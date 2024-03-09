Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A U.S. Macroeconomy In Peril

Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • California is facing a historical budget deficit of $68 billion due to a loss of revenue, leading to potential tax increases and a cycle of people and businesses leaving the state.
  • It's not only California. Roughly half of Americans live in states that report short-term budget gaps, potential long-term deficits, or both.
  • Russia's war in Ukraine is at the two-year mark, with no end in sight. That is creating a huge financial black hole for the US.
  • Regulations and more regulations. They continue to place the US at a huge disadvantage.
  • These aren't opinions; they're simple facts representing the reality of the situation in the US today.

CPU on board with security alert hologram

LumerB

Macroeconomy

The evidence continues to pile up. The US MACRO economy is under attack from poor policy decisions all based on a socialist mindset and embedded in a black hole AKA climate agenda.

This presentation will highlight many

This article was written by

Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
18.93K Followers

Fear & Greed Trader is an independent financial adviser and professional investor with 35 years of experience in all market conditions. His strategies focus on achieving positive returns and preserving capital during bear and bull markets and he has a documented track record of calling the equity market correctly for the 10+ years.

He is the leader of the investing group The Savvy Investor where he focuses on sharing advice to help investors avoid the pitfalls that wreak havoc on a portfolio during bear markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. ONLY MY CORE positions are exempt from sale today. Of course, that is subject to change, and may not be suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique. Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you expire. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Phreeman profile picture
Phreeman
Today, 4:18 AM
Comments (222)
Amazing. Thank you, as always.

We are all becoming "politicized." Who knows how it ends, but I feel bad about it.

I recently read the book www.amazon.com/... I wasted 20 years living in a communist country. I can very much relate to what Xi Van Fleet describes.

Something will have to change.

Don't respond for your own good. Just read this book because it is becoming the new normal. It is very much relevant to all investors today.
