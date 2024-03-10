Mall Mania: Shop Till Ya' Drop

damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

As many of my readers and followers know, I was a retail developer before I began writing on Seeking Alpha.

I know that’s an unusual track to take for a Wall Street analyst, but my previous profession has served me well.

Having either invested in or arranged financing for well over $1 billion of transactions, I have deep roots in retail.

With around two decades of experience, I’ve witnessed first-hand the evolution of retail real estate.

This means I’ve seen retailers succeed – like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – and those that fail – such as Blockbuster Video, Payless ShoeSource, and K-mart.

Although I consider myself somewhat of a retail expert, I’ve never developed a mall.

However, I do have a wife and four daughters who love to shop, so maybe that makes me a mall expert.

Nonetheless, I think it’s my “Spider-Man instincts” that allowed me to avoid investing in mall REITs prior to COVID-19.

In late 2019 I explained that “the burgeoning online industry has only been a catalyst of the inevitable. What we're seeing is the natural result of excess. We got greedy, and greed only takes you so far on its own…

“We're seeing the repercussions of ignoring this reality in our mall REITs especially. Between how many of them there are and their propensity to host dime-a-dozen apparel-focused stores, it's a big problem.”

I added that “around 1,000 of them could be going the way of the dinosaur. The malls and mall REITs that survive will largely be the ones that deserve to.”

Of course, these so-called high-yield investors were backing up the truck to own shares in CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), Washington Prime, and PREIT.

So much for protecting principal at all costs…

The Survivors

That article could be one of the best harbingers I’ve written about on Seeking Alpha.

Little did I know that a worldwide pandemic would reset the entire real estate market that’s still causing lasting effects on the office sector.

Perhaps I should highlight the critical importance of supply and demand, which has been a key pillar to our research.

Our team and I are consistently looking for innovative research tools that provide us with competitive advantages.

By using cell phone data, we were able to establish an overweight position in Tanger Outlets (SKT) that ultimately led to extraordinary returns.

We partnered with Orbital Insight to analyze billions of cell-phone location data points to understand foot traffic at areas of interest.

We think there’s still money to be made in malls, which is why we decided to put together this “Mall Mania” recap.

So, let’s get the party started…

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in premier shopping malls and other income producing properties, including high-quality outlets and The Mills.

The company develops, manages, owns or has an ownership interest in leading shopping, entertainment, dining, and mixed-use properties. At the end of 2023 its portfolio consisted of 195 properties located in 37 states across the U.S. that included:

93 Malls

69 Outlets

14 Mills

6 Lifestyle Centers

13 other retail properties

Additionally, SPG owns a large interest in The Taubman Realty Group (TRG), which holds a portfolio of 24 retail properties in the United States and Asia made up of super regional and outlet malls.

The company has ownership interests in international properties as well, with interests in 35 premium outlets located in Canada, Europe, and Asia and an equity stake in Klépierre, a Paris-based company, that has an interest in retail shopping centers located in 14 countries across Europe.

Outside of its core retail properties, SPG owns investments in the operations of SPARC Group and J.C. Penney, a licensing venture with Authentic Brands Group, LLC, and an ecommerce venture with Rue Gilt Groupe.

As of December 31, 2023, SPG’s occupancy rate stood at 95.8%.

SPG IR

The chart below breaks down SPG’s net operating income (NOI) and shows the majority of the company’s NOI is derived from its U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets at 71.4%.

Following its largest category, the company receives 11.3% of its NOI from The Mills, 9.4% from its international properties, and 7.9% of its NOI from its interests in TRG.

The mall REIT’s U.S. portfolio is the most concentrated in Florida at 18.7% of U.S. NOI, followed by California and Texas which made up 14.1% and 10.2% of its U.S. NOI respectively.

SPG IR

One prevailing misconception is that shopping malls are old relics from the 80's that no one shops at anymore.

It’s true that malls and other retail formats face a persistent threat from ecommerce and changing consumer preferences, but Simon Property has Class A malls that offer exceptional experiences as well as top-tier retailers to shop from.

The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas for example:

SPG IR

The Shops at Crystals is in the middle of an 18 million SF casino-resort that contains retail, entertainment, and mixed-use properties. The shopping mall sells luxury items from retailers like Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Celine, and Chanel.

SPG IR

Or the St. John's Town Center in Jacksonville, Florida, an open-air shopping destination with luxury retail and dining. Some of the merchants operating in this open-air format include Louis Vuitton, Apple, Gucci, Levis, and Warby Parker.

SPG IR

Simon Property has an investment-grade balance sheet with an A- credit rating from S&P Global. The company primarily finances its operations with debt and has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 79.80%.

As seen in the chart below, SPG does not rely heavily on issuing common shares to raise equity capital. It is one of the few REITs that has been able to maintain a consistent number of shares outstanding over the years, with an average of 312.7 million shares outstanding in 2016, compared to an average of 326.8 million shares outstanding in 2023.

Additionally, the REIT’s outstanding common share count has fallen over the past 2 years due to share repurchases made by the company. In fact, earlier this month, SPG announced that it had initiated a new $2.0 billion common stock repurchase program that is set to last for the next 24 months.

TIKR.com (in thousands)

Simon has strong debt metrics as well, with a net debt to EBITDA of 6.10x, a total debt to total assets (at market value) of 41%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x.

The company’s debt has a W.A. interest rate of 3.70% with a W.A. term to maturity of 7.2 years and as of the end of 2023, the company had roughly $10.9 billion of liquidity, including $2.8 billion of cash on hand.

SPG IR

Since 2014, the company has had an average annual AFFO growth rate of 3.22%. Due to the pandemic, AFFO per share in 2020 fell to $8.68, compared to $10.89 per share in 2019.

However, the company has clawed its way back since that time and reported AFFO per share of $11.07 in 2023, exceeding its AFFO earnings in 2019.

Similarly, the company had to cut its dividend in 2020 from $8.30 to $6.00 per share but has been working its way back to get to its pre-pandemic dividend rate.

SPG still has a little way to go as its dividend rate has not yet reached its pre-pandemic levels, but it is making good progress with dividend growth of 17.95% in 2022 and 7.97% in 2023.

The stock pays a 5.12% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 67.30% and trades at a P/AFFO of 13.80x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 15.92x.

We rate Simon Property Group a Buy.

FAST Graphs

The Macerich Company (MAC)

Macerich is an internally managed mall REIT that specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of regional town centers across the United States.

The company has a market cap of approximately $3.5 billion and a 46.0 million SF portfolio comprised of interests in 43 regional town centers, 3 power shopping centers, and 1 property under development.

MAC defines “regional town centers” or “malls” as regional shopping centers that are typically in excess of 400,000 SF and are anchored by multiple large-format retail stores.

Regional town centers offer a variety of goods and services as well as apparel and fashion merchandise and are normally in an enclosed environment.

The mall REIT targets high-growth, affluent, and densely populated markets for acquisition or development.

Currently, its portfolio is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, California, Phoenix, and the Metro New York to Washington D.C. corridor which includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

As of the third quarter of 2023, 89% of its pro-rata NOI was derived from town centers in California, Phoenix, Oregon, and the Metro New York to D.C. corridor.

California is MAC’s largest market and made up 28% of 3Q-23 NOI, followed by New York which made up 22% and Phoenix which made up 17% of the company’s 3Q-23 NOI.

As of December 31, 2023, the company reported an occupancy rate of 93.5%.

MAC IR

Based on sales per square foot (PSF) the company’s top regional town center is Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, CA.

The property is an open-air shopping center that was built in 1951, renovated in 2014, and totals approximately 995,000 SF. A few of its notable retailers include Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Apple and on average, the property generates $1,885 in sales PSF.

MAC IR

The company’s 2nd largest town center by sales PSF is Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, AZ. This property is a super-regional town center that was built in 1961 and renovated in 2014 & 2018.

The property totals 1,884,000 SF and averages $1,765 in sales PSF. Some of its notable retailers include Apple, DICK’s Sporting Goods, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tesla.

MAC IR

Macerich is not rated by S&P Global and its debt metrics are not as strong as I’d like to see.

The company has a reasonable long-term debt to capital ratio of 52.33%, but its net leverage ratio (net debt / EBITDA) is high at 9.46x and its coverage ratio (EBITDA / Interest Expense) is low at 2.32x.

While both its leverage and coverage ratios have improved since the pandemic, its debt metrics have not reverted back to their pre-2020 levels. In 2016, the company’s leverage ratio was 7.55x, compared to 9.46x at the end of 2023, and its coverage ratio dropped from 3.94x in 2016 to 2.32x at the end of last year.

As of its most recent update, the company had roughly $657.0 million of liquidity, consisting of cash and approximately $490.0 million of availability on its credit revolver.

TIKR.com

The company’s AFFO per share has declined in 8 out of the last 10 years, and the REIT has had a negative AFFO growth rate of -7.47 since 2014. In 2014, AFFO was reported at $2.99 per share, compared to AFFO of just $1.26 per share in 2023.

As one might expect, the REITs earnings / AFFO fell significantly in 2020, falling by approximately -44%. However, unlike its mall REIT peer, Simon Property (which grew AFFO by 25% in 2021), Macerich has seen its AFFO per share fall in each year since the pandemic.

AFFO per share fell by -1% in 2021, by -9% in 2022, and by -11% last year.

The company’s dividend was reduced from $3.00 in 2019 to $1.55 per share in 2020, representing a 48.33% dividend cut.

Then, the company cut its dividend again by -61.29% in 2021, bringing the dividend rate down to $0.60 per share.

MAC increased its dividend in 2022 and 2023, but its current rate of $0.68 per share is a far cry from the dividend of $2.51 that was paid in 2014.

Analysts expect AFFO growth over the next several years, with AFFO expected to increase by 8% in 2024 and then by 2% the following year.

Management has not shown consistent execution over the past decade, but I am encouraged that Jackson Hsieh (former CEO of Spirit Realty) will become the Chief Executive Officer of Macerich in March of this year.

The stock pays a 4.25% dividend yield with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 53.97% and trades at a P/AFFO of 12.51x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 15.40x.

We rate Macerich a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Tanger Inc. (SKT)

Tanger is an internally managed mall REIT that specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of outlet and open-air shopping centers in the U.S. and Canada.

At the end of 2023, SKT’s consolidated portfolio totaled 12.7 million SF and consisted of 31 outlet centers and 1 lifestyle center.

The company’s properties are 97% occupied and contain more than 2,400 stores and represent roughly 660 store brands.

In addition to the assets in its consolidated portfolio, the company has ownership interests in 6 unconsolidated properties covering around 2.1 million SF and also manages 2 centers totaling 760,000 SF.

SKT’s outlet centers offer mix retailers that provide goods such as footwear, apparel, accessories, athletic wear, health & beauty, and home furnishings.

The company is currently adding retailers that provide food, beverage and entertainment options in order to attract new shoppers and extend the consumer dwell time.

As of its most recent update, the company currently has an occupancy rate of 97.3%.

SKT IR

Some of Tanger’s well-known tenants include Under Armour, The Gap, Forever 21, Skechers, Nautica, Banana Republic, Levi, Nike, Adidas, and Eddie Bauer.

By annualized base rent (ABR) the company’s largest tenant is The Gap, which operates under the brands Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta and makes up almost 6% of its ABR, followed by SPARC Group which operates under the brands Reebok, Nautica, Forever 21, Eddie Bauer, and Aéropostale and makes up approximately 3.9% of the company’s ABR.

SKT IR

Tanger has an investment-grade balance sheet with a credit rating of BBB- from S&P Global.

The company has solid debt metrics including a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.8x, an interest coverage ratio of 4.7x, and a long-term debt to capital ratio of 73.14%. Its debt is 94% fixed rate with an effective interest rate of 3.5% and a weighted average term to maturity of 4.7 years.

Additionally, the company has approximately $507.0 million of available capacity under its unsecured line of credit and no significant debt maturities until 2026.

SKT IR

Since 2014 the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 1.12% and a compound dividend growth rate of 0.92%.

The mall REIT generated $1.97 in AFFO per share in 2014, which grew to $2.23 per share by 2018. However, in 2019 AFFO per share fell by -13% and then in 2020 AFFO fell by -35%, to $1.26 per share.

AFFO per share increased by +13% in both 2021 and 2022 but fell by -6% in 2023. Analysts expect AFFO growth of 7% in 2024, but even if that is on the mark, it would represent AFFO of $1.62 per share, much less than what the company earned 10 years ago.

The stock pays a 3.53% dividend yield with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 64.24% and trades at a P/AFFO of 19.25x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 14.06x.

Due to the premium valuation, we believe investors should wait for a pullback in price before considering this stock.

We rate Tanger a Trim/Sell.

FAST Graphs

Data Duel (Mall Sector)

