Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Alnylam's HELIOS-B Delay A Red Flag?

Dan Strack profile picture
Dan Strack
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Alnylam has pushed back the data readout for its HELIOS-B trial from early 2024 to June/July 2024, causing a 10% decline in the stock price.
  • The company has made changes to the study duration, primary endpoint, and secondary endpoints of the trial, raising concerns among investors.
  • The changes suggest that Alnylam may be facing challenges in achieving statistically significant results and demonstrating the superiority of its drug, vutrisiran, over the current front-line treatment for ATTR-CM, tafamidis.

Learning about DNA Phenotyping

SolStock

Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) surprised investors with the announcement of pushing back the HELIOS-B data readout from early 2024 to June/July 2024. Analysts and investors were left trying to read the tea leaves of what this delay means for

This article was written by

Dan Strack profile picture
Dan Strack
2.44K Followers
Research investment analyst for Chicago consulting firm until 2009. In this role I was the lead analyst on large 401k plans, pensions and endowments totaling over $20 billion in assets. I also headed analyst research on fixed income and hedge fund of funds portfolios. Today, I focus my research on finding value stocks with sound fundamentals and healthy cash flow. I concentrate my personal portfolio on quality dividend growth stocks and keep an active watch list of over 150 stocks to add on pull backs or at an attractive valuation. I exited the finance industry in 2010 to follow my dream of becoming a firefighter. I now live and work in Texas. I invest mainly in long-term growth trends and under appreciated sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALNY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALNY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.