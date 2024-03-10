Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.: 13% Yield, Upcoming Merger

Mar. 10, 2024 8:15 AM ETBlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)5 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Business Development Companies have benefited from rising interest rates in 2023.
  • BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a portfolio composed mostly of floating rate investments.
  • TCPC experienced an increase in negative realized gains and has four portfolio companies on non-accrual.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

Business Development Companies, BDCs, have had a bit of a windfall from rising rates in 2023 due to the fact that most of them have a high % of floating rate investments, with a lower rate of floating rate borrowings.

Looking for solid high yield income? The Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio yields over 9%. It features a variety of overlooked high yield income vehicles, all with good dividend coverage - Common and Preferred stocks, Bonds, and CEF's.

One of our Bond picks being called in 2024 has delivered a 29%-plus return in 16 months, and there's more where that came from.

There's currently a 2-week Free Trial, and a 20% discount for new members.

Click here to start earning high yield income today.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.95K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

A
AllStreets
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (2.9K)
I tried TCPC for a short term trade to pick up the dividend for an IRA when there was temporary unused capital. That worked well, but for the long term I'd reserve funds for long term investment in the internally managed ones with better historical returns: HTGC, MAIN, CSWC and TRIN. I also have some FDUS and OBDC, and would like some BXSL and ARCC when the prices are right.
grbbiker profile picture
grbbiker
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (759)
@AllStreets Agreed, and the 6 BDCs you name are my largest BDC holdings. GLTA from Maine ;-)
r
retbiotech1
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (1.63K)
Once rates start coming down BDC prices are likely going to take a hit. What’s your perspective on weathering that bump in the road?
B
Be A Man
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (5.24K)
@retbiotech1 rates coming down will affect their Nii. But with all the good ones well over earning their base dividend it will be some time before any impact on dividends or nav. The decrease will relieve some pressure on the borrowers and may open up more new loans. The yields will remain very strong snd that is what drives BDCs. Any price declines from the headline investors will be a buying opportunity for the rest of us. And when will rates drop? No one really knows, maybe a little later 2024. What it will do is magnify the problems of the already marginal BDCs. You can’t evaluate effectively BDCs as a group like some on here. There is too much difference from top to bottom,
t
trsales
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (1.9K)
Thanks for the article but it is all backward looking. The merger is strange and changes the equation. BCIC is an equity fund and yields less than 5% and is very concentrated with its top 10 holdings being 48% of the portfolio. The "merger" doesn't smell right.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TCPC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.