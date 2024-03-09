LumerB

Macroeconomy

The evidence continues to pile up. The US MACRO economy is under attack from poor policy decisions all based on a socialist mindset and embedded in a black hole AKA climate agenda.

This presentation will highlight many issues by providing the irrefutable factual background that had the potential to take the US economy into a deep recession. The probability of this occurring is VERY high UNLESS change comes quickly. That isn't my opinion, there are economists, analysts, and some entities in Washington warning that the path the US is on is unsustainable.

The recession that everyone was calling for (including me) has not materialized, instead, the US economy, by some measures, is doing quite well. Let's start to take a look under the surface. California is the largest contributor to US GDP, and California is also in financial trouble. The days when states like California and New York rode the gravy train of Covid handouts are over. The state finds itself having to stand on its own and is now facing a historical budget deficit that is forecast to be 73 BILLION. To put that in perspective, New York, which is the second-largest contributor to US GDP, is ONLY running a 4 BILLON deficit.

State officials are blaming the deficit on a loss of revenue. That can easily be traced back to what is occurring in the state. California is losing businesses and population. There is no need to go into the "why", they're documented and spelled out by the people who are leaving. They all cite "the high cost of living, politics, and crime" in deciding to leave. That isn't the only problem. The state is a haven for welfare recipients. According to Data Pandas, California has the most welfare recipients in the United States, with 5,265,551 recipients in 2023. When people don't work, they don't contribute to the state's coffers in the form of payroll and state taxes.

California now has two alternatives. Slow down spending and/or raise taxes. The former will be difficult when we consider, for starters, the ADDED cost of the "green initiatives" that the state has deemed necessary. The escalating COST of the ILLEGAL migrant situation (now estimated at 25 BILLION) adds to the problem. Of the top ten largest cities in California, seven have sanctuary policies. It's extremely doubtful that California will abandon its green initiatives or its "sanctuary" policies. They aren't interested in cutting their COSTS, but instead are going in the opposite direction by expanding benefits (and costs) by offering Medi-Cal (free health benefits to Illegal citizens).

That leaves the easy decision for California as the most viable; raise taxes and costs for everyone in the state. In doing so it keeps the cycle alive as more people and businesses will abandon the state. The death spiral has already begun and will start to pick up steam as time goes on. We tend to hear about these issues and for the most part, many dismiss them as the "other guy's" problem. It's deemed a 'political' (socialist) issue that no one wants to discuss. Let me explain why this is a US economic problem that at some point will affect everyone, and someone better start discussing the cost of the socialist programs openly real soon.

Unless sweeping policy changes occur (Highly doubtful), the state will have no choice but to ask for aid. Enter the Federal government (already in debt) to once again step up and provide the money needed to keep the lights on in California. We have already seen the federal government at work in absorbing the COST of the ILLEGAL population, and no one is accounting for these costs when assembling budgets. I doubt they are adding recently announced free health benefits ($2.6 BILLION annually) in California and free debit cards ($53 million allocated) in New York in their estimates. That includes the Congressional Budget Office as well. Nowhere are these NEW costs being accounted for. The CBO is a non-partisan government agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress. Phillip Swagel, Director of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), testified before the House Budget Committee recently;

Now if California was the only problem child, the situation might not be so bad, but that isn't the case. While California and New York garner the headlines, other states, like Illinois are also getting in on these 'programs" and their venture into free healthcare has guess what - ballooned out of control. Does anyone actually believe the estimated costs for ANY of these "programs" won't do the same?

Based on budget analyses states published in late 2023, roughly half of Americans live in states that report short-term budget gaps, potential long-term deficits, or both.

It's not the "other guy's" problem, it's not political, it's an economic problem that is going to affect everyone. This is a MACROECONOMIC issue that one way or the other will have a dire effect on the US economy, and it is all avoidable. Nothing is FREE - Someone has to PAY, and the handwriting is on the wall, it will be the burden born by US Businesses and taxpayers.

Russia's War in Ukraine at the Two-Year Mark

With the war turning into a “new normal," the news cycle has largely moved on.

It is hardly a revelation that the media has a short attention span, but it is nonetheless striking the extent to which Russia/Ukraine has morphed into a second or even third-tier news story - outside of Russia and (especially) Ukraine, that is.

Policymakers around the world are also showing signs of fatigue from the war

It is not only the media that has moved on. In key capitals around the world, there is noticeably less focus on Russia/Ukraine as an existential, world-historic event.

In terms of "rhetoric" European support for Ukraine aid generally stays more resilient as compared to the U.S.

It is worth noting that the pro-Ukraine coalition includes several countries that you might not expect to see on this list, such as Azerbaijan, Morocco, and Pakistan. But, to state the obvious, the vast majority of the support - both civilian and military - comes from the U.S. and European governments. As we look at the two sides of the Atlantic, a picture is emerging of European support staying more resilient as compared to the U.S. That isn't a surprise- since the threat is at Europe's doorstep. However, when it comes to funding NATO, many countries in the eurozone are contributing far less than the US.

Ukraine’s capabilities to dislodge the Russian occupation are limited.

Ukraine’s much-touted counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces in the south ended up being much less successful than had been hoped in Kyiv. There are various reasons for the sense of disappointment since the counteroffensive was launched in mid-2023. One factor is the expectations - in retrospect, overly lofty - that had been set in Kyiv.

A second factor is an unavoidable comparison to Ukraine’s stellar successes in late 2022 when it rapidly pushed Russian troops out of the city of Kherson (in the south) and the Kharkiv region (in the east).

Thirdly, and more fundamentally, Russian troops across the south had a year-plus to create a network of defensive fortifications, sharply slowing Ukraine’s pace of movement.

Fourth, Ukraine lacked - and, despite the initial deliveries of F-16 fighter jets, still lacks - the kind of air force that is arguably necessary to effectively dislodge the occupation of what still amounts to 20% of its territory.

The simple fact is that this is developing into more of a stalemate with no exit plans from anyone on the table. It's the primary reason support is waning. From a US perspective, this can easily morph into another bottomless pit of spending. This present "war" backdrop confirms that view;

Despite frustrations, Ukrainian public opinion remains broadly supportive of continuing to fight.

In a Gallup poll published in October 2023, 60% of Ukrainian respondents supported continuing to fight for as long as needed, versus 31% who supported a negotiated settlement as soon as possible.

… and Russian public opinion also remains pro-war as well

Likewise, Russian public opinion is also exhibiting a rally-round-the-flag effect, as it has been since the war started. Levada Center, one of Russia’s few independent (non-governmental) pollsters, has been publishing monthly data on how Russians perceive what the official media still calls a “special military operation.”

Support for the war was 77% in January 2024.

Europe can live perfectly fine without Russian natural gas.

The European economy has been successfully disentangled from its historical dependence on Russian gas, reflecting a combination of 1) reduced gas demand due to warmer winters, a climate trend that is hardly a secret, as well as energy efficiency; 2) the global LNG market’s ability to reroute large amounts of supply into Europe; - although that might now be in question with the US decision to slow walk LNG development.

The Russian economy has shown resilience vis-a-vis sanctions

This is the most stunning fact and another reason why critics are furious over the situation. According to the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook, Russian GDP posted faster growth in 2023 than the U.S., Eurozone, Japan, UK, or Canada. The IMF estimates that Russian GDP was up 3.0% in 2023, more than erasing the initial wartime drop from 2022, and forecasts another increase of 2.6% in 2024. Considering that Russia is the world’s only heavily sanctioned large economy other than Iran, how is this possible?

The answer is quite simple. Sanctions aren't being enforced. Despite the tough rhetoric, Washington and Brussels have done little and have FAILED to cripple the Russian economy. Healthy oil prices have certainly helped, and the G7-led price cap policy has been essentially a non-event. The Kremlin has also been able to bypass some of the technology-related sanctions.

Confiscation of Russian assets in support of Ukraine remains politically controversial.

In the early days of the war, approximately $300 billion of Russian central bank reserves were frozen in countries that are members of the pro-Ukraine coalition. Despite the periodic headlines about superyachts and villas owned by certain Kremlin-connected tycoons, the central bank reserves are where the real money is. The question of what to do with these assets has been getting louder over the past year. As it stands, the assets are still legally the property of the Russian government. Will they be subject to actual confiscation and transfer to Ukraine? Kyiv is strongly demanding exactly that. However, Washington and Brussels are once again dawdling over what to do. Despite the tough talk, NOTHING is being done to cripple the enemy. This occurs while both are locked into massive financial obligations to support Ukraine.

The war is far from over, with no end in sight.

This is surely the most depressing conclusion from the past year, but it is an inescapable one. For a durable settlement, there needs to be a will on both sides to make difficult compromises. As it stands, neither side is willing to negotiate. The Kremlin is all-in on its war of aggression, having (quite literally) written the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces into the Russian constitution.

Rhetoric about “denazification” and “demilitarization” shows up less frequently these days, so the war has turned into a colonial-style land grab, but this hardly makes the conflict easy to settle. By definition, territorial disputes tend to be a zero-sum game.

Putin does not seem to be going anywhere, and in any case, plenty of his potential successors are as hawkish if not more so. Everything we have seen over the past year points to the war continuing for quite a while longer. If the US and the EU continue to play nice regarding sanctions and pour billions into this situation without an exit plan, the Russian economy will flourish. In the meantime, the US and the EU bear the weight of ever-rising debt in a world where neither can afford to do so.

Another situation that if allowed to continue will bring about MACROECONOMIC implications are staggering.

The COSTLY CLIMATE AGENDA

ENERGY

The Administration's edict to pause any new LNG projects has all the ingredients of a plan that can easily backfire. The directive to halt projects so they can be evaluated on a "climate" basis will force the use of "other" fuels that bring unintended consequences into the picture. China's coal production reached a record high of 4.66 billion metric tons in 2023, and its overall power generation, which is dominated by coal-fired plants, rose 8% year-on-year in December.

Natural gas is one of the cleanest burning fossil fuels on the planet. Alternatives are nowhere near ready to replace fossil fuels as a reliable source of energy. The alternatives that are left are more impactful on the atmosphere. That is the REALITY of the current global energy situation.

MORE REGULATORY HURDLES

Several onerous regulations are already impacting the Energy industry, and new restrictions are popping up regularly. The EPA recently finalized a rule slashing the national ambient air quality standard for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) by 25%. These pollutants are generated in fossil-fuel combustion, but 84% come from non-industrial sources such as road dust, agriculture, and wildfires. Very conveniently, the EPA aims to use the rule to block projects it considers to be too reliant on fossil-fuel energy. That is even though fine particulate emissions have fallen by about 40% over the last two decades.

Permitting requirements for everything from new gas-fired power plants to semiconductor factories and highway construction will soon get tougher, since the EPA is reducing its PM 2.5 standard to 9 ug/m3. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce study estimated that 569 counties could be in “non-attainment” with EPA’s new standard. This includes most of California and many pockets of the Rust Belt, South and Pacific Northwest.

The new rule will create an additional layer of uncertainty for investment as the EPA attempts to keep business investment in the ground. Cement and concrete manufacturers recently warned that “to comply with the lower standard, U.S. manufacturers may have to cut back hours of operation, which would lead to fewer construction materials being produced, potential layoffs at manufacturing plants, and inevitable construction delays.” Contractors will have to import more materials.

By the way, annual particulate levels in China exceed 30 ug/m3, but Beijing isn’t blocking new coal plants or steel factories. The European Union’s PM 2.5 limit is 25 ug/m3—nearly three times higher than EPA’s new standard. Yet, Europeans have lower asthma rates than Americans, indicating there is little in the way of cause and effect to warrant the proposals.

The US continues to defy logic and shoot itself in the foot.

Regulations and MORE Regulations

Currently, US securities regulations do not impose common standards for climate-related disclosures. However, the SEC says that investors need such information to be consistent and comparable across the many companies increasingly producing climate information on their terms.

Wall Street's top regulator will vote on March 6 on whether to adopt rules requiring U.S.-listed companies to report climate-related risks, in a potentially major overhaul of U.S. disclosure rules.

The Securities and Exchange Commission rules aim to standardize climate-related company disclosures about greenhouse gas emissions, risks and how much money they are spending on the transition to a low-carbon economy. The agency says that such information is important for investors.

Really? Important to investors or COSTLY to companies and shareholders? I believe it's the latter, and shareholders should be outraged at this added 'expense' that affects the bottom line. This proposal doesn't come cheap. According to a January 2024 report, the SEC's climate disclosure rule will impose a significant regulatory cost burden on public companies and their private partners. The SEC’s own estimate finds that mandatory climate disclosures will increase annual compliance costs from $3.8 billion to $10.2 billion, a $6.4 billion rise.

Who eventually pays that? Consumers, in the form of higher costs for products that any company produces. If the companies don't pass along their costs, then their profits are affected, eventually leading to lower stock prices. Up until now, the pending regulations have been bogged down by pushback from companies and other state officials who say it is an 'overreach' on the part of the SEC, and will be burdensome for companies. If these proposals become a mandate, we can expect legal challenges once the rule is finalized.

In 2022 The Supreme Court issued a ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, that struck down this type of blatant "overreach" when it ruled against the agency. The majority of the Court found that the EPA does not have the authority to broadly limit greenhouse gas emissions in a way that would change the entire country’s power system. The Court reasoned that decisions of major economic or political consequence must be made through specific legislation granting an agency to act. They ruled that the EPA’s interpretation of the Clean Air Act did not give it the authority to implement any Clean Power Plan.

The Bottom line; The Supreme Court ruled that Congress must enact legislation that makes any proposed changes "law", it cannot be left up to an "agency". Especially one with an agenda that doesn't represent the majority. The same should now apply to the SEC's blatant attempt to mandate additional costs for everyone in an effort that feeds a self-proclaimed agenda. The fact that an investor will now "know" the greenhouse score for each company they own doesn't do anything for the climate. Companies have already been burdened by this pro-regulatory, anti-business backdrop.

Ironically, a terrorist organization taking down ships in the Red Sea and disrupting global shipping isn't mentioned as an existential threat. Apparently, if an investor doesn't know the "potential" greenhouse gas emissions the company (that employs people, and pays dividends to shareholders) emits it is an existential threat to society.

In our opinion, the US is operating with a third-world (king rules all) mentality. At some point, it transforms the economy to match that mindset. The MACRO woes of the US continue to pile up.

ESG = FAILURE

Whether it be a small number of client funds or massive state and city pension funds, the managers of those entities have a fiduciary responsibility to achieve the best results for clients.

While some believed the push into ESG investing was the "right" thing to do, many (including myself) believed it to be sheer folly. Now that more time has passed, the measured results can now be viewed with plenty of credibility. It turns out the "folly" is just that. One of the biggest drivers of the ESG movement is to avoid fossil fuels and substitute them for 'alternative clean energy investments that will supposedly change our lives for the better.

Consider this; Since Q4 '21 to today's closing price, the S&P has rallied ~18%. When we view the results of the EV makers, Clean Energy ETF, and the Solar ETF, the numbers are staggering.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is in a BEAR market and has lost 56% of its value in the same timeframe. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) has also been a serial underperformer, losing 58% from Q4 to the present day. How about the EV makers? There isn't a single one here in the US that isn't in a BEAR market trend. Since its inception, Rivian (RIVN) has lost 90% of its value. Lucid Motors (LCID) post a solid 94% loss in value. Apple has now scrapped its plan to keep feeding the "money pit" to build an EV.

The warning about the lack of charging infrastructure in place was ignored, and as it turned out it's still not in place. The cart was placed before the horse, and it does not appear the EV revolution is YEARS, perhaps a decade away before mass adoption of EVs is achieved. away.

The ESV investments have produced huge losses for clients and companies and kept ESV followers out of the massive gains in the energy sector (XLE). The latter investment put an 80% gain in investors' pockets while emphasizing anti-fossil fuel ESV investing. Initially, the critics of ESV took a lot of heat but have proven to be correct.

ESG investing is an abject failure and has been a black hole that corporations and investors have poured money into with NO return.

INVESTMENT BACKDROP

ENERGY

Every year, the world’s top 50 oil and gas companies provide data on capital spending. This data provides the single most important leading indicator of oilfield activity and ultimately medium-term oil supply. While there are still a few companies yet to report, it became clear last week that 2024 will be a down year in global capex. For some historical background: after an epic capex collapse in 2020 and a small uptick in 2021, there was a noticeable recovery in both 2022 and 2023.

The fact that 2024 is down, despite industry cash flows at historically strong levels, tells us that capital discipline is emphatically here to stay. To underscore, this is a worldwide phenomenon, and it is based on management decisions. It is their response to antagonistic anti-business pressure from the government along with shareholders who want to maximize the return of capital via dividends and share buybacks.

In addition, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are extending their voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter. All of this suggests that "supply" will keep up with demand. The days of huge oversupply are gone, thus keeping a bid under prices.

Gold, Silver, Uranium, and Bitcoin have been recent selections highlighted in the Savvy marketplace service, and they all look poised to produce more gains in the days and weeks to come.

SUMMARY

We now have the S&P 500 (SPY) at all-time Highs. After reading this, one might conclude that I am Bearish on the equity market, Nothing could be further from the truth. In the short term, anyone who doesn't follow the price action and the PRIMARY market trend is lost. What should be quite evident is that for investors to be successful they MUST separate the short term from the MACRO scene, but the issues highlighted here today will have a major impact on the US MACRO economy, With that comes the potential for severe ramifications for the stock market. There doesn't appear to be any 'change' on the horizon, and that keeps this runaway spending train on a clear path over the cliff. The socialist giveaway programs cannot be sustained. Taxpayers simply can't afford to take on the burden of millions of ILLEGAL immigrants and their needs. They cannot sustain tossing money into a black hole by supporting the losing propositions that come with the "green "agenda" with no measurable results. In addition, the anti-business/pre-regulatory backdrop will be the ball and chain to ensure the economy won't be able to get back up on its feet.

That isn't an opinion, it's the simple fact-based reality of the situation at hand.

Over my career, I have invested in many different economic backdrops. Each comes with its own set of challenges. I have never come across an economy so fraught with "agendas" that produce no appreciable results that it warrants my attention to act.

I am not an author who produces warnings, scare tactics, or gloom and doom articles to garner attention. My record speaks for itself, I've been on the right side of the market situation since I became an author on Seeking Alpha here in 2013. I don't produce "clickbait" articles, and my work here is well-received and documented.

What I've highlighted here today is just the tip of the iceberg, I could have produced a dozen more examples of the ineptitude and policy errors that investors find themselves surrounded by. All of that makes for a treacherous road ahead. It is how these issues are resolved (or not) that will determine the investment scenario heading into the latter part of this year and into 2025.

Finally, the US adds 1 TRILLION to its debt every 100 days. That is all one needs to know about the severity of the situation.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.