Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newmont Stock: A "Once-In-A-Generation" Buy

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NEM stock has massively underperformed over the past two years.
  • However, NEM's CEO recently called the stock a "once-in-a-generation" buy.
  • We share six reasons why we agree along with the main risks to the thesis.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Space shuttle in sky with stars and clouds. Rocket in deep space sci-fi concept. Astronauts and spaceship. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has been taken to the cleaners in recent years, massively underperforming Gold (GLD) and the broader gold mining index (GDX) since NEM stock peaked in April 2022:

However, its forward outlook looks very

If you want full access to our Portfolio which has beaten the market since inception and all our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing high yield-seeking investment service on Seeking Alpha with ~1,200 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 166 reviews.

Our members are profiting from our high-yielding strategies and you can join them today at a compelling value.

With the 2-week free trial, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
30.22K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (32)

dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (722)
Samuel. Where does NEM NAV derived from? What is the NAV price and where do you get that number from. I would be so appreciate any color. TY, Doug
F
FundamentalResearch
Today, 4:39 PM
Comments (535)
However, NEM's CEO recently called the stock a "once-in-a-generation" buy.

CEO is a liar. Cuts Dividend instead of Increasing it.
O
OLIGOPOL
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (61)
Gold is at its all time high while miners are near their 5y lows...what is the logic? Investors have been punished in this sector and unless gold keeps going even higher, the risk is that miners will continue to be a waste of capital. BTW, Sibanye CEO also thinks his co. stock is a steal at the current price.
f
fmiao
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (141)
basiclly, the golden mine section did not performed well and most down significantly despite od gold prise forward to the record level. i do not understand this part, hope someone can give me a clue.
Downtown10 profile picture
Downtown10
Today, 3:16 PM
Comments (6.86K)
The stock has been driven down to these “once-in-a-generation-buy” levels by the current management, and now I’m supposed to believe that this same management can return the company to it’s previous glory? Sorry no, too risky. I’ll stick with way better managed miners like AEM & AGI.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@Downtown10 that's fine. You'll probably do well with those picks too.
Value On The Street profile picture
Value On The Street
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (2.22K)
They are going to sell non core higher cost assets aren’t they? That will improve the balance sheet and margins. It’s just a matter of time before newmont shines with gold $2200-2500.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@Value On The Street yes and also use some of the proceeds to buy back $1 billion worth of stock.
T
TL 2105
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (301)
Hope working out scenario
New to NEM
Sold 500 Jan 25 puts for $5.25
Good luck to all
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@TL 2105 at what strike price?
T
TL 2105
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (301)
@Samuel Smith Sorry $35
carlmoni profile picture
carlmoni
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (318)
I don’t see the upside here. .its a 15 Pe stock with a nice new buyback and maybe some synergies . But I rather buy Bitcoin in the halving. That compares to duplicate earnings per share in NEM instantly 😊
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@carlmoni Bitcoin has a totally different investment thesis from Bitcoin. You are comparing apples and oranges.
carlmoni profile picture
carlmoni
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (318)
@Samuel Smith 🤔 maybe, but since my money is limited I have to go with the best alternative risk adjusted ( in my view)
y
yeahgold
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (1.34K)
Why buy NEM when you have other rock solid gold miners such as AEM, GOLD and EDV with way far better management and equally very cheap right now?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@yeahgold Because NEM is way cheaper than AEM and has far less jurisdictional risk than GOLD, though I also like GOLD here.
t
tennis111
Today, 2:47 PM
Comments (487)
I've been buying for the last 6 weeks. Morningstar lowered its Fair Value from 54 to 50 after their last earnings report, but it's still rated 5-star Strong Buy.
R
RWilliam
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (9.69K)
Another good pick, Sam. Gold is going higher and the miners will catch up. Mining costs parallel auto prices, labor and energy costs. Very unloved new gold high is a contrarian indicator.

Anchor the first portfolio with AEM long time core position. Second portfolio with NEM. NEM is an old position that’s new again. Tripled the position in last week or two. GOLD is interesting too. Long PAAS and SBSW in small amounts my trading account.
Long PSLV GLD GDX and options on SLV GLD GDX.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@RWilliam agreed on all accounts
a
andrea_ml
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (212)
There must be a reason if the sector etf is 9% up and this company has been hammered. What’s too cheap to be true … ain’t true. Just my opinion.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@andrea_ml yes there is a reason and this was discussed in the article
Hungry for Knowledge profile picture
Hungry for Knowledge
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (3.87K)
@andrea_ml NEM is the largest holding in GDX, and has been acting like an anchor yet GDX is still up 9%.
I bought NEM around 30.50 - 31 in the last 10 days, so from that price it is also up 10%.
Just saying!
Not too late to buy some....
c
chicagotim1
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (2.92K)
Thanks for the article, I appreciate the point of view.

I associate NEM with 'gold mining'; I have a long standing exposure to GLD, and, for me, that's enough exposure when it comes to "gold". Perhaps NEM's forward-looking profile has improved over time, but to my eye, its past performance looks very lumpy, which I associate closely with a cyclical stock. Could be that NEM is a good trading vehicle, but I'll watch from the sidelines on this one.

Best of luck to all.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@chicagotim1 sounds good. Nothing wrong with just holding the yellow metal itself.
s
ski2nite
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (276)
Newmont is up 3% over past 5 years. If you add dividends less taxes less inflation impac, your total return is around 2% per year. I think business model does not work
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (17.9K)
@ski2nite this is a forward-looking analysis. Note that you could have said the same thing about TSLA at one point too.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEM
--
NGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.