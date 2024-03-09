Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: AI-Led Productivity And Capital-Light Growth (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 09, 2024
Summary

  • In contrast to the highly publicized moves by big tech to slash employee counts and adopt AI, AT&T's using the technology to cut costs by $6 billion seems to have gone unnoticed.
  • An additional $2 billion is planned, but which could be boosted by more than 80% when the productivity gain aspect of using Generative AI is factored in.
  • The telco's cost-savings and capital-light strategy are resulting in better FCF which releases cash for growth, making it a buy.
  • However, revenue can take time to grow, which may pose risks to the company's stock price.
  • Still, to navigate in the highly competitive telco environment while having to spend both on infrastructure and dividend payments, AT&T's approach makes sense.

Smart phone with AT&T.com site in the pocket

franckreporter

After the market slump of the second half of 2022, Big Tech started slashing employee counts by the tens of thousands in highly publicized announcements to reduce costs and improve profits while rapidly adopting artificial intelligence to enrich their products. Two

As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, my aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc and I am often contrarian. I have also covered biotechs.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual or indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

