da-kuk

Diversification is one of the main advantages of ETFs. However, the majority of funds use a float-adjusted market capitalization methodology in their composition and this leads to concentration in the largest stocks. Many technology ETFs have very similar holdings with Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) often the top three weighted stocks and composing up to around 50% of the entire fund (in the case of the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK)). Personally, if I wanted so much exposure to any of these stocks, I would just go and buy them.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) provides a different approach, and as the name suggests contains a number of Technology stocks with relatively even weightings. This means there is no concentration risk and therefore no need to worry if NVDA will reverse just as sharply as it rallied or if AAPL will continue to underperform. I like this aspect, but is at the expense of other areas such as performance?

Performance

The first metric I always check in an ETF is its performance compared to peers. Here is the long-term comparison against the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF as a benchmark, and XLK as a more direct comparison. Both XLK and RSPT hold the same 67 stocks, but XLK is much more heavily weighted to the top 10 which make up 69% of the fund (RSPT has only 19.5% in its top 10).

Data by YCharts

The long-term comparison is not flattering to RSPT. The shorter-term comparison is slightly better, with RSPT trailing QQQ by around 8% from the 2022 low.

Data by YCharts

What I really want to see is how it performs during large corrections. Does the diversification insulate it from large drawdowns?

Data by YCharts

During the 2022 decline, RSPT did outperform, but by less than 1%. In a sharp sell off like 2020, it actually fell further than its peers.

Data by YCharts

The conclusion can only be that RSPT underperforms to the upside, and its diversification provides inadequate protection from drawdowns.

RSPT Composition

RSPT is a passively managed fund based on the S&P 500® Equal Weight Information Technology Index (Index). Constituents are selected for index inclusion based on GICS.

Technology Sector GICS (S&P)

This is how it translates to RSPT's allocations according to the Fund Page.

RSPT allocations (Invesco)

RSPT holds 67 stocks. NVDA is its top holding with a weighting of 2.48% and AAPL is its smallest holding with a weighting of 1.19%. How many Technology ETFs have AAPL as their smallest holding? I am guessing none, and RSPT is quite unique.

As well as equally weighted stocks, its portfolio is almost equally weighted between large and mid-cap sectors.

RSPT Market Cap Exposure (Invesco)

This may explain the larger drawdown in 2020's sharp correction compared to QQQ and XLK: volatility in mid-cap stocks is generally higher.

As an aside, RSPT's nearest rival is probably the Direxion NASDAQ-100® Equal Weighted Index Shares ETF (QQQE) which is also equal weighted. I have discounted it as it is only 40% exposed to Technology.

Reasons to Hold RSPT

RSPT is a large fund with $3.94B AUM and an ample Average Daily Dollar Volume of $18.77M. Its 0.40% expense ratio is larger than the likes of XLK and QQQ, but I suppose this can be justified due to its unique composition.

Given its underperformance during rallies and corrections, I do wonder what its attraction is. I like its exposure to the Technology sector, and I like its diversity, but if this at the expense of performance, then I am not sold.

Perhaps its main attraction is to have less exposure to stretched "hot" stocks like Nvidia. We all know how much the "Magnificent 7" have rallied recently and if you are concerned of overvaluation and want to avoid a large exposure to NVDA, AAPL and MSFT, then RSPT is attractive. According to the fund page its overall PE ratio is 21.10 which is decent for the Technology sector. However, for some reason this is dated 31st March 2023 and RSPT is nearly 40% higher since then.

RSPT PE ratio (outdated) (Invesco)

The S&P data for the underlying Index is much more up to date and therefore less attractive.

S&P 500® Equal Weight Information Technology Index (Index) Data (S&P)

Risks

The most obvious risk is RSPT continues to underperform the Technology ETFs using float-adjusted market capitalization methodology.

Another risk comes from one of its apparent benefits. Should the likes of NVDA start to drop significantly, the entire Technology sector could be pulled down in sympathy. We may think RSPT may be insulated by having less exposure, but a sector-wide correction involving mid-cap stocks could still have a very negative impact.

Conclusions

RSPT provides a unique equal weighted exposure to the Technology sector and diversifies with 67 large and mid-cap stocks. Most metrics are favourable apart from the one that really matters - performance. It lags XLK rallies. and drops further during large corrections.

If you absolutely must avoid a large exposure to the top three weightings in most Technology ETFs - NVDA, MSFT and AAPL - then RSPT is an option, but the likelihood is you will underperform as a result.