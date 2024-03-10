Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPX: Comparing Valuations To 2000 Peak Ignores Vastly Different Economic Outlook

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.19K Followers

Summary

  • Investors have played down valuation concerns as they still compare favourably to the 2000 bubble peak, but when the growth outlook is taken into account, the outlook is far worse.
  • In 2000, corporate profits were just one part of a large national savings pool, but unsustainable fiscal deficits have driven up profit margins to record highs and driven savings negative.
  • This has left the economy with extreme imbalances that will need to be corrected over the coming years to the detriment of profit margins.
  • If profit margins were to move back to the levels seen in 2000, a real required rate of return of 6% would put the S&P 500's fair value PE ratio at around 6x.

Bear Market

DNY59

As the S&P 500 has risen to new highs, analysts and investors have played down valuation concerns as they still compare favourably to the 2000 bubble peak. Justifying expensive valuations by comparing them with the biggest bubble in US history

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

