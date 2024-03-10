EDV: A Great ETF To Hedge Your Portfolio Against A Recession

wsmahar

As the Federal Reserve continues its battle against sticky and elevated inflation, concerns about a potential economic downturn are still relevant, in my opinion. In the current macro environment, investors may want to consider the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:EDV) as a defensive play.

The EDV ETF combines a decent yield, low fees, and solid performance during recessions, making it a versatile investment vehicle for hedging purposes. Thus, I give the EDV ETF a "Buy" rating.

EDV ETF Overview

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20–30 Year Equal Par Bond Index, which comprises zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities with remaining maturities between 20 and 30 years.

Zero-coupon bonds, also known as STRIPS (Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities), do not make periodic interest payments like regular bonds. Instead, they are issued at a deep discount to their face value and appreciate to their full face value at maturity. This makes the prices of zero-coupon bonds highly sensitive to changes in interest rates, as the entire return is derived from the price appreciation.

The EDV ETF features an average effective maturity of 24.6 years, with a yield to maturity of 4.4%.

Vanguard

Even though the EDV ETF focuses on zero-coupon bonds, it still makes distributions to investors. The current 30-day SEC Yield is 4.41%, which is comparable with the current yields of long-duration treasuries.

Unlike "traditional" treasuries with coupon payments, treasury STRIPS are usually less liquid in the bond market. Thus, it makes more sense for an individual investor to get exposure to treasury STRIPS through an ETF rather than buying them directly.

Why Hedging Against A Recession?

The labor market is usually considered one of the most evident indicators of economic health. The most recent US non-farm payroll (NFP) report once again showed a higher-than-expected headline growth of 275K vs. the +190K expected. However, there's a big problem with headline data: regular downward revisions. As you can see from the chart below, since 2021 there were at least 8 major revisions.

Bloomberg

For the January NFP data, the Labor Department revised numbers down by 124K to +229K from originally stated +353K. In this regard, investors should stay cautious and be ready for more downward revisions of the NFP data in the near future. As the history of the Great Recession shows, labor market numbers may rapidly deteriorate in a span of just one or two quarters, and hit rock bottom within a year.

TradingEconomics

Another interesting example of the dot-com recession of 2001. Way before the recession itself, the March 2000 non-farm payrolls showed a spectacular +484K headline growth, and just a few months later, in June 2000, the NFP data went negative.

TradingEconomics

Therefore, a seemingly strong labor market shouldn't deceive investors. Even though the Fed is not in a hurry to cut rates due to still high inflation, it's important to note that a hypothetical recession would likely be able to solve the inflation problem (at least temporarily) due to a consequent fall in consumption of goods and services. That's why I'm focusing on the probability of a recession rather than the dynamic of the US inflation. Once the economy shows signs of weakness, it's extremely likely that the Fed will pivot lightning-fast, especially amid the upcoming elections in the United States.

EDV versus TLT

When it comes to long-term treasury ETFs, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is often considered one of the most popular options. To get a better idea of how zero-coupon bonds behave in times of recession, let's compare the EDV and TLT ETFs.

During the Great Depression of 2008, the EDV ETF shares went up almost twice as more compared to TLT and showed a deeper decline once the economic situation in the US stabilized.

TradingView

During the COVID-19 pandemic recession, the same pattern repeated: the EDV noticeably outperformed the TLT during the most acute phase of the economic slowdown. This time, though, both EDV and TLT demonstrated a comparable decline later on.

TradingView

The expense ratio of the EDF ETF is just 0.06% compared to 0.15% of TLT. With better performance during recessions and lower fees, the EDV ETF looks to me as a way better option compared to the TLT ETF overall.

Seeking Alpha

The Bottom Line

It should be noted that long-duration treasury ETFs like the EDV work better as a tactical tool for hedging purposes, and they're less suitable for long-term investing. Given that there's a regular turnover of treasuries within treasury ETFs, yields treasury ETFs provide will eventually decline if interest rates remain sustainably below today's levels. For long-term investors seeking to lock up the currently high treasury yields, buying treasuries directly is a more suitable long-term option.