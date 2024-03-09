xijian

Summary

A little more than a year ago, I wrote an article about the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:CIBR) where I highlighted that only 52% of the AUM was in cyber security stocks while the other 48% was in more mature semiconductor, communications equipment, and IT consulting stocks with lower growth that could dent potential upside. Since then, the ETF jumped 58% and while many investors would be content with that performance, it is subpar vs many key Cybersecurity stocks such as Palo Alto (PANW) up 90% and CrowdStrike (CRWD) up 200%. I decided to conduct another bottom-up analysis of the ETFs holding and came away with the same Hold rating.

Performance

CIBR has done well since its inception, beating its nearest peer, Amplify Cybersecurity (HACK) but underperforming the Nasdaq 100 (NDX). However, when I compare the performance of key Cybersecurity stocks on a 5 & 1-year view, there is a substantial underperformance, far more than what a diversified portfolio should have. The culprit is the makeup of the ETF holdings, which track the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index, which has about half its AUM in other somewhat related sectors that did not have the explosive growth of the cybersecurity stocks. Peer HACK is in the same situation, while smaller and newer ETFs such as iShares Cybersecurity and Tech (IHAK) has a better mix and Global X Cybersecurity (BUG) is a pure play.

CIBR Performance (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Portfolio Upside

I gathered consensus estimates for all the ETFs holding and calculated the potential upside based on analyst price targets for 2024. As can be seen in the table below, this ETF has a modest 11% potential price gain that is hindered by negative estimates at its largest position, Broadcom (AVGO) and a low price target at Infosys Limited (INFY) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) to name a few non-Cybersecurity stocks.

CIBR Consensus Price Targets (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue and Margins

Using consensus estimates, I calculated that the ETF portfolio has a 12% revenue growth rate with very good margin expansion from 18% to 21% in the YE23 to YE25 period. Cybersecurity stocks are the main revenue and margin drivers on very strong demand and increasing scale.

CIBR Consensus Revenue & Margins (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth

As can be deduced by the net margin gains, the portfolio has a consensus EPS growth rate of over 20% led by the cybersecurity sector. Many names are moving from losses to gains that cause outsized growth that I adjusted in the longer-term EPS growth rate in the YE24-25 column to reflect a more sustainable rate. This is important as it impacts the PEG valuation metrics.

CIBR Consensus EPS Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

While the ETFs portfolio is trading at over 37x PE on YE24 EPS estimates, this is well-supported by the high EPS growth rate that results in a PEG ratio of 1.5x, which is lower than the SP500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq. However, if I strip out the non-cyber security stock this PEG moves higher, above 2x, which in my view is not exorbitant given the long-term demand drivers for the sector.

CIBR Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate CIBR a Hold. The ETF is not a pure play on cybersecurity stocks, which has hampered performance, and it does not seem that this portfolio structure will change until the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index does. Investors searching for full exposure to the sector may be better off in another ETF or via direct stocks.