EOS: One Of The Few Undervalued Tech CEFs

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a buy-write fund that utilizes call options to extract dividends from equities.
  • EOS's 50/50 portfolio structure and 4% out-of-the-moneyness have helped it outperform other buy-write CEFs and ETFs.
  • Despite its strong performance, EOS is trading at a -4.7% discount to NAV, making it an attractive option for tech exposure.
  • EOS has closely tracked the Nasdaq in the past year when analyzed from a total return perspective.
  • Many vehicles with 100% options coverage have lagged in the past year when compared to the underlying index.

Thesis

With the massive rally in the Nasdaq and technology shares this year, it is worth revisiting an Eaton Vance name focused on said sector. We started covering the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

C
CEF-Boy
Today, 5:01 AM
Comments (179)
I own this fund and is the best performing option fund
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

