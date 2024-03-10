8vFanI

Business Development Companies, BDCs, have had a bit of a windfall from rising rates in 2023 due to the fact that most of them have a high % of floating rate investments, with a lower rate of floating rate borrowings.

Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. TCPC's investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100M and $1.5B. (TCPC site)

Holdings

TCPC's portfolio comprises 78% 1st Lien, 11% 2nd Lien, and 11% Equity positions, spread across 142 companies, with an average portfolio company investment of $11M. 96% of its debt investments have floating rates. As of 12/31/23, the portfolio had a fair market value with ~$1.6B.

TCPC site

As of 12/31/23, TCPC's 4 top industry exposures comprised 47% of its portfolio, led by Internet Software & Services, at ~14.7%, with Financial Services at 12.5%, Consumer Services, at 10.7%, and Software at 9.1%:

TCPC site

Over 91% of TCPC's portfolio companies each contribute less than 2% to its recurring income, with 103 companies contributing less than 1%:

TCPC site

Earnings

Q4 '23 saw a 9% rise in total Investment Income, and a 9.7% rise in NII, with no Realized Gains, and -$32.5M in Unrealized Gains, down from -$70.8M in Q4 '22, but still significant. Interest expense rose 13%, and NAV/Share ended the quarter at $11.84, down 8% vs. $12.93 on 12/31/22.

Like most other BDCs, TCPC had outsized gains in total and Net Investment Income during 2023, due to higher interest rates, and also due to traditional banks cutting back on commercial lending.

The flip side to higher rates is that some underlying companies may not be able to handle higher interest expenses. We're seeing an increase in negative Realized Gains, i.e. losses, in 2023 for some BDCs - TCPC's losses rose from -$18M to -$31.6M in 2023, in addition to posting -$36M in Unrealized Gains. Of course, higher rates aren't the sole reason for losses, but can be a contributing factor. Net unrealized losses in the fourth quarter totaled $38 million or $0.66 per share, primarily reflecting unrealized markdowns on 3 investments.

As of December 31, TCPC had 4 portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 2.0% of the portfolio at fair value and 3.7% at cost.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

New Business

Total acquisitions during Q4 2023 were $40.6M, and total dispositions were $42.2M. TCPC invested in 5 new companies and 1 existing portfolio company.

The largest new investment during Q4 '23 was a $25M secured 1st lien term loan in support of the acquisition of Mesquite Gaming. Mesquite owns and operates 2 of the 3 casinos and hotels in the Mesquite Nevada market, the Capablocker Resort and the Virgin River Hotel in Casino.

Merger

On January 10, 2024, the Company entered into a Merger Agreement with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BCIC). Following the Merger, TCPC will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “TCPC” and the Merger Sub will continue as a subsidiary of TCPC. The Merger is currently anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2024. (TCPC site)

Dividends

At its 3/8/24 closing price of $10.52, TCPC's dividend yield was 12.93%. It has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 4.3%, which is above average for the BDC industry.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

TCPC has a long history of covering its dividend with NII. Its NII/Regular Dividend coverage was 1.29X in Q4 '23, and averaged 1.38X in 2023, while its total NII/Dividend coverage including $.35 in special dividends was 1.09X.

TCPC site

TCPC's cumulative dividends and book value/share total was $28.74, as of 12/31/23, up ~100% vs. its IPO book value in 2012.

TCPC site

Profitability & Leverage

Management used higher leverage in 2023, but achieved better profitability, with ROA and ROE both improving, and above BDC industry averages. EBIT Margin also rose, to 73.74%, a bit lower than average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

The Assets/Debt ratio was slightly lower in 2023, as was TCPC's EBIT/Interest coverage, which remained at a healthy level.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt & Liquidity

TCPC has 2 credit facilities - a $300M operating facility at SOFR + 2%, which matures in May 2026, and a $200M funding facility, at SOFR + 2.05%, which matures in 2027.

It also has $160M in SBA Debentures, at 2.52%, which mature in 2024-2031; and ~$576M in Notes, maturing in August 2024 and February 2026.

As of 12/31/23, TCPC had $359M in liquidity, with $112M in cash, ~$247M in availability on its funding facility, and $10M in availability on its SBA Debentures.

TCPC is investment grade rated by Fitch and Moody’s.

TCPC site

Performance

TCPC has lagged the BDC industry, the broad Financial sector, and the S&P 500 over the past year, and so far in 2024.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analysts' Price Targets

Post Q4 '23 earnings downgrades from 3 research analysts put pressure on TCPC's share price - 3 analysts dropped their ratings to perform or market perform.

fnvz

At $10.52, TCPC is 4.4% below Street analysts' lowest target of $11.00, and 10.5% below their $11.75 average price target:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations

At $10.52, TCPC is selling at a 11.6% discount to its 12/31/23 NAV/Share of $11.90, whereas the BDC industry's average Price to NAV is a 1% premium.

Its P/Sales is also lower than average.

An Oppenheimer analyst estimates that TCPC's current loss-adjusted book value range is $10.71 to $9.65, which would put its $10.52 price in a range of a small discount to a 9% premium.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

On the earnings multiple front, TCPC has much lower trailing and forward valuations, as well as a lower EV/EBIT:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts

TCPC is sitting at ~13% above its 52-week low, and looks underbought on its slow stochastic chart. However, with the losses and subsequent decline in NAV, we advise waiting adopting a wait and see stance before adding new shares. With interest rates possibly moving lower in the 2nd half of 2024, some BDCs may be pressured by lower yields.