the PW 1100 GTF engine. This charge included estimates of potential compensation and other considerations for customer fleet disruption and the one-time impact of estimated incremental costs to long- term maintenance contracts as a result of this matter, including the cost of additional inspections, replacement of parts and other related costs.
Following the September 11th announcement of the financial impact and details of its plan to correct this issue, the price of the company's stock fell another 8%. In fact, between the start of the reporting period for this shareholder letter on July 1, 2023, shortly before the initial announcement of the engine issue and the close of the third quarter on September 30, 2023 (shortly after the announcement of the $3 billion charge to address this issue), the price of the company's stock fell approximately 26% and its market capitalization shrank by approximately $37 billion. Of course, this experience isn't representative of every holding in the Funds.
As value investors, we often identify opportunities in companies affected by overreactions to bad news. We believe that the market's short-term reaction to such situations as that experienced by RTX can create profitable opportunities for the patient long-term investor. When we identify companies that have been unduly penalized by short-term thinking, our primary focus is to determine the expected financial impact of the problem on the company's long-term intrinsic value. A 26% drop in the company's stock price that wiped out $37 billion in market capitalization for what is approximately a $3 to $3.5 billion issue piqued our interest.
From experience, we know that temporary issues affect every company from time to time. Some issues are financial, some operational, some strategic - but all eventually weigh on the stock price in the near term. Our analysis in such situations focuses on two keys questions: (1) is the problem likely to cause long-term erosion of the company's intrinsic value, and (2) does the company's remediation plan adequately address the problem and its impact within a reasonable time frame? Staying focused on answering these questions is critical in our analytical and decision-making processes.
From our perspective as a long-term holder of its stock, RTX is a well-run company with a strong track record of providing high-quality products and services. Additionally, we believe RTX is doing the right thing by taking care of its clients with its corrective course of action. As a result of our analysis of the issue and the company's corrective course, it is our judgment that the issue is temporary and fixable and did not merit the market's overreaction. We believe the financial impact of the issue to be approximately $2 per share of intrinsic value - a far cry from the $26 drop in the company's stock price from June 30 to September 30, 2023.
Going forward, while the stock may continue to be impacted by earnings revisions, press coverage, and other near-term concerns, we have a $115 value for RTX after our last earnings review, which incorporates the costs of the company's remediation plan. During the three-month period when extensive reaction to the engine issue caused the price of RTX stock to drop, we accumulated shares at what we believe to be very favorable prices, significantly increasing the size of our holding. As of the close of 2023 and into 2024, the price of RTX stock has bounced back nicely and as of February 1, 2024, has traded above $92 per share. We continue to monitor RTX, and developments related to the engine issue, and we will adjust our determination of intrinsic value based on revised estimates of future excess cash flow as the company reports its financial results.
