Federal Reserve Watch: Declining Use Of Reverse Repos

The Federal Reserve has used the tool, reverse repurchase agreements, to manage the excess reserves existing in the commercial banking system.

Take a look at the following chart.

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (Federal Reserve)

The use of reverse repos climbed all the way to $2.6 trillion or so.

The Fed's use of this market helped Fed officials to continue on a path of quantitative tightening while managing the rise in the Fed's policy rate of interest during this time.

I wanted to show you this extended chart so that you would see that the use of these reverse repos is a relatively new phenomenon, and the use originally began to build during the 2010s as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began to build the Fed's new efforts related to monetary policy.

The foundation of Bernanke's program was the quantitative easing component.

Notice here the Fed's efforts to manage its securities portfolio.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

There were three rounds of quantitative easing under the guidance of Chairman Bernanke in the first part of the 2010s decade.

Note, however, that after Janet Yellen became the Fed Chair, the level of the securities portfolio leveled out and even declined modestly.

Look at the chart above. This is the period when more activity is seen in the reverse repo account. The new monetary program created by Mr. Bernanke included a plan to manage the money markets and not let the reduction in the securities portfolio harm the banking markets through a decline in liquidity.

The Fed was there with the tool...reverse repurchase agreements...to help the market adjust to the decline in the Fed's securities.

The Fed went through the time of the Covid-19 pandemic where it provided a whole lot of cash to the banking system through quantitative easing, so the reverse repos were not needed.

But, then came the time when the Fed needed to tighten up its monetary policy. Hence, the Fed, on March 16, 2022, began its first effort at quantitative tightening.

Since then, the Fed's securities portfolio has declined by $1.453 trillion. The Fed's securities portfolio was reduced steadily at a calm, persistent pace. Quantitative tightening has been in store for 24 months!

But, the Federal Reserve still had to manage the money markets.

The Fed, primarily, used the reverse repo market to do this.

Let's take a closer look at the first chart above.

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (Federal Reserve)

December 2020, reverse repos totaled just over $200.0 billion.

In April 2021, the use of reverse repos began to increase. Looking back at these data, one can see that the money market in the U.S. was heating up, and the Federal Reserve responded by getting banks to use the reverse repo markets.

Finally, the Federal Reserve switched its monetary policy stance to one of quantitative tightening on March 16, 2022. At that time, reverse repos amount to almost $1.8 trillion.

The decline has continued and in the latest banking week, the one that ended on March 6, 2024, the use of reverse repurchase agreements declined by $115.0 billion.

This brings the total reduction in the use of reverse repurchase agreements since quantitative tightening began on March 16, 2022, to almost $1.1 trillion.

In March 2023, several regional commercial banks were discovered to be having financial problems.

The use of reverse repurchase agreements began to decline soon after that.

This brings me to my next chart, a chart on the excess reserves in the commercial banking system. This line item on the Fed's balance sheet is titled "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Notice, from March 16, 2022, until the March/April time period in 2023, the "excess reserves" in the banking system are going down. This is the period that the Fed was very intent on raising its policy rate of interest.

And, it was very successful.

After the March/April move to keep the commercial banking system open and working smoothly, the Fed changed its approach to the reverse repurchase agreement market, and, "excess reserves" began to climb.

Since, March 16, 2022, the overall picture of the Fed's balance sheet is this.

With the securities portfolio declining by almost $1.5 trillion, the asset side of the Fed's balance sheet has declined by $1.414 trillion.

The liability side of the Fed's balance sheet has declined by $1.142 trillion.

Reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, "excess reserves," have therefore fallen by $0.272 trillion

This, therefore, is the overall picture of the Federal Reserve efforts at quantitative tightening.

And, the second part of the Fed's monetary policy efforts is the statements being made by Federal Reserve officials to provide "forward guidance" to the financial markets about where interest rates might be going.

Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave testimony before the U.S. Congress.

His "forward guidance" to the investment community...the Fed's policy rate of interest will probably be reduced in 2024. And, there you have it.

Quantitative tightening will continue to be continued into the near future.

Interest rates will be going down, sometime in the near future.

And, the stock market rises.