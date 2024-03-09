Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Progyny: Long-Term Thesis Still Intact

Mar. 09, 2024 4:30 AM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY) Stock
OA Research profile picture
OA Research
229 Followers

Summary

  • Progyny's stock is trailing the S&P 500 thus far in 2024 amongst macro concerns such as the Alabama court ruling on frozen embryos.
  • However, Progyny's Q4 2023 revenue grew by 26%, and the company continues to add clients and increase the number of covered lives.
  • With no debt and ample cash, the company authorized a share repurchase program up to $100 million.

Cheerful young black pregnant lady future mom with big belly do exercises on fit ball, feels baby movements

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

I first researched Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in late 2022 and believed the company seemed like an excellent growth play in the healthcare sector. Progyny is a leader in fertility benefits and the company had been continuously

This article was written by

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
229 Followers
I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PGNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGNY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PGNY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.