Alibaba And JD: Full Speed Ahead On Buybacks!

Mar. 10, 2024
A.J. Button
Summary

  • JD recently announced that it would increase its buyback program by $3 billion.
  • The $3 billion announced is 7.7% of the company's market cap; the combined amount of newly authorized and pre-existing buyback space is 8.9% of market cap.
  • By contrast, Apple's $90 billion buyback program is only 3.44% of the company's market cap.
  • Alibaba also hiked its buyback recently.
  • These moves indicate that China's government is ready to open the buyback floodgates to stimulate its economy.

China"s Standing Committee Members Of The 20th CPC Central Committee Meet With Press

Xi Jinping vows to stimulate China's economy.

Lintao Zhang

In China, buybacks are moving “full speed ahead.” In its February earnings release, Alibaba (BABA) upped its authorized buybacks by $25 billion and committed to retiring 3% of

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, JD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

i
index60/40
Today, 1:41 AM
Comments (173)
If China makes a serious geopolitical mistake then buybacks will have been a waste of capital. At least Dividends benefit shareholders that are long term investors. In times of trouble, Chinese companies should focus on Dividends.
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
Today, 1:53 AM
Comments (1.24K)
@index60/40 Thanks for your feedback.
