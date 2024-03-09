Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Invest In Low Dividend Yield Stocks?

Mar. 09, 2024
Summary

  • The author, a Dividend Growth Investor, discusses the importance of a healthy mix of higher-yielding and higher dividend growth rate stocks.
  • The author shares their experience of shifting their portfolio towards higher dividend growth stocks and the impact on their annual dividend income.
  • The author provides examples of high dividend growth rate stocks with low yields, such as Mastercard, and highlights their total return prospects.

This article first appeared on TalkMarkets on Monday, March 4, 2024.

As a Dividend Growth Investor, I almost exclusively invest in dividend growth stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more. Dividend Radar is

FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning more than 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. FerdiS collaborates with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. We maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a weekly free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks.

