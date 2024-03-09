Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Biotech Stocks May Be Ready For A Recovery

Mar. 09, 2024
TD Wealth
Summary

  • Jared Ablass, Vice President, Portfolio Research at TD Asset Management, speaks with Greg Bonnell about how the biotech sector could benefit once rates start to come down.
  • Why beaten down Biotech stocks could be ready for a healthy recovery.
  • Biotech has had a funding problem. But that could soon change.
  • The impact of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs on the biotech space.

single science glass flask with double exposure scientist holding tube in chemistry blue laboratory with stock market information background

MadamLead

Biotech stocks have struggled in recent quarters as high interest rates take a toll on the capital-intensive sector. Jared Ablass, Vice President, Portfolio Research at TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk's Greg Bonnell about how the sector could benefit once rates start to

TD Wealth
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Comments (5)

Disruptive Investment Ideas
Yesterday, 12:10 AM
Yes, MASH! The investment opportunity is obvious, right? However, what’s overlooked is, that diagnosis is still a +1000 investment into your health. How many are prepared for such an expense?

Let’s assume we get treatment option with Madrigals resmetirom. How to decide who should take this drug? Ultrasound can’t distinguish between 5% and 30% fat in liver. Only the +1000 $ MRI is doing this job.

Or, you gamble on Endra Lifesciences TAEUS scan for 50$. FAD clearance is imminent.
VRAA BIOTECH
09 Mar. 2024
The name for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) was renamed to Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) in 2023. This change was made to better reflect the metabolic nature of the disease to avoid confusion with alcoholic related liver disease.
L.
09 Mar. 2024
"We've seen positive data on MASH, which is a fatty liver disease."

You mean NASH, right? Or is there a MASH too?
True Path
09 Mar. 2024
@L. It’s a variation of inflammatory liver disease called Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)
Mountain_man
09 Mar. 2024
@L. “MASH
Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) -- formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) -- is the aggressive form of MASLD. It can lead to liver inflammation, advanced liver scarring (cirrhosis), and liver failure. MASH is the fastest-growing cause of liver cancer and leads to more liver transplants than any other liver disease. ”
www.dukehealth.org/...
