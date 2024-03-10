Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: EurekaBio Raises $40M To Support Lentiviral Vector Platform

Mar. 10, 2024
Summary

  • Shenzhen EurekaBio closed a $40 million Series B+ funding to support the commercialization of its EuLV™ Lentiviral Vector Production System.
  • Chengdu Maxvax Biotechnology raised $40 million in a Series C financing round to advance its portfolio of seven vaccines, two of which are in clinical trials.
  • Hangzhou Zylox-Tonbridge entered a $15 million deal to distribute and manufacture the entire device line of California’s Avinger in China.

Deals and Financings

Shenzhen EurekaBio closed a $40 million Series B+ funding to support the commercialization of its EuLV™ Lentiviral Vector Production System, a technology that the company believes could transform large-scale production of lentiviral vectors. The system is based on stable cell lines

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

