Kameleon007

Background

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) is an under-followed, under-owned, under-appreciated and under-valued company with extraordinary potential. I explained in my last article, in December 2003, that the lucrative reimbursement rate Medicare proposed last year would not be reduced. Indeed, on February 29th Medicare posted their decision to finalize MyoPro reimbursement at $65,872. This created a brand-new industry and will change the lives of patients suffering from arm paralysis. Since MYO is not yet on the radar screen of institutional investors, the valuation of the company has not begun to reflect the value of their business prospects. Given that all reimbursement risk has been removed, the stock should trade between $7-9/shr this year.

Under-Followed and Under-Owned

Only two tiny banks follow MYO closely enough to have commented on the most important event in the Company’s history. AGP and Maxim. While I personally like the analysts at these banks, their shops are not known to be the most influential institutions on the sell-side. Even though both of the analysts raised their price targets to $6+, MYO stock still sold off on misunderstood Q1 revenue guidance.

Aside from Triple Gate, only two small funds hold material positions in MYO. AIGH and Rosalind Advisors. Again, while I personally like them, the vast majority of the healthcare buyside is not even aware that this company exists. In my opinion, this setup creates the best buying opportunity I have come across in my nearly 20 years on the buyside.

Market Size and Reimbursement

According to the CDC, there are approximately 6 million stroke survivors in the US, with 800,000 patients suffering a stroke every year. At a conservative $50,000/MyoPro price, every 20,000 patients equals $1bn in revenue opportunity. MYO estimates that there are about 300,000 Medicare age patients who are fully medically qualified for a MyoPro and about 30,000/yr enter this prevalence population. Therefore, the total market opportunity is rather substantial. (Without even counting spinal injury and other patients.)

Starting April 1, 50% of ALL of these patients (Medicare Part B) will be fully covered IMMEDIATELY for a MyoPro. For the other 50% (Managed Medicare), the Medicare HMO’s will become legally obligated to cover the MyoPro. Effective coverage for these patients may take a few quarters, but when the dust settles, every single Medicare patient will have to be fully covered!

MYO Growth Prospects

I believe MYO’s revenues have room to grow for the next 20 years. The MyoPro will go through improved generations, just like any other device, until robotic arm braces become the standard of care for patients with arm paralysis. For the foreseeable future, MYO does not have any direct competition in their gigantic market, and their revenue growth is simply limited by their ability to reach patients and fulfill demand.

Each aspect of MYO’s revenue mix is poised for substantial growth. This growth will accelerate in 2025 and beyond, as technical reimbursement glitches are resolved, and manufacturing capacity increases:

1) O&P Channel: there are ~3,000 Orthotics & Prosthetics clinics in the US. With broad reimbursement available, O&P providers are lining up to sell the MyoPro. They are able to purchase the device from MYO at a wholesale price and earn a substantial margin with a $65,782 allowable reimbursement level from Medicare. For example, the former CEO of Hanger, Inc is the lead independent director on MYO’s board. If MYO is able to negotiate a deal with Hanger, then MYO could have 900 locations fitting the MyoPro instead of its dozen or so people, currently. Assuming each location only fits 5 MyoPro’s per YEAR, using a $35,000 wholesale price, that would equal to $150m+ in annual revenue to MYO from a single customer.

2) Medicare Part B: MYO’s current focus is to start enrolling fee for service Medicare patients into their pipeline. If 100% of the ~1,000 patients in MYO’s pipeline as of Q4:23 were Part B patients, then MYO would realize over $50mm in revenue in 2024 just from them alone. MYO enrolled 160 fee for service patients during Q4:23. I don’t see why MYO cannot have close to 1,000 of these patients in the pipeline a year from now, given their expansion of patient processing capacity.

3) Medicare Advantage: this is the toughest segment of the market, and this is where MYO has been forced to operate for a decade. Although Medicare HMO’s will be legally obligated to cover the MyoPro starting April 1, 2024, as a practical matter, they will keep trying to drag out payment as long as possible. With the law on their side, MYO will be winning and increasing % of appeals, but material growth in this segment will also come over time.

4) International: Although international sales are only annualizing $4.4m at the moment, MYO announced that the MyoPro is scheduled for regulatory action in China this year. Approval in China could be a substantial catalyst for MYO, since it would open the Chinese market, which is 2-3x larger than the market in the US. MYO also mentioned a large opportunity in Germany, where current international sales are coming from. I don’t have a reliable way to quantify the value of the international sales, so I just view them as upside.

Soft Q1 Guidance Provides Buying Opportunity

In spite of MYO reporting a record backlog as of Q4:23, they gave soft Q1 Revenue guidance, which resulted in a sharp sell-off. Even though full year 2024 guidance was well-above the street, some investors were confused by the weak initial numbers.

The soft Q1 guidance was a result of two non-recurring timing issues:

-First, the company announced that approximately 20% of the Q4 backlog was comprised of Medicare Part B patients because the company enrolled Part B patients INSTEAD OF (not in addition to) Medicare HMO patients. Even though the Medicare contractors paid about 20 of these claims, they were not bound by the Final CMS price of $65,872, and they paid substantially LESS than what MYO had been expecting. This will artificially bring down average price for Q1. However, starting April 1, they will have to be paying the fee schedule amount.

-Second, as a result of this underpayment, the company slowed down deliveries/billing Medicare during Q1, which will cause some of Q1 revenue to slip into Q2. I believe this will make Q2 year-over-year growth look even better.

Since both of these issues are temporary, I believe any weakness post earnings is a buying opportunity.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance Only Gives Partial Credit

For the first time, MYO also gave full-year guidance for 2024 of $28-30mm vs $19.2m in 2023. HOWEVER, 2023 also included $1.7mm in license revenue from the China JV, so MYO was actually guiding towards 70%+ product sales growth, even though the Medicare reimbursement only kicks on April 1. This guidance also does not include major improvements in Medicare HMO reimbursement or large uptake in O&P, which would only come after a formal trial period by large chains.

Misunderstood “Long-Term Guidance”

On January 17, 2024, MYO issued a press release stating:

With this anticipated major increase in our addressable market, our aspiration is to achieve at least $100 million in annual revenues within the next five years.

Many investors incorrectly assumed that MYO is hoping to achieve $100mm in sales in 2029. This is incorrect. I believe MYO was trying to communicate that they intend to sell MORE than $100m in FEWER than five years. I believe MYO will exceed the top-end of the $28-30mm guidance this year, and their sales should grow ~70-75% next year. Therefore, I believe it would be fairly easy for MYO to sell over $100m by 2026-2027, especially if they decide to work with Hanger, which could be a ~60%+ CAGR over the next 4 years.

Valuation

I believe MYO deserves a premium revenue multiple because the story has been de-risked, and the company is facing a multi-decade growth opportunity. The correct way to value the stock would be based on out-year sales numbers. However, that method would yield nose-bleed numbers investors today would not be able to digest.

In spite of the very large market, substantial demand, attractive reimbursement, putting just a 6x multiple on $53m revenue in 2025, gives a ~$9/sh value.

At the moment, investors don’t seem to be able to give MYO credit for what I believe to be, an obvious future opportunity. Therefore, perhaps after the Q2 EPS, when sales growth should accelerate to ~50% quarter/quarter and year/year, when investors will start paying attention. Maybe it will be Q4, when y/y sales growth should exceed 100%. Or maybe it will be when MYO signs a major O&P contract.

Risks

Normally, I believe micro-cap stocks could always go to $0/sh. However, MYO has a commercial business which has demonstrated substantial demand for its product, secured attractive reimbursement, and has successfully navigated 100%+ year/year growth in the past.

I believe the uncertainty for MYO is how large of a company it can become. Medicare will be able to define in the future the patient characteristics required to be eligible for a MyoPro. The attractive payment rate of MYO’s Medicare code will attract competitors to try launching arm braces in the US. Even though the total market is gigantic, it’s unknown to all what it will look like in five years’ time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.