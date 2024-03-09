Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cathie Wood Speaks, ARK Investors Should Listen

Mar. 09, 2024 9:37 PM ETARKB, ARKF, ARKG, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, ARKX, ARKY, IZRL, PRNT4 Comments
Summary

  • Cathie Wood criticizes the US Federal Reserve for its monetary policy mistakes and argues that deflation, not inflation, should be the concern.
  • Wood presents charts showing that technologically driven deflation has made commodities the cheapest they have been since the 1960s.
  • I add my own commentary alongside Wood's to provide a better-rounded picture of the "state of innovation."

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

Introduction

The controversial CEO/CIO of ARK Invest, Catherine Wood, published a letter on March 7th titled "The Journey From Monetary Shock To An Innovation-Led Economic Boom."

In this article, I am going to break down her major talking

Comments (4)

R
Reflect
Today, 1:47 AM
Comments (1.61K)
Cathie makes the mistake many are repeatedly making: assuming that input prices matter in the United States. They haven’t mattered in at least a decade or two. The US is a services economy now.

I agree with her fully that commodities are in a long term deflation cycle. But that’s just commodities. It doesn’t mean the entire country is anywhere close to a long-term deflation cycle. The more impactful variables: cost/supply of labor, and demand for services (especially medical services) remain under significant inflationary pressure.
TobyWanKenobi profile picture
TobyWanKenobi
Today, 1:44 AM
Comments (285)
Thanks for evaluation her letter. It adds interesting insight. I receive daily updates on her trades and they are interesting. I haven't looked into additional information provided.
T
Thurston Five
Yesterday, 10:38 PM
Comments (36)
So I was an investor in Invitae, a Cathie Wood favorite and for which she was perhaps the largest public pumper and investor . Invitae declared bankruptcy a few weeks back.

So my question is? Under CW theses shouldn’t we all be loading up on precious metals as an example??
grendelbane profile picture
grendelbane
Today, 1:30 AM
Comments (5.52K)
@Thurston Five "So my question is? Under CW theses shouldn’t we all be loading up on precious metals as an example??"
Doesn't CW also like Bitcoin? Lots of other people do, judging from the way it has been moving lately.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

