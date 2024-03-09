Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: I Was Early And Wrong (Rating Upgrade)

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I initially called Super Micro Computer, Inc. as a "Strong Buy" when the stock was trading at $83.35. But capitulated too early.
  • From what I see today, SMCI's growth potential is getting even bigger: There are some very important metrics that I missed initially, but which should not be ignored today.
  • Super Micro is poised to achieve extraordinary revenue growth of over 100% for this year. And Wall Street seems to underestimate its growth beyond 2024.
  • My DCF model, without being too optimistic, showed a very good upside potential of 29%. The stock price may be overbought, but the stock itself is undervalued.
  • To overcome the fear of a "buying on the top", I recommend active investors to either use option strategies or simply wait and see as recommended by market gurus. In the meantime, I am upgrading SMCI to "Buy" this time.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Young Business Children Make Faces Holding Lots of Money

RichVintage

The History Of My SMCI Coverage

Looking back, I find it hard to believe that I initiated my coverage of Super Micro Computer, Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) with a "Strong Buy" rating back on December 06, 2022

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
8.58K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SMCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

d
danschatzberg
Today, 6:26 AM
Comments (253)
Thanks, for your valuation analysis. These are models I simply don’t have the financial education to do. However, I find it very educational reading analyses like yours. I also appreciate your honesty at admitting assumptions must be made as well as pointing out what they are. I also appreciate your pointing out the risks.
I found your article to be excellent. Thanks again. I wonder how long the consolidation period will last. It’s last one was 5-6 months.
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 5:47 AM
Comments (15.16K)
Wow! $83 then. Holy smokes
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.