In China, buybacks are moving “full speed ahead.” In its February earnings release, Alibaba (BABA) upped its authorized buybacks by $25 billion and committed to retiring 3% of shares per year, net of stock-based compensation (“SBC”). A month later, JD dot com came out with an earnings release of its own that included a $3 billion increase to its buyback program–about 8.9% of the company’s market cap.

As I wrote in a recent X post, JD’s announced buyback is worth more, as a percentage of market cap, than Apple’s (AAPL) massive $90 billion buyback program. This is a company doing $7.68 in FCF per share, while trading for just $24.91. That means it has just a 3.24 price/FCF ratio, going by Seeking Alpha’s data. I did my own alternative calculation of JD’s FCF and multiple, which arrived at $1.816 in FCF per share, $3.63 in FCF per ADS, and a 6.6 price/FCF ratio. So the range of price/FCF multiples is 3.2 to 6.6–either way, extremely cheap. At these kinds of multiples, a company can easily use its cash to deliver value to shareholders. Already, JD pays a dividend that yields 2.5%. Assuming that the $3 billion announced buyback is on an annual basis and net of SBC, then it is an additional 7.7% in per share wealth being distributed to shareholders, bringing total shareholder distributions to 10.2%.

The recent buyback announcements from BABA and JD signal that China’s push to stimulate the stock market is finally bearing fruit. For years, China has been saying that it wants to stimulate the economy, to get the country out of the slump caused by COVID regulations, which culminated in a massive lockdown in 2022. Since then, the government has been taking measures to stimulate economic growth. Sometimes, these measures have been successful. For example, they managed to get the country’s import and export levels back to record highs after a slump in 2023. That was a major positive development, but it wasn’t enough to move Chinese stocks in a big way. Over the last year, the Hang Seng Index is down 10.65%. China’s efforts to stimulate the economy so far haven’t borne fruit.

That may be starting to change. Over the last two months, we’ve seen two Chinese tech companies either announce or upside their buybacks (JD and BABA), and another one take steps to retire its debt. Additionally, China’s government brought in its “national team” to buy up shares and establish a “floor” on the stock market. On their own, these developments don’t mean much. Taken together, they signal a major change of policy direction in China–one that is very favorable to shareholders.

The Buybacks in Detail

Several noteworthy things happened in JD and Alibaba’s buyback announcements. First, Alibaba upped its total buyback budget by $25 billion and pledged to retire 3% of shares per annum, net of SBC. It was the first time Alibaba delivered a buyback target with a specific number of shares retired. JD’s buyback announcement was greeted warmly by investors–although it didn’t include the “net of SBC” pledge that BABA’s buyback did, nor did it include a pledge to spend all the money set aside. However, it was notable for being worth a massive 8.9% of the company’s market cap.

Ramped up buybacks might just indicate that Chinese companies are doing what their U.S. peers are doing–most of the “Magnificent 7” companies have buybacks underway–but there could be more to the story than that. Chinese stockholders have been clamoring for buybacks for years. These calls have been heard on X, in the media, as well as on earnings calls. In the past, the companies largely didn’t heed them: Alibaba’s buyback remained relatively small as a percentage of free cash flow all through 2023. Now, however, the companies are responding to popular demand. BABA’s combination of a 3% net buyback and a 1.4% yielding dividend is equal to a 4.4% annual return of wealth to shareholders. JD is returning even more.

By bringing in the national team, China has indicated that it wants companies to boost stock prices. This might have something to do with Chinese companies finally increasing their buybacks. The fact that these companies were being so cautious about their buybacks for so long suggests that they were worried about the Party’s response to buybacks. In 2021, China launched a major tech crackdown that included measures such as:

A $2.8 billion fine to Alibaba for antitrust violations.

Forced sharing of backlinks and payment methods between competitor companies.

Cancelled IPOs (including Alibaba’s Alipay IPO).

A near complete ban on all private tutoring.

These moves caused quite the stir back in 2021. The companies involved included Alibaba, JD, every major Chinese tutoring company, and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). By the time the crackdown was over, there was a palpable air of fear surrounding Chinese equities. A major concern for shareholders was the ‘common prosperity’ push, which saw companies pledge upwards of $15 billion to ESG-like initiatives. The thinking at the time was that such pledges would leave little money left over to return wealth to shareholders. Indeed, Chinese tech companies were very timid about buying back shares and paying dividends in the year after the crackdown ended. It’s possible that their managements believed the party would look askance at buybacks at a time when it preferred money be spent on social causes. But after a string of disappointing economic data releases, the party changed its tone, and began demanding stock market stimulus. Shortly afterward, BABA and JD announced their upsized buybacks. It appears that the policy/legal climate is favorable to buybacks today.

Why Buybacks Can Make Such a Big Impact in China

In China, buybacks can make a much bigger impact than they can in the U.S., because the former’s stock prices are so much lower than the latter’s. Below, you can see the buyback programs underway at several U.S. and Chinese companies, and how much of the companies’ market capitalizations can be retired with the amounts set aside.

Alibaba JD Apple Google (GOOG) Authorized buybacks $35.3 billion $3.5 billion $90 billion $70 billion Percentage of market cap 19.1% 8.9% 3.4% 4.26% Notes $35.3 billion is the $25 billion recently added plus the $10.3 billion remaining from the previously authorized amount. $0.5 remaining plus $3 billion newly authorized. Click to enlarge

As you can see, the Chinese companies are buying larger percentages of market cap with smaller amounts of money. This perfectly illustrates one of the cardinal virtues of value stocks: the potential of large returns of wealth to shareholders. Today, the 10 year treasury yields 4.1%. Chinese companies are easily beating that yield in combined buybacks and dividends, while U.S. companies are spending much more to either lag the treasury (Apple) or just barely beat it (Google).

Buyback Risks

Although Chinese companies are now able to buy back shares at attractive prices, the fact that they are doing so presents certain risks. First, doing buybacks creates cash outflows that take away from the cash companies could be using to invest in new business opportunities. If you have an investment opportunity in front of you that you think is good, and you've already committed to spending all of your free cash flow on buybacks, you'll have to either skip that opportunity, or borrow money and reduce the return. With JD now giving specific figures on how much stock it's going to buy back, this issue could become material for that company.

Also, there are extreme tail risks that could prevent the new buybacks from generating actual returns to shareholders. Many people think that China will invade Taiwan. If China were to do so, and if the U.S. were to retaliate, then Chinese ADRs could end up like Russian ADRs, which were banned in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. If that were to take place then buybacks would make no difference.

How Investors Should Position Themselves

On the whole, the recent buyback announcements are very bullish for Chinese equities. This argues for going long Chinese stocks. Personally, I own both of the stocks mentioned in this article, with BABA being somewhat overweight compared to JD. Either one would be a decent buy today. Make sure to keep the portfolio weighting within reason though (10% or less) as the tail risk facing Western investors in Chinese equities is extreme.

